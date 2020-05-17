Combine the softness of a sock with the slip-proof sole of a slipper, and you’ll have slipper socks — aka the premier option in the world of comfort-forward footwear. The best slipper socks are made of soft, comfortable materials and have some type of skid-proof sole to prevent your feet from slipping on hard floors. That said, almost all slipper socks meet this criteria, so you’ll have a few more decisions to make before settling on your perfect pair.

First, you’ll want to think about materials. If warmth is important to you, you’ll want to look for cozy fabrics like sherpa, fleece, and wool, while if your feet tend to get sweaty, lighter fabrics, like cotton, might be the better choice. You’ll also need to decide what type of slipper sock you’re looking for. Some slipper socks lean more toward the slipper end of the spectrum, while others feel more like a traditional sock, which can be a plus if you’d like the option to wear them for extra warmth under your boots.

To help narrow down your search, check out this guide to the most highly recommended slipper socks available on Amazon right now.

1 A Pair Of Cable-Knit Slipper Socks Lined With Fluffy Fleece SDBING Fuzzy Fleece-lined Slipper Socks Amazon $14 See on Amazon The fluffy fleece lining peeking out the top of these cable-knit slipper socks only amplifies their cozy-chic look. They're obviously the perfect finishing touch to any loungewear ensemble, and they'll also look adorable with your favorite winter boots. Reinforced heels and toes make them durable enough to withstand regular wear, while silicone grippers on the soles ensure you'll stay secure on the slipperiest of floors. Plus, they're available in 22 colors — what more could you need? Available sizes: One (fits women’s shoe sizes 6.5 — 10)

2 Fuzzy Slipper Socks Infused With Soothing Lavender & Vitamin E Dr. Scholl's Soothing Lavender + Vitamin E Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Treat your feet to these spa-worthy slipper socks from Dr. Scholl's, and they'll never settle for anything but luxury ever again. Not only are they impossibly soft and plush, but the chunky yarn is infused with vitamin E and lavender, a combo that helps soothe and moisturize dry, tired feet. They also have anti-skid grippers on the soles and are sold in several different colors, in packs of two. Available sizes: One (fits women’s shoe sizes 4 — 10)

3 A Cozy (& Stylish) Pair Of Sock Boots Made Of Suede & Wool Acorn Slouch Boots Amazon $65 See on Amazon Once you own Acorn's Slouch Boots, you'll wonder how you ever managed to survive a winter without them. The ultimate in cozy warmth, they're made of genuine wool and soft faux sherpa, with suede toes and heel guards for added durability. They're also designed with multilayer memory foam insoles, which provide maximum shock absorption and comfort-boosting cushioning. Last but not least, they have waterproof, skid-resistant rubber soles, which are durable enough to hold up to minor outdoor wear. Choose from several stylish prints, including camo and plaid. Available sizes: Women’s 5/6 — 9.5/10.5

4 These Best-Selling Yoga Socks With Extra-Grippy Bottoms Ozaiic Yoga Socks Amazon $10 See on Amazon Reviewers truly can't get enough of these yoga socks: In fact, over 11,000 people gave them a glowing five-star review on Amazon. Because the socks are designed to keep your footing secure during activities like yoga, barre, or Pilates, their slip-proof silicone grips are truly fail-proof. Sold in packs of one and two, they're made of breathable combed cotton, with pretty crossed straps that'll make you feel like a ballerina. Available sizes: One (fits women’s shoe sizes 5.5 — 11)

5 A Pair Of Medical-Grade, Skid-Proof Slipper Socks Designed For Maximum Traction Pembrook Non-Skid Slipper Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon If slipping around on hard floors drives you wild, these skid-proof slipper socks are the ones for you. Designed for use in hospitals to keep patients from accidentally slipping and falling, their proprietary tread design covers the entire sole, providing maximum traction and grip on even the slipperiest of surfaces. Plus, the super-soft chenille they're made with feels luxuriously plush, and for a pack of four, the price can't be beat. Available sizes: One (up to women’s shoe size 11)

6 These Hand-Crafted Wool Slipper Socks That Support A Great Cause Tibetan Socks Fleece-Lined Wool Slipper Socks Amazon $40 See on Amazon These slipper socks are special in so many ways. For one, they're knit of genuine New Zealand sheep's wool, making them super cozy and warm, but because they're lined in soft, plush fleece, you won't need to worry about the wool being itchy. They also have slip-proof felt soles and heel guards for added durability and comfort. Even more special, though: Each pair is hand-crafted in the Himalayas by local housewives, empowering them to support themselves while staying home with their children. Slipper socks that warm your heart as well as your toes — what could be better than that? Available sizes: Women’s 5/6.5 — 11/12.5

7 A Pair Of Soft Slipper Socks Designed With Durable Waterproof Soles Aiyue Nonslip Fuzzy Slipper Socks with Waterproof Soles Amazon $14 See on Amazon If durable waterproof soles are a priority for you, these slipper socks are an excellent, affordable option. While they're certainly cozy, their knit isn't quite as thick and warm as some of the other picks on this list, and because they're designed with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant finishes, they're an excellent option if your feet tend to overheat. "These slippers are the answer to all my dreams," one reviewer wrote. "Comfortable as a sock, but with a nice flexible, rubbery sole." Available sizes: Medium -X-Large (women’s shoe sizes 4/5.5 — 8/9.5)