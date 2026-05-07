Zoë Kravitz Called Out A “Tacky” Post About Harry Styles

Zoë Kravitz hasn’t commented on her reported relationship with Harry Styles, but she is speaking out against her former collaborators using rumors for promo.

Shortly after reports claimed that Kravitz and Styles are engaged, Hulu posted a collection of photos of Kravitz in character from her 2020 rom-com series, High Fidelity. “Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on her playlist,” the streamer captioned the April 27 post (which seems to have since been deleted), drawing a connection between Kravitz’s fictional record store owner and her (reported) real-life beau’s latest album.

However, Kravitz wasn’t exactly a fan of the nod, commenting on the post on May 6, “this is tacky @hulu.” Several fans shared her disapproval, with one writing: “Girl the audacity of Hulu for this is crazy.”

High Fidelity — a delightful series that charted the complicated love life of Kravitz’s Rob — was canceled after just one season. The actor has made no secret of her disappointment in that decision, writing in a 2020 Instagram comment: “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

She reiterated her dismay two years later in an Elle interview. “They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do,” she told the magazine in 2022. “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us — like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”

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Given Kravitz’s grievances with the streamer’s treatment of High Fidelity, it seems that she (along with fans) was surprised that Hulu would play into the relationship buzz by referencing the cut-short series. And Hulu may have taken heed of Kravitz’s criticism because, as of writing, the post no longer appears on the streamer’s Instagram.

Kravitz’s callout comes days after her Met Gala look stirred further engagement speculation, as she generally kept her ring finger (which had recently been photographed sporting quite a gem) out of view on the carpet.

She’s discussed the importance of privacy before, telling GQ in 2022 of her relationship with her then-partner Channing Tatum: “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”