Visible panty lines aren't as much of a perceived issue as they used to be since the mind-blowing realization that we all wear them — or most of us do, anyway. But if you’re not a fan of panty lines, the best seamless underwear offers the continuous silhouette and imperceptible line you’re going for, even under tight or sheer clothes. This underwear is typically made of a stretchy, lightweight-yet-durable material like nylon, spandex, viscose, or a blend for that smooth line under your clothing. They’re also free of seams (obviously) and tags that can interrupt the silhouette — and they happen to be among the most comfortable underwear you can get your hands (and butt) on.

Seamless underwear is not the sole jurisdiction of G-strings and thongs, contrary to what you may believe. Rather, these invisible undies come in every style imaginable — hipsters, bikinis, shapewear, boyshorts, and all manner of full-coverage underwear included, in addition to comfortable thongs — so the best seamless underwear for you depends on your preferred fit and coverage. That said, every pair of underwear on this list has been approved by editors and savvy shoppers alike for their comfort, breathability, and invisibility even under paper-thin, transparent, skin-tight, or otherwise barely-there articles of clothing.

With all that in mind, scroll on to shop the best seamless underwear that will keep you panty line-free, no matter what you're wearing.

1 Seamless Underwear In A Cute Tie-Dye Style Bombas Tie-Dye Seamless Hipster Bombas $20 See On Bombas.com This tie-dye underwear is as cute as it is comfortable. Bombas has a long history of making incredible socks, but their seamless underwear is worth every penny. It’s made with a tag-free design and a waistband that won’t move as you do. It’s also made of a breathable and lightweight fabric that’s comfortable underneath any outfit. They’re pricier, but this hipster underwear is definitely worth the price — according to reviewers. What reviewers say: “Love the fit and style. It covers the bum and stays in place. It’s so hard to find comfortable undies so I’m very happy to spend the money on these.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

2 This Multi-Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Over 14,000 5-Star Ratings VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This five-pack of seamless thongs are an undeniable favorite on Amazon, where reviewers praise their buttery-soft fabric and barely-there feel. Despite the low price tag, customers confirm that the quality rivals more expensive brands. These are made of nylon and elastic mesh for a silky, lightweight feel, but the gusset is lined in cotton to keep them breathable. Choose from several color combinations, including neutrals, brights, and playful patterns. What reviewers say: “This material is the best!!!! It’s super soft and buttery. No elastic feel and doesn’t roll down. I’m a nurse and work crazy hours. I bend, lift, twist and shout. All kidding aside, best material under any garment! No line and feels like nothing is on. Breathable and cute prints!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 These Seamless Hipsters With A Ribbed Design Bombas Ribbed Seamless Hipster Bombas $20 See on Bombas.com This hipster style has light ribbing on the design but is completely seamless. It’s made with a lightweight modal and nylon blend and is tag-free, so it’s super comfortable to wear all day long. The seamless waistband doesn’t slip or move even when you’re on the move, and it comes in four different colors including a cute tie-dye style. What reviewers say: “Barely know it’s there, the fit is so comfortable…the brief is fitted but not tight. It moves with me on my run without bunching or slipping.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

4 These Sweat-Wicking Hipster Briefs That Keep You Dry During Workouts Reebok Seamless Hipster Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a pair of full-coverage undies to wear during a workout, or you live in a hot climate, these Reebok hipster briefs literally have you covered. The material (a blend of nylon and spandex) is silky yet strong — similar to yoga pants, according to one customer — and they’re wildly comfortable. No bunching or rolling, even under tighter bottoms. They won’t totally disappear under leggings (only a thong will do that), but they’re much less visible than typical hipsters. What reviewers say: “This is my new favorite! I am a stickler for underwear that rides up. I just hate it. I was looking for workout underwear that is breathable [...] I found these and I am [thrilled]. They are the most comfortable underwear I have put on in years. They don't ride up, they are breathable and I don't really see much of a panty line [...] I never have to tug at them, and they feel soft and smooth. I love them so much I ordered another set and I am wearing them all the time. Best underwear I have ever owned. If I could give more stars - I would!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 A Set Of Full-Coverage Bikini Panties In A Fun Leopard Print Wealurre Seamless Hipster Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you adhere to the “all-black everything, except for your underwear” mindset (same), add these adorable leopard-print bikinis to your cart. Their nylon-and-spandex material and laser-cut construction keeps them comfy, stretchy, and totally seamless, even under leggings; but the gusset is lined in cotton, so you can wear these comfortably while you sweat. These also come in assortments of neutrals and solid colors, if you prefer more subdued underthings. What reviewers say: “I LOVE how soft these are [...] They stay in place and don’t ride. Light as air, and undetectable...as in, I HATE panty lines. Hate it. These are truly no show. Love them!” Available sizes: Small — Large

6 A Seamless Thong That’s Super Comfortable Bombas Ribbed Seamless Thong Bombas $18 See On Bombas.com This ribbed seamless thong by Bombas (yes, the socks company!), is made with nylon, modal, and spandex so it is comfortable and has plenty of stretch without losing shape. It is seamless and tag-less for zero irritation when you wear it, and the all-in-one waistband hugs your waist without riding up. They’re pricier, but these Bombas thongs are wildly popular amongst fans. What reviewers say: “Very comfortable and breathable underwear. I would recommend these to anyone who has tugging and riding up problems.” Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

7 These Comfy High-Cut Briefs At A Great Price Fruit of the Loom Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Just $16 gets you six pairs of Fruit of the Loom undies in a classic brief cut (i.e., full-coverage over the butt and cut high on the waist). These 100% nylon panties are completely smooth and free of tags, which are both annoying and interfere with that seamless look. If you prefer a different cut, you can also get a 6-pack of hipsters, bikinis, or low-rise briefs on the same page, all featuring the same smooth material and seamless construction. What reviewers say: “These are the best panties I have ever owned. No lines (see the pictures? Yeah. No lines. And these are thin, stretchy lil jeans. If there were lines, you'd know.) No riding up, no fraying, not cutting in, no discomfort in any way. They're soft, flattering, breathable, perfectly sized, and are incredibly comfortable. Just buy them.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

8 These Cult-Favorite Bikinis That Come In Lots Of Cute Prints Jockey No Panty Line Promise Tactel Bikini Amazon $12 See On Amazon Jockey people take their Jockey underwear very seriously — and while this pair of seamless bikinis don’t have the tens of thousands of reviews as other Jockey offerings, the reviews section is rife with customers of all genders professing their loyalty to this pair. The material is a blend of spandex and Tactel® Nylon, a specialty fiber that’s light enough for a barely-there feel, but has a sturdy stretch that makes you feel secure. Plus, the 19-shade range — from bold turquoise to tonal polka dots and watercolor florals — is wide enough to satisfy every aesthetic. What reviewers say: “Wow! I waited all my life to find the secret of no underwear lines without using a thong; these Jockey underwear! [...] I was amazed at how no lines showed, I even tried on an old pair of dress pants that were 2 sizes too small, so they'd be tight, and still no lines. I bought more that day I tried them on and a few days later went on and got even more.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

9 These Seamless Boyshorts From A Classic Lingerie Brand Maidenform Pure Tailored Boyshort Panties Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maidenform has been making lingerie since 1922, and as evidenced by their thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon, they’re still a go-to for comfortable, great-quality underwear at a surprisingly affordable price. Case in point: These seamless boyshorts that cost $8, but will last you for years. Hailing from the brand’s Pure Genius line, these boyshorts feature a stretchy-yet-durable fabric that naturally hugs and defines your curves, and their seamless waistband and leg openings defy rolling or bunching. These are even forgiving enough to accommodate growing pregnant bellies, according to customer reviews (but plenty of customers who aren’t pregnant are obsessed with them, too!). The smooth shorts are a great solution for thigh chafing, too. What reviewers say: “Flexible, breathable & just the right length in the thigh/leg area as well as your waist. I esp appreciate that they breath, since normally I can only wear cotton underwear. No rolling of the fabric or pinching. These are by far the most comfortable & well fitting, most useful pair of panties I've ever bought!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 These Featherweight Panties That Show Some Cheek Calvin Klein Invisibles Panty Amazon $11 See On Amazon These panties from Calvin Klein offer a good amount of coverage over your butt, but they’re cut a touch higher than you may expect to reveal a bit of cheek, and they sit a little higher on your waist than other hipsters — all told, a great balance between comfort and sexiness. A name brand at the hip is a subtler touch on Calvin Klein’s signature branding, as well. And with a seamless waistband and nylon-elastane material, these are divinely lightweight and virtually invisible. These fit fairly snug, so some reviewers recommend sizing up. What reviewers say: “I love these! They fit true to size, they are so soft and comfortable, they do not leave underwear marks like some. So seamless under dresses and skirts. Will be buying more!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Colorful Set Of Six Seamless Boxer Briefs Caramel Cantina Plus Size Hipster Boy Short Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to stock up on several seamless options, snag this set of six boy briefs. Made from spandex and nylon, and free of itchy tags and side seams, these undies are super soft and stretchy for all-day comfort. Plus, they maintain their shape and fit even after several washes, according to Amazon reviewers. What reviewers say: “These fit me very well. They are comfortable! No riding, no falling, full coverage of my bottom goodness. There's no feeling of 'I know I have underwear on because they are riding up my butt/cutting off circulation/digging into my hips - they're just there. Doing their job. It's great. I love them.” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

12 This Underwear That One Reviewer Calls “The Best Pair Of Underwear I’ve Ever Worn” Arabella Women's Seamless Brief Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These classic briefs from Arabella are smooth and seamless-cut, so you can rest assured they won’t peek through any body-conscious outfits. The panties rise to just below the waist and they’re stretchy and non-binding — i.e., comfortable enough to wear all day, every day. Choose from fun colors like calypso pink, or opt for neutrals like black, white, and beige. What reviewers say: “The best pair of underwear I think I’ve ever worn. I recently had a c-section and these are perfect for post surgery- even a year later [...] They go up high so they are comfortable, and cover my whole bottom. No wedgies or panty lines. Super comfortable and sleek. I think these will be the only panties I will ever wear again.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 Editor’s Pick: These Calvin Klein Thongs That Feel Totally Weightless Calvin Klein Invisibles Thong Multipack (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Associate Commerce Editor Caroline Goldstein says: “After many, many years of wearing thongs, I can confidently say that these from Calvin Klein are my favorite. They’re made of a super-smooth, flexible material that’s truly invisible under tight clothing, but a cotton gusset keeps them breathable (they’re my go-to for wearing under leggings during workouts). The gusset, waistband, and back are wide enough to feel comfortable and secure — nothing at all like the dental floss G-strings I’ve also experimented with (which serve their own purpose, to be sure, but which I don’t really want to wear every day). They hold up beautifully in the washer and the dryer, as well. I stock up on these in packs of three, and by now, I have them in pretty much every shade there is, though the white and neutral shades are especially useful for light-colored or sheer clothing.” What reviewers say: “This is the underwear I’ve been looking for. You can’t even feel that you have it on and no adjusting throughout the day needed. Seamless as well so it’s great with thin/sheer clothing. Love the colors!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 A Set Of Stretchy Briefs Made Of Ultra-Breathable Bamboo Warm Sun Bamboo Viscose Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Although cotton (or a cotton-lined gusset) is the classic choice when you’re shopping for breathable underwear, bamboo is just as soft and breathable, and it has four times the moisture-wicking effects as cotton does. It happens to be a sustainable fabric, too. Which all makes these Warm Sun panties ideal for those seeking a full-coverage option to wear during a workout, in hot or humid weather, or those who simply tend to sweat. This pair is blended with 5% viscose for stretch and a seamless fit. What reviewers say: “LOVE THESE!! As a plus sized gal with big hips, finding good underwear is HARD. I bought several different brands recently to try them and see which ones I liked best and these are the winners, hands down. The waist band doesn't roll, they wick sweat away (huge selling point since I live in Satan's Armpit, AKA Georgia) and the fabric is so silky/soft! My only complaint is that they do have a little bit of a panty line, but it's not super obvious and it didn't matter to me all that much. Well worth the money, will definitely be buying more!” Available sizes: 4 — 10

15 A 6-Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Pretty Lace Detailing B2BODY Lace Back No-Show Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Granted, the lace detailing on these no-show thongs might show a tiny bit if you’re wearing very tight and/or sheer clothing, but their polyamide and spandex construction makes them much more seamless than your typical lace thong. Several Amazon shoppers say these thongs also offer good coverage in the front, so they’re incredibly comfortable and don’t ride up. And with colors and prints like coral, magenta, and all manner of florals, they’re just too pretty to pass up. What reviewers say: “I read some reviews and decided to order up one size and they fit beautifully! And there is a lot of [front] coverage and an all around nice feel and cut to them. The pictures really don’t do them justice, they are beautiful in person and amazingly soft.” Available sizes: Small — 5X Large Plus

16 These Full-Coverage Briefs That Feel A Little Luxurious Chantelle Soft Stretch One Size Full Brief Plus Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slipping on a pair of French underwear will always feel luxurious, even if that underwear is unapologetically practical, like these full briefs from Chantelle. Made from luxe stretch microfiber, they won’t slide, roll, or creep up, so you don’t have to worry about wanting to adjust when you’re in public. The laser-cut edges make these panties virtually invisible under clothes. This plus-size pair comes in one size only, though most reviewers report that they truly fit a range of sizes. Pick them up in seven elegant shades, like powder blue, stone, or the classic black featured here. What reviewers say: “What I love about this product is how it gives the perfect fit for a one size fits all product. It is extremely stretchy so it doesn't dig but stays close to the body. I also love how they don't slip down at all and feel like I am wearing nothing! So soft and so comfortable.” Available sizes: One Size

17 A 12-Pack Of Laser-Cut Panties In Assorted Colors Alyce Intimates Laser Cut Bikini (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an unbeatable deal, pick up this 12-pack of seamless bikinis that costs just $20 — and with over 4,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, shoppers confirm that these don’t skimp on quality. They’re silky-soft, “fit like a glove,” have amazing stretch, and their laser-cut construction keeps them virtually invisible, even under leggings. Get them in an assortment of solids, prints, or all black, or in a style that features sweet ribbed detailing and a scalloped hem. What reviewers say: “AMAZING! I have been looking for underwear that fits snugly without showing seam lines or cutting into my fuller areas. (I am pretty full-figured). These lay lightly over my skin with SO much stretch! I can actually wear them higher or lower on my hips, if I want. I barely notice I am wearing them. Impressive quality.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large