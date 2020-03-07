As if finding the right shoes, in the right size, for the right price isn't hard enough when you're looking for a tall boot, finding the right calf size can make shopping even harder. Luckily, the best wide-calf boots come in a variety of styles — from riding boots to rain boots. Whatever your wardrobe looks like, there’s a pair below to complement your favorite outfits without constricting your calves.

First, Take Your Measurements

The most important feature to look out for when shopping for wide-calf boots is an option that measures 16 or more inches in circumference since this generally qualifies a boot as “wide-calf.” To make sure you’re getting the right fit, measure your calves (both of them since they can vary in size slightly) with a tape measure.

You should also consider your height since most wide-calf boots are made for people of average height (at least 5 feet, 4 inches). If you’re petite, be sure to measure at the widest point of your calf and consider adding approximately 1.5 to 2 inches to your calf width measurement because the widest part of your calf will be lower inside the boot than it would be for a taller person.

Extra Features

Elastic goring is a great feature for anyone wearing tall boots, but it's particularly nice for those with larger calf sizes since the stretchy fabric makes the boot easier to slip on and off. For those who are also shopping with wide feet in mind, consider boots with roomy toe boxes.

If you want the most stable boots, look for anti-slip rubber outsoles with some sort of rivets for traction, and a low, chunky heel can provide added traction as well.

When you’re ready to find you’re new favorite pair of boots, check out this list of the best wide-calf boots that all come highly rated by Amazon reviewers.

1 The Best Over-The-Knee Boots Room of Fashion Wide Calf Over the Knee Boots Amazon $68 See On Amazon These cute, stretchy over-the-knee boots are made with 100% vegan faux suede — and they boast a solid 4.2-star overall customer rating on Amazon. They feature an anti-slip outsole for stability in all kinds of weather and a cute inner side zipper with a tie in the back. This pair also has wide-width sizes for a comfortable fit and five colors to choose from. A helpful review: “Absolutely LOVE these boots! I usually go up a half size because my feet are wide, but since these are a wide width, I didn't up up a half size & they fit great. Also, I have wide calfs & the top part of the boot also fits great; [...] the fabric is a bit stretchy & the tie string in the back is a nice touch.” Calf Circumference: 17.5 inches | Sizes: 6.5 — 11, including wide sizes | Colors: 5

2 The Best High-Heel Boots Journee Collection Buckle Detail Boot Amazon $70 See On Amazon These incredibly wearable high-heel boots feature a 3-inch chunky block heel with a silver buckle detail on the ankle, making them both fashionable and stable. They're made with 100% man-made materials, including a synthetic insole and an outsole that's made of rubber and faux leather. What's more, these everyday boots boast an overall 4.4-star customer rating on Amazon. A helpful review: “They actually are wide enough in the shaft that I don't get indentations fin my skin from the zipper--these are the only boots that don't do that to me!” Calf Circumference: 16.75 inches | Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 3, in regular and wide-calf widths

3 The Best Slouchy Boots Comfortview The Heather Wide Calf Boot Amazon $87 See On Amazon To rock the slouchy boot look, you need these stylish faux leather boots from ComfortView. They have a full inside zipper and side goring for easy on and off. The side bow and crisscrossed faux leather in the front add style, while the flexible, skid-resistant outsole has rivets for stability in slippery conditions. Plus, the low, one-inch heel adds a little elevation. A helpful review: “The fit of these boots is amazing! I have wide calves and a wide foot and have a hard time finding boots. These are comfortable and stylish.” Calf Circumference: 17 — 19 inches | Sizes: 8 — 12, including wide and extra-wide sizes | Colors: 6

4 The Best Wide-Calf Rain Boots Jileon Wide Calf Rain Boots Amazon $80 See On Amazon Jileon Wide Calf Rain Boots are 100% waterproof and made with durable all-weather rubber. They're not only great for wide calves but are also spacious in the foot and ankle for total comfort. The deep rivets on the sole offer stability in slippery conditions. Plus, these cute boots have a 4.5-star customer rating on Amazon. A helpful review: “I love these boots! They are darn cute & so comfortable. I am so glad they are actually wide calf boots & not just labeled as such. They really are! Perfect fit!!” Calf circumference: 15 — 18 inches | Sizes: 6 XX-Wide — 12 XX-Wide | Colors/Styles: 4

5 The Best Wide-Calf Riding Boots Dream Pairs Wide-Calf Knee-High Riding Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon These perfect everyday knee-high riding boots feature a leatherette upper with a grippy rubber TPR outsole, and the buckles and zippers add a fashionable flair. The slight 1.25-inch heel creates a subtle lift, and a light faux fur lining provides comfort and warmth. This option comes in a variety of different colors and styles, with some featuring a knit fabric accent at the top and others with buttons on the side. Several customers have even commented on how comfy and roomy the toe box is if you're also shopping with wide feet in mind. Additionally, this pick has a solid 4.4-star customer rating on Amazon and more than 7,000 reviews. A helpful review: “Holy smokes! I love these boots. I'm very picky when it comes to shoes, I've got plantars faciitis, as well as a wide toe box and a wide calf. [...] I was highly satisfied with these boots. When I say that I haven't taken them off, I mean it! They have been my go to boots for all of Fall and Winter.” Calf Circumference: 16.5 inches | Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 29

6 A Pair Of Wide-Calf Boots With Hidden Pockets Dream Pairs Wide Calf Pull-On Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon These wide-calf boots are a serious fan favorite, boasting more than 15,000 Amazon reviews, and they come with a fun secret — two small hidden pockets on the inside that are perfect for storing cards and cash. They’re made of faux leather material and feature a small zipper at the ankle to make for extra easy on and off. A thin fur lining keeps your legs warm, and the TPR outsole provides traction. A helpful review: “These fit marvelously! They are not so tight it cuts off circulation (that usually happens with other boots). Actually, they are spacious around my calf! I can wear them all day without my feet hurting.” Calf Circumference: 16.5 inches, according to the brand website | Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 13 wide-calf styles, plus options in regular calf circumference