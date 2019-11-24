Fuzzy, Warm, & Cozy: These Are The 9 Most Comfortable Sweaters On Amazon

A sweater is one of the coziest garments you can own, but there are plenty of opinions on what makes for a comfortable sweater. Ultimately, the most comfortable sweater is the one that works for you. Do you prefer cardigans or pullovers? Are you dressing for late-autumn cold snaps or the office air conditioning? Do you need something lightweight that can be thrown into a handbag or is a thick knit your priority?

Fabric is the crucial factor. If you’re shopping for warmth, wool and cashmere are the gold standard. Wool sweaters have a reputation for being itchy but the finer the wool, the less likely you’ll want to climb out of your turtleneck. Cashmere on the other hand is soft, beautiful, and expensive. Keep an eye out for cashmere blends instead, which will give you a comparable look and feel without the associated sticker shock.

Sweaters that are made of cotton are lightweight and easy to care for, while acrylic is a common synthetic fiber used in sweaters; it is lightweight and warm, hypoallergenic and easy to wash — not to mention a good choice for people who avoid wool due to health or ethical concerns. Teddy and fleece are wonderfully soft and also easy to care for thanks to their synthetic nature, however, some styles are more casual and might not lend themselves to dressier occasions.

Whether it’s winter or Coachella that’s coming, these are the most comfortable sweaters on Amazon:

1 A Mock-Neck Pullover In Cuddly Sherpa Imily Bela Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much cozier than a fuzzy sherpa sweater, and this sweater by Imily Bela with an oversize fit and high-low hem has a fun, fuzzy popcorn texture for added interest. It’s cotton-acrylic, so it’s lightweight but still cozy. The product description initially recommends hand-washing, but later says you can machine wash it with similar colors. “This chunky sweater is my new favorite lounge sweater. It is so soft and comfortable and I can’t wait to relax by the fire this fall!” one fan reported. Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: 18, including black, pale pink, and gray and white stripe

2 A Classic V-Neck That'll Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Plus-Size V-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're in the market for a staple that'll be on regular rotation in your closet, look no further than this V-neck sweater that'll put together, no matter if you're wearing it with a pencil skirt, your favorite jeans, or under a cute jacket. Even better, the fine-gauge sweater is made from a blend of breathable cotton, cozy acrylic, and ultra-soft modal, so it feels as good as it looks. Elasticized ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem seal out cold air on chilly days, which means this sweater — although lightweight — is still warm. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

Available Colors: 12, including camel heather, light pink, and burgundy

3 This Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater With So Many Cute Details Ysskt Pullover Cable-Knit Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This oversized cable-knit sweater has a ton of cute details that make it as chic as it is comfortable. With a ribbed and cable-knit pattern, a subtle V-neck, and a stylish tie on either side, it's a cute staple that's easy to throw on. This sweater comes in 18 different solid and printed patterns and drapes nicely over a pair of jeans. This cozy winter essential has won over more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon "Oh my gosh! I love this sweater! It is beautiful! I got the lavender and it is so pretty. Fits perfect," one customer wrote. Available Sizes: Small - 5X

Available Colors and Styles: 18, including blue, khaki, and red

4 A Great Basic In Fun Colors And Prints Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This crowd-pleaser comes in more than 30 colors and prints, including hearts, stripes, and argyles in multiple colorways. The crewneck sweater is streamlined but not fitted, which is ideal for layering both over and under other garments. The machine-washable cotton, modal, and polyester blend is lightweight yet warm, and soft to the touch. It hits mid-hip on most people. And while the price is low, Amazon shoppers say the quality rivals more expensive retailers. “I would recommend giving this pretty, basic, sweater-shirt a try. You may be just as pleasantly surprised as I was!” one reviewer wrote. Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: 39, including black, navy stripes, and teal heather

5 A Soft & Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan GRACE KARIN Essential Solid Open Front Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon An open-front cardigan in a versatile cut with simple lines and solid shades is a must-have in almost every closet. This one is soft and made of a lightweight viscose blend that's easy to toss in a bag as you run out the door. You'll fall for the small design elements like functional pockets on either side, the shawl collar, and the banded hemline. This sweater comes in a whopping 44 different shades for you to choose from. One reviewer says, "The sweater is comfortable and the color is vibrant. There is a good chance I will purchase more of these for my everyday wardrobe." Available Sizes: Small - 3X

Available Colors: 44, including white, black, and mustard yellow

6 A Fun Crewneck With Ombre Rainbow Stripes Cordat Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Casual Knitted Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cordat’s striped crewneck sweater in sorbet shades is a cheery pop of color for your wardrobe. It’s 100% acrylic so those with allergies or who avoid animal products can click “add to cart” with peace of mind. Dropped shoulder seams and a boxy, slightly cropped cut paired with rainbow stripes lend themselves to a casual-cool look, but the rib knit at the cuffs and collar give the look a teensy bit of structure. This sweater looks amazing when paired with distressed or white denim and is a dose of happy for your closet all year long. Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 4, including denim, light purple, and green color combos

7 An Extra-Fuzzy Fleece Pullover Yanekop Sherpa Pullover Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon While not technically a sweater, this sporty but fuzzy sweatshirt in a cloud-soft material ticks all the boxes for comfort. Yanekop's fleece pullover is designed with a slightly baggy fit and side-seam pockets. The longer banded hem pairs well with leggings and layers nicely over other shirts without constricting movement. The polyester-spandex blend in a range of neutrals is stretchy and soft. One fan raves, "Super soft, very comfortable. Keeps me nice and warm even when it's really chilly. Fits loose enough to layer underneath if needed. Great choice!" Available Sizes: Small - 3X

Available Colors: 5, including khaki, dark gray, and pink

8 A Slouchy Cardigan With Cable-Knit Details Shiaili Plus-Size Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon This oversized cardigan that falls to the mid-thigh is the kind of thing you'll want to put on first thing in the morning — and then never take off. Made from 100% acrylic, the waffle-knit sweater features chunky cable-knit detailing along the edges, which gives this slouchy piece a healthy dose of timelessness, so you can rest assured you'll wear it for years to come. The patch pockets are generously sized, so you can stash your phone and keys in them if you want to head out of the house purse-free. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

Available Colors: 2 (black and light gray)