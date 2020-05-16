Two thin yet flexible headbands in classic black and tortoiseshell are style staples. A layer of comfort foam relieves pressure, while a rubberized coating helps them stay in place on fine strands without tugging (they're totally teeth-free). Several reviewers noted that they actually forgot they had it on because it was so easy to wear. These can be styled casually or dressed up when you don’t want an accessory that competes with the rest of your outfit. That said, several reviewers begged for more outside-the-box colors to become available.

One reviewer wrote: “I've been looking for a headband with good hold that won't give me a headache and I was so skeptical that this would perform but these are some of the best headbands I've tried! I have 2A long hair with bangs and love that this keeps everything out of my face. I was so skeptical reading some people forget they're wearing this and then it happened....I fell asleep with it on completely forgetting it was there.”

Colors: 1 multicolor pack