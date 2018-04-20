Your clothes put up with a lot of abuse from daily wear. In fact, it's your favorite items that often suffer the most from fuzz build-up and pilling. Luckily, the best fabric shavers work wonders on your well-loved clothes and can have you looking your best in no time at all.

When choosing the best fabric shaver for your garments, keep in mind that they generally come in two options: manual or electric. If you're unsure of which type you'll need, think about what kind of treatment your clothes require, and how delicate your items are.

Manual shavers tend to be more gentle on fabrics and come in blade-less varieties that are extra gentle on delicate fabrics. Additionally, because they don't need batteries to operate, a manual shaver won't run out of juice no matter how often you use it. Electric fabric shavers, on the other hand, are typically faster and more efficient. They come in a wide range of speeds and blade sizes you can choose from, and if you have a little cushion in your budget, you can also pick a sweater shaver with additional features such as an extra long cord or a high-quality blade material.

No matter which fabric shaver you choose, affordable or professional-quality, electric or manual, your clothes will really benefit from more regular attention and care. Here are of the best fabric shavers to freshen up your wardrobe.

1 The Overall Best: AlwaysLux EasyLint Professional Sweater Shaver AlwaysLux, EasyLint Professional Sweater Shaver Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you have the flexibility in your budget to invest in a top-notch electric fabric shaver, the EasyLint offers multiple features that will yield the most effective and high-quality results on your fabrics. Made with an extra large 2.5-inch shaving head and a powerful 5-watt motor, this electric shaver uses stainless steel precision blades to quickly remove fuzz, lint, and pilling from almost any fabric. This option is also one of the only sweater shavers on the market that offers replacement blades so that you can continue to use this item for years to come. And with additional features including an extra large lint collector, a long 69-inch cord, a cleaning brush, an AC adapter, a spare blade, and a soft grip handle, it’s designed to be a convenient and long-lasting shaver that’s well-worth the investment. According to one reviewer: "As soon as I got it - I put it right to use. I started on my favorite sweater and was impressed with the power of the motor, precision and ease of use. It did exactly what it said it would do. In under 5 minutes all of the pills were removed leaving my cashmere sweater looking like new."

2 The Runner Up: Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover 1byone, Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover Amazon $9 See On Amazon This electric fabric shaver is an effective way to revive your garments without having to spend a lot of money. It has plenty of useful features, including three different shave heights, two speeds, and three shaving head hole sizes so that you can customize the treatment based on the needs of each fabric. The large blade surface covers a lot of fabric at once so that you can remove fluff, lint, and pilling in a short amount of time. And because you can adjust the height of the blades, this shaver is safer on your clothes than other electric options on the market. When you’re looking for something that’s simple, affordable and effective, this fabric shaver a great option. According to one reviewer: "I am so happy!! My couch looks brand new without any pilling. It took every bit off with some time and patience. What I love about this product is that you can adjust the height of the space between the fabric and the shaver. You can also remove the adjuster and have the shaver be "flush" to the fabric. This helped me remove all the pilling without any damage. The product was very easy to clean and I love the little brush that it came with."

3 The Fan-Favorite: Conair Fabric Defuzzer Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $18.99 $12 See On Amazon With the backing of over 26,000 Amazon fans, this sweater shaver from Conair is first rate. It's battery-operated, so you won't have carry around cords or search for an outlet. At just $12, this fabric shaver is surprisingly inexpensive, especially considering how well it works. As an aside, I've tried other fabric shavers in the past and this is by far my favorite. You can adjust it to one of three settings based on the fabric you're shaving. And, the lint catcher at the back is simple to clean. According to one reviewer: "I’ve never written a review so quickly! Just got this bad boy in and out it to the test. I had some throw pillow covers that had gotten really pilled after 2 washes. I had tried the ol’ razor blade trick to no avail. Down but not out, enter this magical electronic defuzzer. My pillows look brand new!!!! It was easy to use and very impressive."

4 The Best For Delicate Fabric: Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver Gleener, Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon This manual fabric shaver contains zero blades or motors, and is therefore perfect for removing fabric pills more safely and gently than an electric shaver would. With an ergonomic handle and three interchangeable edges that can gently exfoliate pills, this shaver will remove fuzz, lint, and bobbles from fabrics of all types, including cashmere, wool, cotton, and fleece, without risking damage to garments. It also includes a built-in lint brush, so you can easily remove pet hair and lint from clothing and upholstery. According to one reviewer: "This thing is amazing. I bought it to de-pill a really expensive couch that I had for less than a year. It looks brand new now! I then started finding other things to de-pill because it’s just so satisfying (see my image of the blue sweater - that took about 15 mins to do) It’s definitely a manual workout but seems to work better than the electric versions based on review comparisons."

5 The Best For Traveling: Aerb Fabric Rechargeable Shaver Aerb Fabric Shaver Rechargeabl Amazon $10 See On Amazon This affordable fabric shaver has a tiny handle, making it that much easier to store and bring with you if you're traveling. A small port at the base of the handle allows you to plug a USB cord in to charge this defuzzer. One thing to note: Because this is a smaller shaver, you might have to empty it more frequently than other shavers on this list. According to one reviewer: "Wow. This thing is AWESOME! We have a newer couch that is super comfy but the fabric pills like crazy and it irritates me so much. This little thing made my couch look new again. I love that its rechargeable so [I'm] not blowing through batteries using it. Added bonus, its so easy my 5 year old can do it and she loves using it. Its also extremely satisfying to see the results."

6 The Best With A Fold-Out Handle: RIWA Lint Remover for Clothes RIWA Lint Remover for Clothes Amazon $19.99 $17 See On Amazon This lint remover and fabric shaver has an ergonomic handle that folds out of the base. This sweater shaver operates on a lithium battery that allows it to run for up to 60 minutes, and can be recharged easily with a USB cord. It's designed with three blades to quickly remove any pills on your fabric, and even has a safety lock feature that automatically turns the shaver off if any of the protective foil is compromised. According to one reviewer: "This little handy dandy shaver worked wonders on my husbands sweatshirt that is worn to work. No need to throw the sweatshirt away. Once shaved it looked like new again."

7 You May Also Want: A Sweater Stone Great At Removing Lint & Pilling Dritz Clothing Care SWST Sweater Stone Amazon $11 $3.50 See On Amazon To supplement your fabric shaver, a sweater stone like this one from Dritz Care can help remove pilling from even the most delicate fabrics. How it works: Shaped like a pumice stone, this tool gently buffs away any pills with a bit of light pressure. One thing to note: With heavier fabrics you may need to put a little more muscle into it when de-pilling your fabrics. According to one reviewer: "Pretty clever little tool. It is quite simply in a little square block of Pumice. It woks. I didn’t experience any of the meds others have reported. It does have a little bit of a [sulfur] smell because of its natural composition. I would recommend washing a garment after use. It also leaves surfaces a little fuzzy compared to a shaver as it Is abrasive. Worth the money and works."