If you have a large behind, you might find that many panties bunch, ride up, or pinch. Luckily, the most comfortable underwear for big butts does exist — if you know where to look and what to look for. Whether it’s Reddit users, celebrities, or Amazon reviewers, people with larger butts usually recommend pairs that have tons of coverage or very little at all. Most importantly, the pairs will be made from an extra-stretchy material so it adjusts to suit your body just right.

What To Look For In The Best Underwear For Curves

Stretch: Extra-stretchy underwear will likely be more comfortable for anybody, but especially for people with big butts. Ample elastic (usually around 5% or more of elastane, spandex, or a similar material) will ensure that instead of digging into your skin, the fabric expands and moves with you. It’ll also prevent your undies from riding up. Finally, a seamless design is usually the least confining, since seams can feel pinchy if they’re too tight.

Coverage: The right cut will differ depending on your personal preferences, but reviewers with bigger behinds tend to prefer underwear that’s full-coverage or very little coverage at all. Full-coverage underwear (like briefs or cheeky boyshorts) should have more than enough material for bigger butts, while thongs make coverage less of an issue, since your cheeks are supposed to be out. When in doubt, you can always size up — and most of these pairs below are offered in a wide range of size options.

Reviewer feedback: Finally, if you can’t try a pair of underwear on first-hand, reviewer feedback is a lifesaver. Below each of these pairs, you’ll find quotes from real reviewers — and some are even sourced from the recommendations of Reddit users and celebrities.

Shop The Best Underwear For Big Booties

In a hurry? Here are the top pairs.

1. The Fan-Favorite Underwear For Big Butts

With more than 50,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, these high-waisted cotton briefs are clearly fan-favorites for a huge range of customers — but those with big butts are especially pleased. Why? The cotton-spandex material is extremely stretchy as well as breathable, while the full-coverage design won’t pinch or bind. Finally, the extra-wide waistband ensures that these panties stay put without rolling or riding up. You can get them in ample colors, and since they come in a five-pack, they’re a great value, too.

One reviewer wrote: “Okay so I have NEVER enjoyed underwear, ever. I have an annoyingly large butt, and it’s difficult to find ANYTHING that will not just go straight wedgie, pull down, ride up, or be too tight and uncomfortable. BUT THESE ARE HEAVEN IN A BEAUTIFUL PACKAGE.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

2. Or These Stretchy Briefs In Simpler Designs

These mid-waist briefs are similar to the fan-favorite pick in that they’re stretchy, made from predominantly cotton, and have plenty of coverage for a no-budge fit. They’ve also earned an overall 4.4-star rating from more than 17,000 reviewers and are sold in a pack of five for under $30. However, these come in more subtle colors without the decorative brief lines, so if you’re looking for some simple, comfortable, big-butt-friendly everyday underwear, these are it.

One reviewer wrote: “These panties are the best. I have always had problems finding underwear that fit my bodacious booty and tiny waist. But not anymore! These panties don't roll down or give me any type of wedgie.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

3. A Celebrity-Favorite Pair Of Seamless Panties

Also available on Commando, $32, and Nordstrom, $32

Commando panties have a surprising online reputation. According to a Hollywood costume designer, they're known as a top pick for famous people because they're thin, breathable, and frankly don't feel like you're wearing anything at all. Jennifer Lopez has also gone on the record to say that she wears and loves them. Since they have a four-way stretch stretchy and are laser-cut, they won't ride up or show through extremely thin fabrics, either.

One reviewer wrote: “Truly the best no-show underwear I've ever found. Have repurchased many times. Cost is very high so luckily they hold up really well machine washing and drying.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4. A Lacey Pair That Is Famously Comfortable For Big Butts

Also available on Hanky Panky, $34

Hanky Panky is another celebrity-loved brand, as well as a commonly-recommended option for big butts on Reddit. People love them because they come in so many different style options, including these Hanky Panky signature lace boyshorts, which (unlike many other full-coverage options) still fit into the category of sexy lingerie. They're made from nylon lace with a bit of spandex for stretch, and they have a cotton gusset to keep things breathable and sanitary. Reviewers are raving because they're beautiful, don't ride up, come in tons of colors, and won't cut off circulation in the legs. (Both the company and reviewers recommend hand-washing them.)

One reviewer wrote: “No more wedgies! I have no idea why it took so long for someone to come up with a panty for big girl bottoms that don't ride up but these are it! So comfy but also move with you - love these.”

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large (Also available in Plus Size)

5. A More Affordable, But Still Pretty Alternative to Hanky Panky

If the price tag of the Hanky Panky underwear is off-putting, these cotton boyshorts are a great alternative. Not only are they cheekies — a big-butt favorite on related subreddits (just like Hanky Panky underwear) — but these come in a pack of five for under $30. They’re made from 95% cotton for breathability and 5% spandex for stretch, plus the lace legs are both stylish and comfortable.

One reviewer wrote: “I decided to try this underwear because I hate how my current underwear (Hanes high rise) will dig into my hips. I thought these looked comfortable and wouldn’t dig into my hips because of the lace lining on the thighs and oh man are these a winner. I’m on the heavier side with a big butt [and thighs and] I loved these so much I bought another set.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

6. A Thong That Tons Of Redditors (and Kim K.) Swear Buy

Also available on Hanky Panky, $24

According to Reddit users, when you can't find anything that covers your butt, it's time to uncover it — intentionally. Thongs are one of the most commonly recommended solutions because if your panties are between your cheeks to begin with, you won't have to readjust them all day. The Hanky Panky original thong is an extremely popular option. It's made from mostly cotton, has a cute lace waistband that won't show lines, and it actually stays put. (This brand was actually the only one Kim Kardashian would wear when she stopped going commando.)

This pick only comes in one size, but you can also get the Hanky Panky plus-size thong, which is similar to the original, but features a fully-lace design and fits sizes 14 to 24.

One reviewer wrote: “I love these. They really stay put and the waistband lays flat, doesn’t roll, regardless of what I’m wearing or doing. My favorite and I’ve had pairs for 5 years and they still look great!”

Available sizes: one size (4-14)

7. The Fan-Favorite Thongs

As previously discussed, thongs are great for those with big butts because if there’s no fabric there, it can’t feel confining. That said, if you’re not willing to spend $20 on a single thong, this five-pack of seamless thongs is a best-seller with over 40,000 reviews for a reason: They’re made from a silky-smooth seamless fabric that’s stretchy, breathable, and fits like a second skin — plus they’re specifically designed to remain invisible underneath tight clothing. Get them in a huge range of different multipacks, from basic solids to eye-catching animal prints, florals, and neons. Some have even said they’re comparable to the cult-favorite Lululemon panties!

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely HATE thongs being that I have a big butt they usually rise very uncomfortably but these have changed the game!! The most comfortable things I've ever owned. [...] I will be buying more!”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large