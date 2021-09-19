When the weather turns crisp (or even if it doesn’t) the best fall boots are style staples you’ll look forward to pulling out once Labor Day hits — if not before. They’re not as light and breezy as spring boots, with less insulation than winter pairs. Most of them will hug the ankle since fall weather is variable by nature, but certain tall boots will be just as much of a seasonal necessity, offering warmth and style in equal measure.

Textures and prints like suede, plaid, and sherpa promise to feel especially cozy when you’re pulling out cold-weather gear. It’s a good way to feel stylish if you don’t want to experiment with trends, but for more runway-driven looks, there are fashion-forward fall boots options that will tempt even the most classic at heart. Slouchy over-the-knee boots are more relaxed than previous iterations, and cowboy boots were spotted on celebs and tastemakers before taking over Tik Tok. Lug sole boots and Y2K trends are also much in favor, and influencers are proving they’re surprisingly wearable.

Then again, after a season in storage, certain fall must-haves can’t help but feel new again. Waterproof duck boots, equestrian boots, and a flat black ankle boot will always serve you well. Depending on your lifestyle, that might also include a pair of hiking boots, some party-ready stilettos, or even a casual wedge. And some fall boots will serve you well year-round, like combat boots and pretty much any version of the Chelsea or Western style.

From high-quality basics to trends just off the press, these are the fall boots you’ll wear on repeat this season.

1 Writer’s Choice: This Leather Chelsea Boot With A Sharp Pointed Toe Chinese Laundry Finn Ankle Bootie Amazon $57 See On Amazon I’ve been searching for the perfect elevated casual boot and I can already tell these are going to be a staple. The pointed toe gives them a high-fashion edge while the low heel keeps things grounded, and the angled elastic gore is a sculptural take on Chelsea boot detailing that’s one of a kind. There’s a subtle leather smell right out of the box and a light layer of padding inside. (I do wish there was some kind of heel tab, but they’re easy to get into without it.) They work just as well with an oversized sweater and jeans on the weekend as they do in a sleek all-black outfit for running around the city, nailing the balance of easy luxe. But don’t take my word for it, Amazon reviewers have also weighed in. “First purchased these in 2018 and wore them so often I literally walked the heels off. They do last a long time, are beautiful and pretty comfy,” a fan reported. “Bought a new pair and just as happy as the first time!” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 An Editor Fave: A Chunky Chelsea Ankle Boot Dr. Martens Hurston Boot Amazon $150 See On Amazon Dr. Martens Hurston boot is a true day-to-night pair. It’s built from rich leather with the brand’s signature comfort — right down to the air cushioning — to keep your feet happy all day. The 4-inch heel is steady on a wide base with a thick treaded platform sole that makes them surprisingly wearable (they’ll even withstand inclement weather), but with their Chelsea-inspired heritage, they’re also a solidly fashion-forward choice for evenings out. According to BDG Associate Commerce Editor Caroline Goldstein, “I live in my Dr. Marten Jadon Boots in the fall and winter, but when I want to feel (and look) slightly more elevated, I reach for these heeled booties. They have that classic DM bouncing sole, back tab, and a toothy lug sole, but the chunky heel makes these arguably more appropriate for drinks and dinners out — while making my outfit look about a million times cooler." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 This Chic Budget Boot That’s Incredibly Well Made J. Adams Zuma Ankle Bootie Amazon $40 See On Amazon These J. Adams boots have garnered an underground following for their affordable quality and ultra-classic style. The Zuma boot is offered in a fairly expansive selection of colors and imitation leathers, including black croc, blue suede, and snakeskin — plus plenty of other seasonal favorites (whether you’re looking for staples or statements). They’re well-padded with a soft foam footbed and fabric lining, plus a low-profile ankle zipper to ensure a close fit that’s still easy to get out of. “I get so many compliments on them,” one shopper reported. “They are comfortable and best part - even after a few months of regular wear (including nights out) they show no sign of wear, stains, anything [...]. The heel is the perfect height for everyday wear. Can’t say enough good things about them!” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

4 The Classic Flat Ankle Boots You’ll Wear Constantly ​Dr. Scholl's Shoes Rise Ankle Boot Amazon $60 See On Amazon Think of these simple ankle boots as a classic for your fall capsule: a casual, comfortable staple that’s nearly always appropriate. The Dr. Scholl’s Rise boot is one you won’t mind wearing often — its memory foam cushioning system offers enhanced rebound and support with every step. The zipper is both decorative and functional, with a hidden elastic ankle gore so they slip right off. Choose your go-to pair from five classic faux suede options. “I love these! They are very comfortable and functional. They also look great with just about anything. They fit really well, I typically wear ankle socks with them. They seem to [be] holding up very well so far too, I wear them a few times a week,” a reviewer remarked. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 11

5 A Leopard-Print Bootie That Goes With Everything In Your Closet katliu Pointed Toe Booties Amazon $44 See On Amazon Thanks to their universally neutral palette, animal prints are an easy way to introduce a pop of pattern. These vegan Western booties come in multiple leopard and snakeskin options — whether you’re looking for a printed pair or a more subtle accent. Their ankle-baring cutaway makes them easy to slip on or off without having to bend down, although there’s a heel tab if you need it. The heel is 2.75 inches, making them wide and walkable. “Very, very cute, comfortable, and I’m sure they will be a favorite in my fall and winter wardrobe,” a shopper commented. Some shoppers recommended sizing down for more wiggle room. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

6 Some Knee-High Stilettos In A Luxe Croc Pattern Arqa Stiletto Pointed Toe Knee High Boots Amazon $56 See On Amazon A knee-high stiletto boot is a power look that works for so many occasions. This pair comes in a nice variety of hues from the rich brown featured here to the more statement-making powder blue. The heel height clocks in at 3.34 inches but the shock absorption built in helps balance that out. In PU leather and a wearable knee-high height, these boots will be the finishing touch for so many of your autumn looks. One reviewer raved, “These are beautiful sexy boots that look more expensive than they are.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 15

7 These Flatform Boots With A Sporty Lug Sole PUMA Fenty x Chelsea Sneaker Boots Amazon $75 See On Amazon This Rhianna-approved designer boot is exactly as futuristic and fashion-forward as you would expect a PUMA Fenty collaboration to be. The sleek leather upper and aggressive tread channel athletic street style with a twist. The rubber platform absorbs impact and provides incredible traction on wet surfaces, with a deep tread you can see coming from a distance. “I can tell I'm going to have these for a while. They are made well, thick leather, and a nice rubber soled bottom,” a reviewer noted. “Put them on to dress up your designer sweats, wear them with jeans, leggings, a maxi dress -- whatever. The platform is a perfect height [...] high enough to wear out to a bar.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

8 The Fall Boot Trend That’s Taken Over Tik Tok Coconuts By Matisse Gaucho Boot Amazon $70 See On Amazon Love ‘em or hate ‘em, cowboy boots are one of fall’s definitive trends this year. The style made its way from celebs like Kendall Jenner to viral social media fame as influencers snapped up the Western icon. This wearable version of the fashion statement has tonal stitching on the faux leather upper, with two subtle tabs at the top so you can yank them on. Multiple fans were amazed by how comfy they were out of the box. “I wore them in the airport without breaking them in at all (to save suitcase space), then wore them basically every day of our trip,” a shopper wrote. “They were comfortable immediately and I never got blisters and my feet didn't hurt.” Not seeing the color you want? This pair from a different brand also has rave reviews. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 These Slouchy Over-The-Knee Boots Having A Moment DREAM PAIRS Thigh High Boots Amazon $46 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a less expected alternative to the classic Highlander style, the fall runways served up slouchy over-the-knee boots that feel a bit more relaxed than sleeker fits of years past. Amazon shoppers love this boot in particular because it offers editor-approved style that comes in multiple colors and leather types, so you’re sure to find a staple. The shafts zip their full length and offer a bit of adjustability through decorative (though functional) laces and shiny metal buckles. A nearly flat heel on the rubber sole feels secure underfoot in wet weather. Also a big hit among fans? Their plush fleece lining with a deep pile. “First of all, they are gorgeous. They look waaay more expensive than they are,” a shopper wrote of their style. “Beautiful details. Super comfy, very nice lining, great traction, sturdy zipper, perfect stitching.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 12

10 Some Open-Toed Booties For Warm Fall Days J. Adams Maddie Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon For warmer days when sandals don’t quite feel appropriate but knee-highs are out of the question, these open-toe booties are stylish transitional shoes. The perforated vegan leather uppers offer coverage that feels light and airy, with a large Velcro heel tab for the easiest on and off. A low 2-inch heel isn’t too high for casual outfits but still feels dressier than flats, and with rubber outsoles, they’ll be hardy on any surface. “They fit so good, just as described and they look amazing on my feet. I don't even feel like I have a heel on at all,” a shopper remarked of their good-looking comfort. “They look like they are made very well and will definitely last.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

11 An Iconic Hiking Boot In Full-Grain Leather Timberland Nellie Double Waterproof Ankle Boot Amazon $135 See On Amazon For rugged, rustic style that’s built to last, it’s hard to beat a Timberland boot. Their full-grain leather uppers are fully waterproof with sealed seams (including the tongue) so not a drop gets through, with rust-proof hardware that can handle the worst kinds of weather. The interior is lined in mesh so toes stay sweat-free, and a removable padded footbed provides incredible cushioning. The ankle is padded, as well, to protect the Achilles, and the rubber lug sole can navigate trails or snow when you leave the urban jungle. If you want a stylish boot that can go to the farmer’s market or hike a summit, add this one to your cart. “These are my favorite go to boots in the cooler weather months! They are so comfortable,” a reviewer praised. “These boots are roomy, fit well and look good dressed up or dressed down. I've always LOVED Timberland and have owned several pairs. These are my favorite so far!” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and wide)

12 These Square-Toed Boots For Leaning Into The ‘90s The Drop Ibita High Heel Ankle Boot Amazon $70 See On Amazon Squared-off toes and block heels feel particularly fresh and this midi boot has shoppers impressed, citing their excellent quality and comfort. Taller than an ankle boot but not too high to pair with longer skirts, the buttery faux leather and geometric lines give it a timeless appeal. “These boots are INCREDIBLE,” a fan raved, adding, “the material is supple and doesn’t cause any blistering. The heel is so easy to wear, I wear these all day and all night sometimes and there is zero discomfort. Such high quality boots for a considerably low price.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 12

13 A Classic Pair Of Lace-Up Combat Boots Vepose Combat Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon If the Timberlands were out of reach for you, these could be an alternative worth considering. The combat boot is another utilitarian fall signature, and this one can be had in both faux and real leather options within the same listing (the faux leather quilted version is featured here). No matter which version you prefer, fans were pleased to note the boot’s astounding durability, with latex padding and a lug sole going a long way towards hard-working traction and comfort. “These boots are amazing!! I bought them back in January and have worn them for two seasons now,” one satisfied shopper noted. “They have worn so so well and I find myself grabbing them for most of my outfits in the cooler months. The durability is outstanding as I have worn them around my college campus, walked all over Chicago, and traveled in them.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 12

14 Some Y2K Platform Boots That Are Gen Z Approved CELNEPHO Chunky Platform Boots Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re ready to dig into early ‘00s trends, these platform boots are a great entry-level purchase that you can wear long after the fad expires. They toughen up any outfit, but with a thick rubber sole, they’ll be surprisingly comfortable when you’re on your feet all day. That said, shoppers reported they were surprisingly light given their chunky sole. They also come in a seriously impressive range of colors, including faux hikers and neon options. If you’re wondering how TF to style them, keep the rest of your outfit classic to balance out the shoes and let them shine. “I'm so in love with these boots. They're super lightweight and I don't experience much discomfort wearing them for long periods of time. They look really cool and are one of my new favorite pair of boots. 10/10 would buy again,” a reviewer praised. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

15 Some Sleek Over-The-Knee Boots That Look Expensive NNG Thigh High Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon Another trend that has since become a classic, these over-the-knee boots received rave reviews from fans for their leggy fit that channels high-end pairs for a fraction of the price. They’re a genuine bargain, too: Not only are they well made, they’re also astonishingly comfortable. Stretch suede promises not to sag, with a discreet calf zipper so you don’t have to fight them off at the end of the night. A latex padded footbed cushions every step and makes them comfortable to wear for hours. Choose your heel height — both 2-inch and 3-inch options are available within the listing — then try narrowing it down to just one color. With the best selection of transitional shades, you’ll be tempted to grab a few. “The perfect heel height, the perfect stretch, the perfect chic toe box and finally, for once, a zipper that doesn’t zip up the inside. I love everything about these boots and know I’ll wear them over and over again this season,” a reviewer gushed. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

16 A Timeless Pair Of Leather Riding Boots Sam Edelman Penny Riding Boot Amazon $99 See On Amazon Equestrian fashion is a perennial favorite, so why not invest in a quality pair of leather riding boots? Sam Edelman’s Penny boot has spot-on show-jumping accents, but it was built to look sleek on sidewalks. Noteworthy details include a curved shaft and pull tab with zippered convenience, plus a protective snap to keep them securely fastened in the saddle. (Or running to the train.) “I've had these boots for about 4 years, and wear them constantly in the fall and winter. They hold up great, keep their shape pretty well,” a fan commented. “I even wore them on a trip in NYC and walked literally 70 blocks in one night in them, comfortable the entire time.” Shoppers with wide calves were thrilled to find a boot that kept them in mind, with wide calf options listed as separate color options. Available options: 9

Available sizes: 4 — 12 (regular and select wide)

17 And These Gorgeous Knee-High Boots With A Monogram Franco Sarto Hudson Boots Amazon $95 See On Amazon Franco Sarto’s knee-high riding boots also have equestrian appeal but with some gorgeous details that make them street-ready. They’re made from buttery leather with a cozy interior thanks to the extra padding on the insole. The zipper is tucked inside each calf and the only embellishment comes in the form of a subtle monogram stamped into the leather. Inside you’ll find a soft fabric lining designed for breathability. The rubber sole is flexible yet sturdy. Some shoppers thought the leather was a little stiff, but it broke in with a couple of wears. (As leather is wont to do.) “You can definitely tell the workmanship and attention to detail is excellent,” a reviewer commented. “They are simply marvelous and I can't wait to wear them this fall and winter.” Wide calf options are available within the listing by color choice. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 12

18 These Toasty Warm Ankle Boots With Faux Fur Alicegana Faux Fur Lined Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon On chilly mornings, reach for these cozy ankle boots. The faux fur lining is ultra-plush and adds seasonal texture. The stompers come in rich neutrals and jewel-toned faux leathers and suedes, including navy and wine, that look gorgeous any time of year. The rubber sole is deeply gridded, so you can count on waterproof traction. “They make my feet feel like they are wrapped up in warm, fuzzy socks,” a shopper gushed. “It literally feels like my foot is cuddled by the shoe. I’ve been wearing them in freezing temperatures, and my toes have stayed toasty.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 4.5 — 13.5

19 A Pair Of Sleek Wedge Boots That Are Easy To Dress Up DREAM PAIRS Suede Wedge Ankle Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you need a boot with stable lift that can go to the office and beyond, these wedge ankle boots are a stylish option in faux suede. They’re ultra-classic with a seamed forefoot and gold zipper as the only embellishment, and they add some authoritative height with a 2.75-inch wedge. The padded footbed is cushioned and softly lined for all-day comfort, with a heel tab and hidden functional zipper to help you get them off at the end of the day. One shopper raved: “I wore these non-stop on trips to Vegas and NYC, and I regularly walk the mile round-trip from my office parking lot to my desk in them. I can walk at a normal speed, and I don't have to shift my balance or worry about tripping myself up.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

20 A Classic Stiletto Boot That’s Sharp AF Greatonu High Heeled Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon These sharp stiletto ankle boots are your cold-weather version of the classic pump. They’re sleek, sophisticated, and can be paired with almost anything in your closet. Microfiber faux suede gives them a soft matte finish with an angled top line that’s subtle yet eye-catching. The 4.3-inch heel is undeniably high, but a rubber outsole guarantees nonslip grip to keep you steady and a back zipper allows for an easy off when you’re ready to kick them off at the end of your night. “Actually quite comfortable considering the shoe design. Bought for a costume but now will wear with nice outfits,” a shopper confessed. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

21 A Preppy Duck Boot With 20,000+ Ratings Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot Amazon $99 See On Amazon Sperry’s Saltwater rain boot is an iconic duck boot that deserves a spot in your fall footwear lineup. The signature rubber boot sports nonmarking soles with traction optimized for wet surfaces with rawhide coiled laces just like their OG boat shoes. The uppers come in leather and quilted styles, both lined in microfleece with a layer of cushioning underfoot. “In the Spring or Fall I can run through a puddle up to my ankle in these and not even know it,” a fan gushed. “They are easy to style as well which makes them perfect for daily wear.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and select wide)

22 A Chic Western-Inspired Ankle Boot The Drop Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot Amazon $70 See On Amazon Maybe it’s the sharp lines mixed with earthy appeal, but there’s something about a short cowboy-inspired boot that feels pitch-perfect season after season. The Drop’s Sia boot is an influencer-inspired shoe that’s poised to become a repeat in your wardrobe with a cowboy-inspired vamp and seamed ankle panel. The moderate heel adds lift without veering into stiletto territory while a hidden zipper and pull tab makes them easy to get on. Inside, they’re lined and well-padded like a high-quality boot should be. “These shoes have quickly become my favorite! They are so comfy even with the pointed toe. The perfect heel height and can be dressed up or down. These will definitely get a lot of wear,” a fan gushed. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 12

23 Some High-Heeled Boots That Are Easy To Walk In DREAM PAIRS Block Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $42 See On Amazon Yes, they do exist: dressy heeled boots that won’t leave your feet aching or cold. These block heel boots are thicker than a stiletto for stability but still chic and sleek thanks to a sharp pointed toe. Inside is a silky faux fur lining that adds plenty of warmth. “These are beautiful for the price,” a fan noted. “Needed something to wear with dress pants for the winter, which has always stumped me. In the past I just wear skinny jeans that can fit in a boot. These look cute with ankle length straight leg slacks or boot cut.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11

24 These Studded Chelsea Boots That Take No Prisoners Cape Robbin Spiky Combat Ankle Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Punk rock meets glam rock in these studded Chelsea boots, which have a glittering spike toe and rivet trim gilding the elastic stretch ankle gore. Their thick lug soles feature plenty of tread in waterproof rubber. With a 1-inch platform and 2-inch heel, they’ll feel closer to flat boots despite the elevation. “You will love the way they look in person. OMG so nice and stylish,” a fan raved of their design. “The perfect little heel for walking all day while still giving a little lift...soft on the inside and still have a sturdy leather feel on the outside. Very well made and a great find for the price.” Don’t miss the metallic rose gold option. (You’re welcome.) Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 10

25 The Royal-Approved Rain Boot That Can Handle Some Snow Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot Amazon $90 See On Amazon A good rain boot is a must-have any time of year, but especially during the soggier months when staying dry is essential for keeping warm. Opting for a taller boot gives you the leeway to wear it through winter, and investing in a good pair is well worth it in this case. Meghan Markle’s go-to rain boots are handmade from vulcanized rubber with a wicking liner so feet stay dry inside and out, and I’ve personally worn these several years in a row to climb city snowdrifts, where they kept my feet surprisingly warm under a couple pairs of socks. (The traction is good, too.) They’re sturdy, practical, and they last for ages so you get a good return on the British heritage investment. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11

26 The Cutest Plaid Hiking Boots COOL COSER C Hiking Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon You’ll fall hard for the plaid trim on these stylish hiking boots, but their surprisingly sturdy construction is a nice bonus, too. They’re made from waterproof synthetic leather with sealed seams so your feet stay warm and dry in any weather. They come with an extra layer of cushioning in the form of removable padded insoles that are easy to swap out. “They went straight from the box to hiking 20 miles,” a reviewer wrote. “These are my new favorite hiking boots, and if you’re looking for something comfy, good traction, and WATER PROOF get these.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 11

27 These Fierce Stiletto Boots In Glossy Embossed Faux Leather wetkiss Patent Pointed Toe Lace-Up Stiletto Ankle Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon These embossed croc ankle boots with a razor-sharp heel and pointed toe are a wardrobe power move. A padded insole makes them feel surprisingly comfortable given their nearly 4-inch lift, and the rubber sole adds nonslip traction for extra stability. They lace up the front, giving you wiggle room for adjustments, with a zipper inside the ankle so you can slip them right on and not have to retie the laces. “These shoes are so comfy and so pretty. I wear them all the time for work or just a casual day/night out. Definitely recommend,” a fan commented. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 15

28 These Tassled Wedge Boots With Comfy Memory Foam Dr. Scholl's Shoes Dakota Ankle Boot Amazon $42 See On Amazon Comfortable, stylish shoes with a hint of lift and plenty of stability: Dr. Scholl’s makes a cute wedge boot that does it all. The Dakota is made in seasonal faux suede along the lines of a desert boot, with a bouncy footbed lined in cooling memory foam that cushions every step. The laces offer forefoot adjustability, and the tassel trim is a nice brogue-like touch that adds texture and movement. At just 8 ounces each, they won’t weigh you down on busy days. “These shoes were sent here by some angelic force who cares only for the comfort and style of your feet,” a shopper swore. “If they came in other styles I would throw all my other shoes away. Anyways, I love these shoes. They’re soooo comfy. Little beds for my feet. Buy the shoes, you won’t regret it.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and select wide)

29 These Heeled Knee-High Boots With An Adjustable Calf Cambridge Select Corset Lace Block Heel Knee-High Boot Amazon $48 See On Amazon These knee-high boots are a stylish heeled option with extra coverage for colder days. Corset lace-up detailing is a subtle yet eye-catching detail that adds total adjustability, and there’s a full-length zipper so you won’t spend eternity lacing them with every wear. They’re softly lined and lightly padded, with a blocky 3.75-inch heel that’s easy to walk in. “Love those boots, they are true to size, very comfortable and looks amazing,” one reviewer praised. The toasted brown shades give them a relaxed, worn-in look — but the all-black version is incredibly sleek. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

30 These Sneaker Boots With A Sporty Edge DREAM PAIRS Platform Wedge Sneakers Ankle Booties Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cozy athleisure boot combines athletic perforated uppers and thick white rubber soles with an ankle boot’s signature lines for a fresh, modern update. A bandage-style instep eliminates laces while affording comfortable movement with every step, and a short zipper makes sure they’re convenient to slip on or off. With a wedge just over 2 inches high, they’re casual chic but won’t look out of place paired with a hoodie. “I get a pair of wedged casual booties every year and I'd wear them everyday so they don't tend to last past one season, so for the price, these really are a steal,” one shopper commented. “They fit great, look great, on trend! I can see that these will be my go to shoes this fall.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 11