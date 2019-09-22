There’s nothing worse than wearing a pair of shoes or slippers that aren't breathable, especially if your feet are prone to sweating. Sure, having sweaty feet is usually uncomfortable, but it can also lead to other complications such as odor, athlete's foot, and toenail fungus, too. Finding the best slippers for sweaty feet can help keep things cool and comfortable.

Before you buy a pair of slippers that'll help keep your feet sweat-free, you’ll want to make sure that your selection allows for good airflow (and isn't lined with pure synthetic materials, such as polyester or rayon). Instead, your new pair should be covered with light, breathable, or moisture-wicking fabrics, like cotton and merino wool blends. It's also a plus if your slippers are open-toed, because they'll let your feet breathe while still providing some coverage and warmth.

Additionally, you’ll want to find a pair that has a comfortable insole made of memory foam, latex, or another material that'll provide cushioning while you walk. You could even consider a pair with arch support and bacteria-resistant linings, depending on how your feet are feeling and what you need. For more stability, you’ll also want to make sure that your new slippers have nonslip soles and are able to withstand minor outdoor errands. So if you plan on wearing your slippers outside, take that into consideration.

Keeping these details in mind, take a look at some of the best slippers for sweaty feet that you can buy.

1. The Overall Best Slippers For Sweaty Feet RockDove Memory Foam Slipper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, RockDove's memory foam slippers are fan favorites when it comes to being sweatproof. They're made with a breathable cotton and spandex blend with a waffle-knit structure that'll keep your feet cool. They're also incredibly soft and feature comfortable memory foam insoles that'll add extra support while you walk. Even though they're perfect for indoor use, the thick, nonskid rubber soles make them suitable for outdoor errands like taking out the trash, walking the dog, and checking the mail. Their outsoles are even waterproof, which means you don't have to worry about gliding around on slippery surfaces. These shoes come in three color combinations that'll suit your personal preferences, including mixtures of blue, gray, and red. Plus, thanks to the low heel collars, they're extremely simple to slip on and off whenever you need them. Reviewers say: "These slippers are so comfortable and cozy. They’re not too warm. They won’t make your feet sweat. They’re just right. The soles give good traction and I haven’t slipped once. I highly recommend these slippers." Available sizes: 5 to 12

2. The Best Sweat-Fighting Wool Slippers LE KAPMOZ Women's Sweat-Free Slipper $43 | Amazon See On Amazon These slippers by LE KAPMOZ are made with boiled merino wool, which is an extra-soft wool derived from merino sheep. These "sweat-fighting" shoes are moisture-wicking and highly breathable, making them the perfect year-round choice for someone prone to sweaty feet. Not to mention, they're antibacterial and odor-resistant, which are huge pluses. These slippers have rubber-coated, non-slip outsoles, which means that you can wear them outside (just like the others). Their soles are also waterproof, which means you won't have to worry about slipping around. However, unlike the previous pair, these wool options feature latex insoles that'll contour to your feet for a cozy fit. Reviewers say: "Great slippers! So comfortable and don’t make my feet sweat." Available sizes: 6 to 10

3. A Breathable Thong Slipper That Come In Tons Of Colors Acorn Women's Spa Thongs $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Acorn's flip-flop-style slippers are soft and plush alternatives to your traditional bedroom slippers. Thanks to their airy design, they'll prevent your toes from being too cramped inside layers and layers of warm plush. As a result, your feet will be able to breath as you walk around the house, all while staying cozy in the terry fabric. With a memory foam insole — similar to the aforementioned RockDove foam slippers — these flip-flops will support your feet and provide extra cushioning with every step. The shoes also feature antiskid rubber outsoles that'll protect them from slipping as you walk. Like other slippers that've been mentioned, these can provide enough stability to handle quick errands outside of the house. However, unlike other slippers on this list, these thong-style selections come in 24 shades and designs. Reviewers say: "Very happy with the fit and it's nice to have slippers that don't make my feet sweat in the hot weather." Available sizes: 5 to 12