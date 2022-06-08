We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Mark my words: This summer, cheeky bikinis for big butts will finally have their moment. If you’ve already been riding this wave, I salute you. But for me, the level of self-confidence has taken some time to develop.
I love my curves, but for some reason, I’ve always taken a more modest approach when it comes to swimwear. I love a bodycon dress or micro-mini skirt, but come bikini season, I shop exclusively for modest, full-coverage silhouettes. Despite it being one of my best assets, I always felt like I needed to cover up my bum.
Dozens of boring bikinis later, I made a pact with myself to ditch the full-coverage bottoms and take some risks — and I haven’t looked back since (figuratively, because I’ve literally been looking back at it nonstop). I’ve even ventured into thong bikini territory and found some of my most flattering fits there.
I know it can be scary, but consider this your sign to cut back on all that excess fabric. A little cheek never hurt anybody! From high-waisted cheeky cuts to skimpy low-rise numbers, there is more for you beyond the world of frumpy one-pieces. Trust me.
Ahead, peruse my personal favorite bikinis for big butts below, from retailers like Good American, Aerie, Frankies Bikinis, and more.
