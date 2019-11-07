Searching for boots that fit wider calves can be quite challenging — so it goes without saying that finding the best rain boots for wide calves is a whole other issue in itself. Because of their rubber construction, rain boots tend to have less stretch and maneuverability than traditional leather or fabric boots, making it even more important to find a proper fit. That's why it's important to know what to look for when you shop.

Much like regular boots, wide-calf rain boots tend to run the gamut when it comes to styles and heights. The key feature in terms of fit, of course, comes down to the circumference of the boot's top opening and shaft. In general, you'll want a boot that measures somewhere between 15 to 19 inches in circumference, depending on your calf size and comfort level. Although they’re not as common, it’s possible to find rain boots with openings of up to 20 inches. The addition of adjustable features can also make things easier when it comes to rain boots for wide calves, too. Boots with straps, buckles, gussets, or any combination of the three, will help you get in and out of your boots with less effort. So it may be beneficial to keep these things in mind when selecting your next pair of galoshes.

Once you come across a pair that will fit your legs with ease, you may then want to delve into other comfy specs for your boots, such as memory foam insoles and polyester lining, which will help keep feet cozy, warm, and dry on a rainy day.

All-in-all, finding the best rain boots for wide calves that meet at the intersection of comfort, functionality, and style is key. And with this list, you're sure to find exactly what you've been searching for.

1 The Overall Best Rain Boots For Wide Calves Jileon Extra Wide Calf Rain Boots Amazon $100 See On Amazon Jileon's extra-wide rain boots feature a calf circumference that can be adjusted between 16 and 20 inches. With a shaft height of approximately 15 inches, the rubber upper comes with both side and rear gussets for extra adjustability, while the rubber sole offers traction. The bottom half of these boots are extra roomy to accommodate wider feet and larger ankles — which happens to make them easy to slip on and off — and the footbeds are padded for arch support. According to reviewers: "I have never been able to find rain boots that fit my 19 inch calf, and these fit great. I love that they are adjustable and they've held up well too using them in a farm environment. Love them!" Available sizes: 6 XX-Wide — 13 XX-Wide

Available colors: 3

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Rain Boots For Wide Calves Western Chief Wide Calf Rain Boot Amazon $39 See On Amazon Western Chief's rain boot is a great shoe at an even more amazing price point. The vulcanized rubber upper protects feet from inclement weather, while the lug outsole prevents slipping. The boot's shaft measures approximately 12.5 inches in height, and an adjustable strap lets you customize the calf opening from 15 inches to 18 inches. Plus, the insoles are made of cushy, supportive EVA, and they’re removable for a customized feel (or if you’d like to clean them periodically). According to reviewers: "I can’t say enough good things about these boots! I have a 16” calf and these fit great." Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

3 The Best Lightweight Rain Boots For Wide Calves Kamik Miranda Rain Boot Amazon $50 See On Amazon The Miranda rain boot from Kamik, a trusted name in all-weather boots, is made with the brand’s proprietary RubberHE material, a recyclable rubber that’s specifically designed to be lightweight yet durable — these boots weigh in at just 1.5 pounds, whereas the other rain boots on this list range from 1.6 to 3.92 pounds. They also have a 16-inch calf circumference, so they’re suitable for wider calves; and with their removable EVA insole and 12-inch shaft height, they’re the perfect, comfy mid-calf length for inclement weather or yard work. Plus, the roomy footbed allows for plenty of maneuverability. According to reviewers: “I am very pleased with these boots! I [...] have wide calves so it took me a while to find a pair of rain boots that were not too high, wide enough and comfortable. If you are in a similar situation I would definitely recommend trying out these ones!” Available sizes: 6 Wide — 11 Wide

Available colors: 3

4 The Best Memory Foam Rain Boots For Wide Calves Chooka Versa Prima Wide Calf Rain Boot Amazon $80 See On Amazon With a shaft circumference that adjusts between 16.5 and 18 inches via back buckles, Chooka's rain boots are another great option for wider calves. The 14-inch shaft is constructed from flexible rubber that’s durable yet moveable, and the moisture-wicking polyester and cotton lining keeps your feet dry. Even better? They have a memory foam insole that measures 5-millimeters thick, so you’ll basically feel like you’re walking on a cloud — even if you’re doing laborious yard work, taking a long walk through the woods, or are otherwise on your feet all day. According to reviewers: "Since I have wide calves of hard to find boots that fit around my calves but aren’t too big in the foot; these boots are both. They fit perfectly and my foot doesn’t slide around like other rain boots." Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

5 Another Budget-Friendly Option That Comes In A Variety Of Playful Prints Sloggers Waterproof Rain and Garden Boot Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you thought rain boots only come in boring colors, this mid-calf pair will change your mind — and that budget-friendly price tag is a major draw, too. From roosters to cows to horses, these playful prints and bright colors will liven up the rainiest of days. This rain boot features a 15-inch calf opening and outsoles designed for added traction to avoid slipping on wet or muddy terrain. They come with plush, removable insoles for all-day comfort and easy cleaning (hand-washing is recommended), though the brand also carries replacement insoles if yours are worn down. This boot is only available in whole sizes, so if you wear an 8.5, for example, be sure to size up for the best fit. According to reviewers: “I was very pleasantly surprised they fit my wide calves since that is usually the number one reason I have to return boots. Easy to slip on and off.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 10

6 These Insulated Rain Boots Made Specifically For Wide Calves Jileon Wide Calf Warm Insulated Rain Boots Amazon $80 See On Amazon Crafted specifically for wide calves, this pair of plus-size rain boots can accommodate a calf size of up to 20 inches. These rain boots are constructed from a unique neoprene fabric that allows for extra stretch and molds to your calf for extreme comfort. This fabric is also insulating, so it’ll keep your feet warm in cold, wet weather. According to reviewers: “My calves have always been too thick to enjoy ... other "wellies" but these are perfect for my big calves and high instep. My foot just slides right in.” Available sizes: 6 XX-Wide — 13 XX-Wide

Available colors: 1

7 A Quality Pair Of Rain Boots That Are Fully Lined For Comfort Joules Women's Rain Boot $80 See On Amazon These rain boots from Joules feature an adjustable gusset on the back secured with a stud fastening and removable insole for maximum comfort and customization. The boot opening measures approximately 15.25 without adjusting, and can expand a few more inches to accommodate wider calves. The inside is fully lined to keep you warm on the wettest of days, and is made with special water-dispersing outer soles for added grip. Additionally, they have removable insoles for even more customization and a shaft height of 15.5 inches. According to reviewers: “PERFECT if you have bigger calves!! Mine are slightly above average and fit in these boots, but there is an adjustable back!” Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 3