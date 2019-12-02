We hope you didn't spend all of your money on Black Friday, because Cyber Monday is in full swing. Even now, one day after the official e-commerce holiday, some of your favorite brands have extended their deep discounts for another day. Royal style fans in particular will want in on this particular shopping deal. J.Crew's Cyber Monday sale gives lovers of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's styles the opportunity to snag them for their own.

For its Cyber Monday sale, J.Crew is offering 50% off its entire collection. From sherpa jackets to denim to accessories, there's more than enough to shop. The brand is even offering an additional 50% off much of its sale selection, resulting in low prices you'll be hard-pressed to find again.

All items that qualify for the Cyber Monday deal are marked on the website so there will be no confusion when you add an item to your cart. At checkout, simply use code CYBER to snag the sale price off your previously full priced pieces. If you do want to take advantage of J.Crew's Cyber Monday event, you need to shop soon. The brand has already extended their offers for an extra day, so it's unlikely to happen again! According to the brand's website, the discount will end at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The sale isn't just the ideal time to stock up on winter essentials. J.Crew's Cyber Monday is the perfect time for royal style fans to cop the looks of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge are fans of the brand, incorporating pieces into their every day wardrobes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

During the 2019 U.S. Open, Markle wore head to toe J.Crew to watch friend Serena Williams play in New York. For the event, she wore a minimalist denim shirtdress and cardigan blazer draped over her shoulders. Both were from J.Crew. While the dress has long since been sold out, the perfect Fall cardigan she draped on top is still available in sizes XXXS-3X and part of the 50% off Cyber Monday sale.

For Middleton fans, there's a winter staple up for grabs. Back in January 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a classic mock neck sweater when she visited King Henry's Walk Community Garden, and surprisingly, you can still shop it. Despite Middleton wearing the piece almost a year ago, J.Crew has the item available for purchase, and it's 50% off for Cyber Monday.

If you want your own versions of Markle and Middleton's J.Crew favorites, head to the brand's website now for half off before the Cyber Monday deal ends.