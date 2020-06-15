Though they're not the most conventional pick when it comes to intimates and lingerie, one-shoulder bras do have an upper hand on their traditional or strapless counterparts: they are cute enough to be worn on their own or, similar to a bralette, layered underneath to show off a bit of detail under a blouse. And though the best one-shoulder bras tend to lean more toward the sports bra category, there are a few notable strapless styles that give you the option to convert them into an asymmetric bra using detachable straps.

What To Consider When Shopping For One-Shoulder Bras

As you shop, you'll also want to consider how you plan to wear a one-shoulder bra. If it's while practicing sun salutations in yoga class or working up a sweat during any other kind of athletic activity, look for sports bra styles that stretch to hold you in without feeling too confining. In addition to moisture-wicking materials, some of these sportier styles also have cutouts, which are not only stylish but also provide even more breathability when you're trying to stay cool. For an even more casual alternative, there are also one-shoulder models that can be worn just like a crop top.

For those who are on the hunt for a more traditional bra that they can wear underneath sleeveless or one-shoulder dresses or tops, you'll find that a convertible strapless style will most suit your needs. These are typically all designed with underwire and lined cups for extra support, and you can find them in plunging and fuller-coverage versions. And the best part is they are so customizable, thanks to details like interchangeable straps and multiple notches to let you find your exact right fit.

Instead of browsing for hours looking for the best one-shoulder bras, I've done the work for you. Scroll on for a round-up of some of the best options.

1. This Affordable Plunging Strapless Bra With Detachable Straps Vogue's Secret Push Up Strapless Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Searching for a convertible strapless bra that's a great value? This one by Vouge's Secret will deliver. Even when you wear it one-shoulder style, it will provide a lifting effect while also being incredibly supportive — something plenty of convertible underwire bras struggle to do. Its molded, padded cups are also comfortable, too. Sizes: 32A — 42B | Colors: 3 According to a fan: “I have quite a few rompers and strapless dresses for summer. I’ve either been wearing them bra less or with a bra with straps showing because I’ve never been able to find a strapless/convertible bra that fit well and stayed up. After doing some research on Amazon I came across this one and figured I’d give it a try and boy am I happy I did!! The girls look AMAZING and my outfits fit and look better. You can wear this bra multiple ways so it’ll work with pretty much anything! I’ll definitely be buying this in other colors.”

2. This Sports Bra With A Cute Cutout Detail YOGASASA One Shoulder Sport Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon The cool thing about this sports bra is that, even though it's only a one-shoulder bra, the way it's designed helps it behave like a regular one. That eye-catching cutout (which is a detail you'll also find on the back) isn't just for adding style — it allows for more support because it's almost like there's a second strap to extend along both sides of your chest. Its made of sweat-wicking nylon and spandex, which will keep you comfortable during workouts, and it has removable cups for added shape and support, too. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11 According to a fan: “I love that this sports bra is functional for low intensity workouts but also that I can casually wear it out and about and dress it up for a night out.”

3. The Perfect Multiway Strapless Bra For Fuller Chests Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Finding the right strapless bra that's stylish and has enough support for larger chests can be a challenge. Luckily this one by Vanity Fair will solve that problem. Plus, it comes with convertible straps that you can clip on in a number of ways, including on one side, making it perfect for wearing under one-shoulder tops. This full-coverage underwire pick has earned more than 15,000 positive ratings from Amazon fans who describe it as "not only comfortable, but also supportive." Sizes: 34B — 44DD | Colors: 4 According to a fan: “I was shocked at how well this bra stays in place [...] This fits petfectly and I have ordered SO MANY off the shoulder tops because it is so easy and comfortable.”

4. A One-Shoulder Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top (& Comes in Tons Of Colors!) PRETTODAY Sleeveless One Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a longer silhouette, this 100% cotton crop top can double as a one-shoulder bra for those with small busts. It's stretchy enough to lift and hold while still being comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house. Those with a fuller chest may want to slip a strapless bra under this option, though, since it doesn't have a built-in bra. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 22 According to a fan: “I've been obsessed with one shoulder tops this summer and this one was great! its true to size, normal tank top quality fabric, the strap is a little thicker than others I have but I still really like it! not too tight or loose either. for reference, I am 5'2, 110 lbs, 34C and I got a small and it fits great!”

5. A Set Of One-Shoulder Bras At A Great Price OQQ One Shoulder Crop Top (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This trio of one-shoulder bras lets you stock up for a great price. The ribbed sports bras are made from a comfortable, moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex and feature removable padded cups for customized support. Each set of bras includes three different colors to suit your style. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 4 According to a fan: “Amazing amazing sports bra, I wear it when I work out and when I go out. It’s stylish, comfortable and doesn’t [...] move.”

6. An Ultra-Strappy Version With An Interesting Back Verdusa Cut Out One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a sleek front and strappy design on the back, this one-shoulder sports bra is more than just an option for a low-impact workout like yoga. It can also add a little athleisure flair to your outfit, and it would make for a great layering piece under any open-back top. Plus, the nylon-spandex blend fabric gives you extra support and sweat wicking. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 8 According to a fan: “I needed a bra for some asymmetrical shirts that I have. And the moment I put this on I was in awe over how comfortable it was! I need to get more one shoulder shirts so I can justify buying more of these bras!”

7. This Sports Bra With A Cutout Waistband Treyboy One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon For another unique cutout design, consider this stylish one-shoulder sports bra. It features a longline silhouette with a cutout waistband, and the padded cups are removable for customized support. Plus, the nylon-spandex fabric is moisture-wicking, soft to the touch, and available in eight different colors. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 8 According to a fan: “This supports really well. It doesn’t fold and stay up during work outs. Its also super cute to wear as a regular top.”

You May Also Like: This Vibrant One-Shoulder Bathing Suit NAFLEAP One Shoulder High Waist Bikini Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Available in a handful of bright colors and adorable beachy prints (palm leaves, anyone?), you can use this NAFLEAP bikini set to bring your one-shoulder game to the pool, too. The asymmetric swimsuit top is lined with cups that will keep you supported and give your chest a lift. And many Amazon fans also praise this number for its comfy bikini bottoms: "This bathing suit is so cute and fits perfectly, so I bought it in 2 colors," one reviewer wrote. "I like how it is high waisted and still is a little cheeky." Sizes: 4 — 14 | Colors: 7