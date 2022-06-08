Mark my words: This summer, cheeky bikinis for big butts will finally have their moment. If you’ve already been riding this wave, I salute you. But for me, the level of self-confidence has taken some time to develop.

I love my curves, but for some reason, I’ve always taken a more modest approach when it comes to swimwear. I love a bodycon dress or micro-mini skirt, but come bikini season, I shop exclusively for modest, full-coverage silhouettes. Despite it being one of my best assets, I always felt like I needed to cover up my bum.

Dozens of boring bikinis later, I made a pact with myself to ditch the full-coverage bottoms and take some risks — and I haven’t looked back since (figuratively, because I’ve literally been looking back at it nonstop). I’ve even ventured into thong bikini territory and found some of my most flattering fits there.

I know it can be scary, but consider this your sign to cut back on all that excess fabric. A little cheek never hurt anybody! From high-waisted cheeky cuts to skimpy low-rise numbers, there is more for you beyond the world of frumpy one-pieces. Trust me.

Ahead, peruse my personal favorite bikinis for big butts below, from retailers like Good American, Aerie, Frankies Bikinis, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom Aerie $29.95 $20 See on Aerie Aerie’s Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottoms are my jam when I need just a little more coverage. Similar styles offer too much fabric in all the wrong spots, but the high sides and subtle cinching at the front work in harmony to really accentuate my curves. Plus, these come in six shades and sizes XXS-XXL.

2 Shimmer High Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom PINK $32.95 See on Brisea Swim “Pleasantly surprised” is an understatement of how I felt when I tried on the Shimmer High Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottoms from PINK. I typically have reservations about just-under-the-belly-button cuts, but these are super flattering, and they give a good amount of coverage that doesn’t feel diaper-esque. These are available in six sparkly colorways and sizes XS-XXL.

3 Byron Thong Monday Swimwear $75 See on Monday Swimwear The Byron Thong by Monday Swimwear is the exact bikini bottom that convinced me thong swimsuits can work on big butts. Available in sizes P-L, this stretchy, comfortable thong doesn’t dig into your crack (rare!) and you can pull the sides up high or down low as needed.

4 Sculpt Good Waist Bottom Good American $55 See on Good American Good American is my go-to for everything from bodysuits to denim, so it’s no surprise that their swimwear also slaps. My latest obsession is the Sculpt Good Waist Bottom, made in a compression fabric that snatches my waist just like my favorite shapewear, thereby enhancing my hourglass and making my bum look fire. They’ve only dropped two colorways so far, but they get bonus points for a size range that spans XS-5X.

5 Rivy Bottom BFyne $69 $27.66 See on BFyne BFyne is the brand for It Girls. I first discovered them at Swim Week in 2021 and immediately became obsessed with their fashion-forward silhouettes. When it comes to bikini bottoms, they offer a variety of different levels of coverage, but the Rivy Bottom really is the perfect thong-style pick to enhance your curves. The high sides and high-rise back allow you to wear it high or low, so you can place it at the perfect spot to flatter your specific shape. These bottoms come in sizes S-XXXL.

6 High Waisted Bikini Bottom with Ring Detail Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII $69.95 $49.99 See on Eloquii Plus-size fashion girlies already know Eloquii makes the best summer attire, but don’t sleep on its swim selection. Its latest Gabi Fresh collab has some of my favorite selects, like this High Waisted Bikini Bottom with Ring Detail, available in sizes 14-32. The bottoms themselves give your bum ample coverage, but the ring detail ensures you don’t have to sacrifice any spice.

7 Cinch Tie High-Waist High-Leg Cheeky Bottom Abercrombie $40 See on H&M Abercrombie swimwear has become something of an obsession for me, and the Cinch Tie High-Waist High-Leg Cheeky Bottom is one of the cutest options by far. The cinches at the sides offer a flattering fit for anyone who shies away from exaggerated high-side styles, but they still create a silhouette that flatters your bum from the side. These are available in three colors (Abercrombie, I need more!) and sizes XXS-XL, but be forewarned: they have a tendency to sell out and come back into stock every few weeks.

9 Max Bottom Riot Swim $99 See on Riot Swim Riot Swim is another beloved bikini brand for me, primarily because its signature nylon and Spandex blend fabric is buttery soft. Like, I want to wear the Max Bottoms as undies every day of my life. This high-waisted silhouette has a seamless finish and fits like a glove. Shop three colorways and sizes XS-XL.

10 Cabo Swimsuit Rielli $160 See on Rielli Rielli suits scream “take me to a private island to luxuriate” and I couldn’t be more here for it. Sold as a set, the Cabo suit has high sides with a low-rise front. The thick, ribbed material doesn’t budge or dig in, while the single-sleeve top takes it from basic bikini to full-on fashion moment. The Cabo suit comes in four colorways and sizes XS-L in Short and Long.

11 Hi Cut Plungey TA3 $178 See on PrettyLittleThing I know this isn’t a bikini, but I wouldn’t be doing my duty if I didn’t let all big-booty swimwear shoppers know how great the TA3 Hi Cut Plungey one-piece truly is. You might have seen this suit trending on TikTok for its waist-cinching technology, but I’m here to report first-hand that it does miracles for your bum, too. As the corset-style back cinches, it also lifts, giving your booty a little boost. Shop now in 11 colors and sizes XS-4X (I recommend sizing up).