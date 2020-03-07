As if finding the right shoes, in the right size, for the right price isn't hard enough when you're looking for a tall boot, finding the right calf size can make shopping even harder. Luckily, the best wide-calf boots come in a variety of styles — from riding boots to rain boots. Whatever your wardrobe looks like, there’s a pair below to complement your favorite outfits without constricting your calves.
First, Take Your Measurements
The most important feature to look out for when shopping for wide-calf boots is an option that measures 16 or more inches in circumference since this generally qualifies a boot as “wide-calf.” To make sure you’re getting the right fit, measure your calves (both of them since they can vary in size slightly) with a tape measure.
You should also consider your height since most wide-calf boots are made for people of average height (at least 5 feet, 4 inches). If you’re petite, be sure to measure at the widest point of your calf and consider adding approximately 1.5 to 2 inches to your calf width measurement because the widest part of your calf will be lower inside the boot than it would be for a taller person.
Extra Features
Elastic goring is a great feature for anyone wearing tall boots, but it's particularly nice for those with larger calf sizes since the stretchy fabric makes the boot easier to slip on and off. For those who are also shopping with wide feet in mind, consider boots with roomy toe boxes.
If you want the most stable boots, look for anti-slip rubber outsoles with some sort of rivets for traction, and a low, chunky heel can provide added traction as well.
When you’re ready to find you’re new favorite pair of boots, check out this list of the best wide-calf boots that all come highly rated by Amazon reviewers.