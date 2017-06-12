There are so many reasons to love leggings. But there's one negative thing about many leggings that's a deal breaker for a lot of us: they can be sheer. Leggings that aren't see through are absolutely priceless. Once you find a pair that won't make you look like you're flashing the neighborhood, you covet that pair forever and quickly become a loyal devotee of that brand. Because let's face it: leggings are the best.

To score leggings that aren't see through, it's important to consider the quality of the fabric. Thicker fabrics or leggings that are lined with fleece tend to be less transparent, but that isn't always the case. Some thin, well-made, and incredibly comfortable leggings also happen to be opaque, so you can get away with wearing colorful underwear and no one will be the wiser.

When shopping for leggings in a store, it always helps to put them through the stretch test: bend over in front a mirror and check out your behind, stretch your legs as far to the sky as you can without injuring yourself — these mini tests will ensure you know what you're getting into before you hit the pavement and unknowingly give everyone a show. And, when shopping online for leggings, reading reviews and paying close attention to top-rated merch (like these 12 opaque pairs of leggings) goes a long, long way.

1 Athletic Leggings With Detailing: Core 10 High-Waisted Yoga Lattice Crop Leggings Core 10 High-Waisted Yoga Lattice Crop Leggings Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a lattice detailing, these non-see-through leggings are made of a performance material perfect for yoga, pilates, or a high-impact workout. These come in a cropped length and have a handy pocket in the back for your key or card when you're on the go. With a healthy amount of spandex in their blend and a moisture-wicking design, these leggings are super comfortable and will keep you dry. These come in six different colors, but reviewers rave that the black ones are particularly opaque. They've won over 1,000 Amazon reviews. Reviewers say: "They are VERY squat proof!! I was so pleased about that because I've had a hard time finding a thicker yet breathable material that fits comfy but isn't seet hrough when you bend or squat. They have very durable seams and don't show any signs of ripping thus far." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

2 Moisture-Wicking Athletic Leggings: Baleaf Women's High-Waist Yoga Leggings Baleaf Women's High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you're planning on moving around a lot, these Baleaf yoga pants move with you — without chafing, irritation, or over-heating. The anti-drop waist, flatlock seams, and gusseted crotch keep the pants in place and feeling comfortable while you squat, run, or pose. Then there's the four-way stretch fabric which wicks moisture and keeps you cool; you can even opt for mesh panels for improved ventilation. Get this pair in several colors and designs, all of which are totally "squat-proof," according to reviewers. Best of all, there's a hidden pocket. Reviewers say: "They fit wonderfully, and they're so comfortable I don't even feel like I'm wearing pants (wore them for my run tonight). The waistband comes up high enough to cover what I want covered without squeezing the hell out of my belly. Super breathable, moisture-wicking, not see-through!" Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

3 Soft Jersey Leggings With 6,000 Reviews: Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon These soft jersey leggings are fantastic for lounging, and reviewers swear they're not see-through. Designed with a cotton-spandex blend that stretches and a tag-free waist, these leggings couldn't be more comfortable. The inseam measures 26 inches (pretty squarely in the middle, length-wise), and these are even machine washable. You can get them in classic black or gray. At just $11, these leggings are one of the best deals on Amazon, and even come with the backing of 6,000 Amazon reviews. Reviewers say: "I was surprised by how nice the material is. It’s not cheap feeling or see through. Great quality." Available in sizes: 1X - 5X

4 Super-Customizable Yoga Pants: Core 10 Build Your Own Yoga Capris Core 10 Build Your Own Yoga Capri Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These Core 10 Build Your Own yoga capris are well-loved for a multitude of reasons — including the hidden back pocket and high-stretch fabric that wicks moisture — but reviewers are especially thrilled about the customization abilities. With this pair, you can choose between eight sizes and three waist options. Reviewers say: "These are comfortable, not see-through, stay in place, and look great. I don’t have to think about them when I’m wearing them, and that’s the gold standard in my book!" Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

5 Leggings That Won't Ride Up Or Down: Hue Women's Ultra Leggings Hue Women's Ultra Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon These ankle-length leggings are described by reviewers as super soft and the kind of leggings that never sag at the knee or slip down. They have a wide elastic waistband and thick enough not to be see-through, but not so thick that they can only be worn in cold weather. Reviewers say: "My absolute favorite leggings! I’ve been buying these for a few years now and they are my go to black leggings. The high waist is very comfy and the color doesn’t fade for a very long time." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

6 Soft, Plus-Size Leggings: Stretch Is Comfort Women's Cotton Plus-Size Leggings Stretch Is Comfort Women's Cotton Plus-Size Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Available in 48 different colors, these wildly-popular leggings are designed with a cotton-spandex blend that is stretchy and soft, but thick enough to provide plenty of coverage. These are definitely more of a leisure legging than an athletic pair (no moisture-wicking properties here), but for just $19, you could pick up a few of these pairs to have when it's time to cozy up on the couch or run out for some errands. These have earned reviews from over 3,000 Amazon users. Reviewers say: "I usually prefer a silkier legging and when these arrived, I was put off by the cottony feel that is a little heavier & stiffer than other leggings. But I changed my mind when I put them on. They are comfy, opaque, and fit pretty well." Available sizes: X-Large - 5X

7 Full-Length Yoga Leggings: Core 10 'Spectrum' High-Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging Core 10 'Spectrum' High-Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging Amazon $39 See On Amazon These full-length, high-waisted yoga leggings are a fan favorite thanks to their stretchy design that isn't remotely see through. In fact, Core 10 even claims these leggings are squat-proof, a fact that many reviewers confirm. Designed with a hidden pocket in the back you can tuck a key or card into, these leggings are functional and machine-washable. They also come in 21 colors and a wide range of sizes. Reviewers say: "Omg! These leggings are buttery soft and thick enough to not see through when I squat at the gym. They aren’t high compression, but still super comfortable. I’ll definitely be buying more!" Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

8 Cult-Favorite Cotton Leggings: No Nonsense Women's Cotton Legging No Nonsense Cotton Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These comfy cotton leggings have over 7,000 Amazon reviews for good reason: They're soft, machine-washable, and have plenty of spandex in their design for extra stretch. On top of that, this pair comes in 10 great colors and patterns that are easy to dress up and wear out, or put on to lounge around your house. Reviewers say: "These are my absolute favorite leggings. I love how opaque they are. I love how soft they are. I love the reasonable price." Available sizes: Small - 3X

9 Lightweight Performance Leggings: Under Armour HeatGear Armour Leggings Under Armour HeatGear Armour Leggings Amazon $45 $34 See On Amazon These performance leggings from Under Armour are designed with moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch to move with you during your toughest workouts. The lightweight HeatGear fabric offers the perfect amount of coverage without feeling too heavy or thick. That said, these are definitely not see through. Many reviewers confirm. This pair is also designed with odor-neutralizing technology, and comes in short, regular, and tall sizes. These come in black and metallic silver, and have won over thousands of Amazon fans. Reviewers say: "These are great for a high intense workout. They stay where you put them due to the tight waistband. They're a thicker material, preventing them from being see through." Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (short, regular, and tall lengths)

10 The Best Petite Leggings: Woman Within Stretch Cotton Leggings Woman Within Stretch Cotton Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon These petite leggings fit heights of 4' 11" - 5' 3.5", sit above the waist, and are made with a warm, thick stretch knit fabric that isn't see-through. They come in 10 shades, including a range of bright colors and neutrals, and reviewers say they aren't "skin tight" like a lot of other leggings and that the length is just perfect. Reviewers say: "They are not see through AT ALL which is amazing, and the petite is a great change of pace from needing to alter everything due to my [...] shortness." Available in sizes: Small - 6X (regular and petite)

11 Splurge-Worthy Compression Yoga Leggings: Lululemon Wunder Under Yoga Pants Lululemon Wunder Under Yoga Pants Amazon $138 See On Amazon Lululemon's signature luon fabric is the star of these splurge-worthy yoga leggings. The pre-shrunk, stretchy trademarked material both wicks moisture away from the body and never loses its shape — no matter how often you wash it. These high-rise leggings have a secret pocket in the waistband and allover light compression. Reviewers say: "Amazing!!! I love the way the wunder under fits and to top it off, you cannot find this color in stores, they are a beautiful vibrant green! The high waist is amazing and all [over] compression is just right. These are NOT see through like the newer material lulu is using. I am beyond happy with this purchase!" Available sizes: Women's size 2 - 12