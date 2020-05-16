Shopping

7 Comfortable Headbands, According To Amazon Reviewers

Say goodbye to headband headaches.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Asian girl wearing blue jean jacket, sun glasses and red headband walking on street with blurred bac...
pugler/Shutterstock
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A tight headband can cause everything from hair breakage to headaches. Swing too far in the opposite direction, though, and you’ll struggle to keep it on throughout the day. A comfortable headband will be notably without teeth (because we all know how those feel) and instead will have features that promise to keep irritation at bay. Here are a few key things to look for to ensure you're getting a good one.

What To Look For In A Comfortable Headband

  • Width: A wider headband can help distribute the natural pressure that comes from wearing a headband, so it’s more likely to feel comfortable over long periods of time. Wide headbands are especially great for sports since the extra real estate helps tame flyaways that might slip out of a thinner design. However, they can be harder to style than a thinner band. If you're going for a thinner option, make sure it comes with discreet padding so it doesn't dig into your scalp.
  • Elasticity: A soft fabric headband eliminates that behind-the-ear pressure of traditional headbands; some of them are even self-tying so you can control the tension. Likewise, a pretty headband might have a hidden elastic band at the bottom for a flexible fit without compromising on style.
  • Staying Power: If you’re headed to the gym, a headband with a thin silicone strip on the inside will make it more budge-proof. Softer fabric headbands sometimes feature thin wires to give their slippery materials a more stay-put structure without pinching.

From downward-facing dog to date night, these seven headbands strike the perfect balance between comfort and style.

1

A Cute Turban Headband That Can Be Styled So Many Ways

This soft, stretchy headband is made from a buttery rayon-spandex blend that's gentle on hair. It’s reversible and comes with a moveable knot, so you can style it up to 14 different ways (they even include a style cheat sheet with your purchase). It's machine-washable — although you will need to air dry — and, notably, your purchase supports a woman-owned business in Bali that focuses on handmade products backed by ethical and sustainable practices.

One reviewer wrote: “Headbands don't usually stay on me well and are either too loose or uncomfortably tight. These are super wide so they stay in place, and I can wear them different ways to change the look. I bought four colors and use them all the time. I wash and dry in the machine and they look great so far, don't stretch out, don't pill and don't fade. Perfect.”

Colors: 32, including several two-tone options

2

These Thin, Foam-Padded Headbands That Won’t Hurt Behind Your Ears

Two thin yet flexible headbands in classic black and tortoiseshell are style staples. A layer of comfort foam relieves pressure, while a rubberized coating helps them stay in place on fine strands without tugging (they're totally teeth-free). Several reviewers noted that they actually forgot they had it on because it was so easy to wear. These can be styled casually or dressed up when you don’t want an accessory that competes with the rest of your outfit. That said, several reviewers begged for more outside-the-box colors to become available.

One reviewer wrote: “I've been looking for a headband with good hold that won't give me a headache and I was so skeptical that this would perform but these are some of the best headbands I've tried! I have 2A long hair with bangs and love that this keeps everything out of my face. I was so skeptical reading some people forget they're wearing this and then it happened....I fell asleep with it on completely forgetting it was there.”

Colors: 1 multicolor pack

3

Some Soft Lace Headbands With Elastic That Are Just So Pretty

Soft metallic lace headbands are a comfy and breathable alternative that’s nice enough for a formal occasion but not so blingy you can’t wear them to brunch the next day. The seven-piece set comes in a nicely curated selection of metallics from light to dark, including gorgeous rose gold. An elastic band at the back ensures a comfortable fit, although some shoppers wished for a little bit of anti-slip grip.

One reviewer wrote: “These are one of my top ten purchases from Amazon. I can not stand the baby hairs/whispys flying around my face so I am always wearing some type of headband. These are so comfortable (a lot of headbands are too tight and give me a headache after a couple of hours) and SO CUTE!!!!!! There's just enough sparkle [...] The only problem - which one do I choose to wear each day!!!!”

Colors: 1 multicolor pack

4

These Chic Knot Headbands That Are Super Flexible

These gorgeous knotted headbands feature a wildly flexible base that you can press nearly flat without breaking, and the temples are finished with grosgrain ribbon that's gentle on sensitive skin behind the ears. Shoppers reported these were comfortable to wear all day — and didn’t give them a headache by the end of it.

One reviewer wrote: “These headbands are not only adorable but also comfortable! I always get nervous about headbands because they tend to give me a headache but I wore these all day and no headache!”

Colors: 2 multicolor packs

5

A Moisture-Wicking Athletic Headband With A Silicone Grip Strip

This wide, comfortable athletic headband is made from a super-stretchy moisture-wicking fabric to keep sweat from dripping into your eyes and has silicone grips hidden on the inside that helps it stay firmly in place no matter how hard you train. The reflective logo on the back is a nice addition for late (or early) runs, and the headband is even compatible with bike helmets.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this headband to use while cutting the grass, yoga, and working in the yard and it's UNBELIEVABLE! I cut the grass today and always sweat like crazy which the edges of my hair get frizzy as a result BUT not today. This headband absorbed all of my sweat. I didn't have sweat running in my eyes while cutting in the middle of the day at 82 degrees AND my hair did not frizz.”

Colors and styles: 11, including multipack options

6

These Cute Retro Headbands That Self-Tie For A Custom Fit

A set of self-tying fabric headbands let you choose how snug you want the fit to be. The thin, flexible coated wire hidden inside that soft chiffon holds it more securely on your head while allowing you to mold it for a more comfortable, custom fit — and it helps create the perfectly perky bow with a retro-cool look to it. Choose from packs of four or eight.

One reviewer wrote: “These are so cute, and the colors go with many different styles. They have wires in the fabric so you can shape the bows. One twist and you have a large bow. Two twists and you have a smaller bow. Very nice quality and they do not hurt my head”

Colors: 2 multicolor packs

7

A Budget-Friendly Set Of Soft Cotton Headbands

These stretchy cotton headbands are a comfy and casual option for keeping hair back. At just $14 for a set of 10, you can choose between all-black, all-white, or a mix of fun colors. They’re also machine washable, which makes them great for all kinds of tasks.

One reviewer wrote: “I use these to keep my hair out of my face while at work and they stay on all day! No slip, super comfy! And of course, cute colors that don’t fade after being washed! Definitely recommend!”

Colors: 10, in solid colors or multicolor packs

This article was originally published on