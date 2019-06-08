Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Foldable Straw Hat — & It's $14 For Black Friday Only

In the spirit of Black Friday, we're resurfacing some of our favorite products, now seriously discounted while sales last. This went foldable hat is just $14 during Black Friday, and has made it into the closets of more than 11,000 Amazon reviewers. Get it fast while sales last.

You already turn to Amazon for great deals on books, household supplies, and all the weird stuff you didn’t know you needed (but now can’t live without). But yes, the Everything Store, also sells clothing and accessories. And if you know where to look, there are plenty of stylish bargains to be scored — like this $16 foldable hat Amazon reviewers are obsessed with.

If you're like me and have tossed out your fair share of hats because you stashed them in a tote bag only to find them an hour later permanently dented and bent, then you know how major the news of a super-foldable hat is. Not only does this design stand up to bending and folding, it was designed to be folded in half and flattened over and over again for maximum portability and space-saving abilities.

"I took it out of my backpack after being folded up for about 5 days or more. It quickly started flattening out.... It shaped back perfectly," raves one reviewer. Made of a sturdy natural paper straw material, it also holds up well to water. "Throughout the trip I got it wet several times and folded and unfolded it with no issues. It was great for the beach, excursions, and market trips."

Black Friday Deal: 20% Off This Packable Straw Hat

So it's no wonder this best-selling hat has a 4.6-star rating after more than 11,000 reviews with fans raving that it's "super cute" and "everything." "I can't begin to tell you how many compliments I have received on this hat during the summer," another reviewer says. One person even posted a side-by-side comparison of this and a much more expensive model, while giving this a five-star rating. Many more Amazon customers felt so confident when they wore this hat that they submitted images of themselves showing it off for the world to see.

With a clever string inside that lets you adjust the fit to best suit your head size and the style you're going to wear it, it works for just about everyone and for a variety of scenarios. “I just got back from Belize and this hat was amazing. I love how adjustable it is. I was able to comfortably wear it while riding a golf cart, all day at the beach, and even out on a kayak without it blowing off or being too tight," says an ecstatic customer.

Because of the dense weave, this hat also provides a healthy dose of shade and sun protection, making it a favorite of travelers and beachgoers. "As soon as I arrived at my destination, I noticed how many people of all ages had similar hats and how many were for sale locally at much higher prices. I did not get burnt and despite the record breaking temperatures the hat never felt like it was causing me to sweat more," one fan writes.

Add to that the timeless design that works with casual flip flops and jeans just as well as it does with dresses or swimsuits and you've got a wardrobe work horse that will really earn its place in your closet and suitcase.

Depending on your style, you can zero in on the perfect version for you out of the two dozen-plus there are to choose from including studded and belt-style ribbons, all coming with a just-right brim of 2.9-inches wide. The body also comes in an impressive range of neutrals — from white to a light khaki to black — and even a rich ocean blue. And if you need it fast, it's eligible for free Prime two-day shipping.