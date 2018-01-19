These Super Warm Pajamas Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

When the temperature starts to max out at 20 degrees, it's time for me to start hibernating at home for the next six months. But instead of sporting my typical gym shorts and T-shirt, the threat of a super high electricity bill guarantees I'll invest in super warm women's pajamas.

For reference, the insulation in my old Brooklyn apartment is basically non-existent and my bed is cozied up right under the windows. So even though the snowfall may look magical, it also guarantees my room is barely above 60 degrees. And for all you southerners, yes I know that's essentially freezing.

Instead of shivering in my apartment, I try to dress in warm fabrics like fleece, which capture your body's natural heat and keep it close to your skin. Other popular winter fabrics, such as thermals or waffle knits, act similarly to turn your body heat into a personal space heater.

Another key feature in many winter pajama sets is rib-knit cuffs around your ankles and wrists to once again trap heat and keep out cold air flow. While not a necessity, they're definitely an added bonus in the fight to keep your body warm.

So whether you're trying to keep down utilities, or just really need a pair of cozy PJs to cuddle in for the next couple of months, here's a rundown of super warm women's pajamas you'll find on Amazon. And with two-day shipping, many of them might actually arrive before the next blizzard heads your way!

1 This Warm Two-Piece Set Made Of Plush Fleece Frankie & Johnny Women's Fleece Pajama Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon When you put on this soft polyester and fleece hooded loungewear set you'll feel like you're wearing an actual blanket to bed. It has a plush-lined hood with a pom-pom drawstring and maximizes warmth with fleece-lined cuffs that help lock-in heat. It's available in seven prints and is machine-washable. According to one reviewer: "Love this set! I originally bought this to wear to work for Pajama day. Now I find myself wearing it around the house as loungewear and to bed on cold nights. Super cozy and warm." Available in sizes: X-Small - 2X

2 A Super Warm Fleece Set In Tall & Petite Sizes PajamaGram Super Soft Fleece Pajamas Amazon $60 See On Amazon These splurge-worthy fleece pajamas come with the backing of nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers who have given these warm pj's a 4.4-star rating overall. With a chic cowl neck and a herringbone print on the cuffs and the pants, this pajama set could double as loungewear, and even comes in a full-range of sizes (plus tall and petites!). It comes in five different colors so you can find the perfect set for you (or pick up a few!). According to one reviewer: "So soft and warm when we are experiencing temps of -35 up here in MA. Ordered in light blue, pretty color soft lightweight but warm fabric. Also ordered one for my gram and one for my best friend." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X (tall and petite options available for some sizes)

3 This Thermal Pajama Set That Amazon Reviewers Swear By Just Love Women's Thermal Underwear Pajamas Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon These thermal pajamas are a best-seller on Amazon for a reason: They are designed to be worn as standalone pajamas, or as an base layer underneath your cold-weather clothes. These come in 14 different solid colors and fun prints, so you can find the perfect set for your winter wardrobe. Cuffs at the bottom of the pants and on each sleeve ensure all your body heat is trapped, so you stay warm as can be. But, since the fabric is made out of a breathable cotton blend, you won't sweat in these — a big perk not all cold-weather pajamas can boast. According to one reviewer: "I bought these for a funny Christmas card photo but in all honesty they are so warm I now wear them as PJs in my house!" Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

4 These Classic Button-Down Pajamas Made From A High-Insulation Fleece Alexander Del Rossa Women's Warm Fleece Pajamas Amazon $32 See On Amazon These button-down pajamas are made of a durable microfiber fleece with a high insulation ability to trap heat close to the body. Carefully crafted with durable stitching for years of wear, they're made with a loose fit and contrasting piping for a modern take on a PJ classic. The machine-washable set comes in 11 different patterns and has more than 600 five-star reviews on Amazon. Did I mention they have pockets? According to one reviewer: "I am in love with my new pjs!!! It is SO comfortable and cozy, and I love the quality and the color of it. Keeps me warm in this winter! It went above my expectations. Great purchase for a great price!" Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

5 This Best-Selling Plush Bathrobe That You Can Sleep In Alexander Del Rossa Women's Zip-Up Fleece Robe Amazon $60 $52 See On Amazon This luxurious bathrobe is made with cozy fleece, this is a fantastic purchase that you'll love putting on after a shower and snuggling up in bed in. The 330 grams-per-square-meter (GSM) fleece is thicker and comfy to keep you warm in chilly weather. Even better, the entire thing easily zips up and down so you can wear it how you like. This robe has garnered more than 3,000 Amazon reviews, with a 4.3-star overall rating. This robe comes in 29 different solid and printed fabrics, perfect for matching to your individual style. According to one reviewer: "Very comfortable. Soft, warm, great for curling up & relaxing" Available in sizes: Small - 6X

6 This Warm Onesie Lined With Micro-Fleece & Plush Fabrics Mae Women's Microfleece Hooded Onesie Amazon $38 See On Amazon With a plush hood and a micro-fleece lining, this onesie is one of the warmest you'll find. There are cuffs on both the legs and the sleeves of this onesie, trapping body heat and keeping cold air out. Even better, this onesie has a zipper front, so you can easily get out of it, or zip it down if you get too warm in these pajamas. Designed with pockets on each side and two decorative pom-poms hanging down, this onesie is functional and fun. It'll keep you super warm when the chilly weather starts. You can get it in one of four different prints. According to one reviewer: "This is now the comfiest thing I own! It’s very soft and warm but not heavy. I love that it has pockets (albeit shallow) and a hood." Available in sizes: Small - Large