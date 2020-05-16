Shopping
7 Comfortable Headbands, According To Amazon Reviewers
Say goodbye to headband headaches.
A tight headband can cause everything from hair breakage to headaches. Swing too far in the opposite direction, though, and you’ll struggle to keep it on throughout the day. A comfortable headband will be notably without teeth (because we all know how those feel) and instead will have features that promise to keep irritation at bay. Here are a few key things to look for to ensure you're getting a good one.
What To Look For In A Comfortable Headband
- Width: A wider headband can help distribute the natural pressure that comes from wearing a headband, so it’s more likely to feel comfortable over long periods of time. Wide headbands are especially great for sports since the extra real estate helps tame flyaways that might slip out of a thinner design. However, they can be harder to style than a thinner band. If you're going for a thinner option, make sure it comes with discreet padding so it doesn't dig into your scalp.
- Elasticity: A soft fabric headband eliminates that behind-the-ear pressure of traditional headbands; some of them are even self-tying so you can control the tension. Likewise, a pretty headband might have a hidden elastic band at the bottom for a flexible fit without compromising on style.
- Staying Power: If you’re headed to the gym, a headband with a thin silicone strip on the inside will make it more budge-proof. Softer fabric headbands sometimes feature thin wires to give their slippery materials a more stay-put structure without pinching.
From downward-facing dog to date night, these seven headbands strike the perfect balance between comfort and style.
