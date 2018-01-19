While it's easy to find a beautiful piece of lingerie, nabbing a pair of the most comfortable underwear for women can be a bit more challenging. Unsurprisingly, most of us own panties we only wear out of last resort, typically caused by a surplus of dirty laundry and insufficient amount of time. And there’s a good reason why underwear drawers everywhere are full of uncomfortable pairs: Most stores don't allow you to try on panties (nor would we want to, frankly, knowing how many did so before us.)

Since underwear is a daily necessity (for most of us), comfort is key — as is durability. Your go-to undies are going to be seeing a lot of wash cycles, and if they're not made of decent quality, they're going to start to fray or lose their elasticity — and therefore, their level of comfort. So, look for underwear that explicitly states they're machine-washable, or try and get in the habit of hand-washing your most delicate pairs.

Another reason underwear causes discomfort for women is the fabric itself. Cotton is generally the most breathable and moisture-absorbent option, so even if you're in the market for a lacy thong, try to find one that at least has a cotton insert.

Below, you'll find 8 pairs of underwear that put comfort first — and they're all backed by fiercely loyal Amazon reviewers to prove it.

1. A Value Pack Of Cotton Panties With A Cult-Following On Amazon

These stretchy, cotton panties are the perfect pair for everyday wear. With a bikini cut and tag-free design, they've garnered an incredible following on Amazon, with over 4,000 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating from customers who rave about how soft and breathable they are. Since they're machine-washable, you don't have to worry about them losing their fit or becoming less comfortable over time. For a reasonable price, you get six pairs in a variety of the colors and patterns of your choice.

Positive Amazon review: "I LOVE THESE! I don't know why it is so hard to find cute, cotton underwear that aren't granny-pannies, but for some reason, it is. Of course, that is, until now! These look cute on, feel comfortable and don't ride up into places they shouldn't be. And you just can't beat that Amazon price! I typically wear a 4-6 in jeans and the size small fits perfect. I will be buying more of these!!"

Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. A Pair Of High-Rise Cotton Undies That Offer Full Coverage In A Wide Range Of Sizes

Made with 100 percent cotton, these high-cut briefs offer maximum breathability so you don't have to worry about irritation or discomfort. Not only does cotton absorb moisture quickly, but even the US National Library of Medicine recommends wearing cotton underwear to prevent avoidable irritation. These briefs also have a fabric-covered elastic waistband for a cozy fit that doesn't pinch or slip, and a double layer crotch for comfort. Offering full coverage in the front and back, these seamless cotton panties are available in plus and regular sizes, as well as a variety of colors.

Positive Amazon review: "Better than I could have hoped for. Waist hits at the belly button, where I like it. High cut at the leg-ends at hip bone. Soft, thick cotton. Washed nicely. Bought 3 more pairs. Thrilled [to] have found exactly what I like."

Available Sizes: Medium - 5X-Large

3. A Pair Of Eco-friendly Underwear That Reduces Odor And Sweat

Made from a rich blend of bamboo viscose fiber and spandex, the lightweight fabric of this pair of eco-friendly underwear feels like a second skin. The design is made for maximum, all-day comfort with a few extra perks for your bottom: The natural bamboo fibers are hygroscopic, which means you can expect less sweat, less smell, and less discomfort. The material is incredibly soft and stretchy, plus it naturally keeps bacteria away. The waist level cut prevents the elastic from digging into or rolling under the belly, offering full coverage and making them extra comfortable. You can choose from a pack of two, three, or five pairs — available in different color options.

It's worth noting that the sizes are a little different than what you may be used to. A U.S. size small is a size 5 here, so it's important to check the size guide to find the right fit for you.

Positive Amazon review: "I was extremely skeptical that these are as comfy as the reviewers say. Well, I was very pleasantly surprised to find that these underwear are the most comfy I’ve ever worn. They fit perfect and have minimal panty lines compared to just about every other underwear I’ve worn. I am buying more today!"

Available Sizes: 4 - 10

4. A Pair Of Comfortable, Hipster Briefs That Are Also Stylish

You don’t have to choose between comfort and style with these hipster brief underwear, thanks to the elastic stretch and gentle cotton-spandex blend fabric that won't dig into the skin or leave marks behind. Designed for breathability and durability, they're invisible with pants and high quality. Plus, they come in variety of colors from basic black to more vibrant hues, and can be bought in packs of four, six, seven, or eight. One reviewer noted: "These feel like Calvin Klein bikini bottoms, but at 1/3 the price."

Positive Amazon review: "They are so comfortable. Vibrant colors, wide waist band that sits comfortably on waist without digging into skin. No riding on butt cheeks, so no wedgies. Also the band along thigh and bikini area doesn't cut into skin. Which is more uncomfortable than wedgies."

Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

5. These Antibacterial Underwear That Are Ideal For Travel & Working Out

Thoughtfully designed for endurance, these mesh hipkini panties are ideal for active women to stay comfortable and fresh during an invigorating workout. They're designed with a diamond-weave breathable fabric that helps airflow travel, keeping you cool and dry. They also feature flat-lock seams, a fabric covered waistband to prevent chafing, and an antimicrobial lining that deters odor-causing bacteria to help you feel fresher, longer. These are the perfect panties to wear on a hot day, on the dance floor, or during an energizing yoga session. Made from a soft nylon and lycra spandex blend, there’s no need to worry about comfort or freshness with these trusty mesh undies.

Plus, the fabric is quick-drying, so whether you're traveling or on an outdoor adventure, you can quickly rinse them, wring them, and go.

Positive Amazon review: "Usually I'm a cotton fanatic, but I needed a panty that wouldn't trap moisture on hikes or runs. The mesh material is very smooth & soft-- but much better than other slippery, manmade materials. [...] Although I originally purchased for hiking, I now wear these a majority of the time. The panty line is visible when wearing thinner pants, skirts or shorts-- but it shouldn't matter since they're a sports panty."

Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. Silky High-Waisted Boxer Briefs For The Vintage Vixen

These are not your ordinary boxer briefs: With lace accented sides and a high waist that offers full coverage in the front and back, these panties are incredibly comfortable. The high-cut leg openings keep the sides from digging into the skin, plus the V-shaped lace detail is well-made and super soft, so you won’t need to worry about the fabric fraying or causing itchiness. Plus, even with their "granny panty" vibe, they're still super sexy and come in a wide assortment of colors.

If you fall in love with them, there's also a 12-pack available for your next purchase.

Positive Amazon review: "I love these panties!! Have been looking for sexy brief panties for a long time. [...] Besides being sexy, they are extremely comfortable. They seem to be well made and fit snugly with just the right amount of stretch."

Available Sizes: Small - 4X-Large

7. An Antimicrobial Thong That Is Actually Comfortable Enough To Work Out In

This activewear thong is made with a stretchy nylon and spandex blend that feels like a second skin. The serged leg openings ensure greater elasticity so the fabric moves with you when you're on the go, and a ribbed waistband ensures that the thong never rides down. A lack of side seams means no panty lines under yoga pants or even tight dresses. Since the fabric wicks away moisture and dries quickly, this is a great thong to wear on a hot day.

Positive Amazon review: "Was looking like crazy for something to wear during workouts that wouldn't bother me and can't believe after spending so much money on big name brands and having to adjust myself in the middle of a workout that THESE would be my favorites. I like to run, lift and am always moving in a workout and these stay where they need to be. One of my favorite things is that you really don't see them underneath leggings or anything. after my lifelong search, I'm buying another pack of these in other colors because I finally found the best workout undies."

Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8. The Most Comfortable Panties To Wear On Your Period

There's nothing comfortable about getting your period, but with these period panties, you can make sure your underwear is the least of your concerns. Made with a stretchy, breathable fabric blend that won’t add to cramps by digging into the midline, they also have mesh holes that stave off odor, as well as a leak-proof guard to keep you fresh and confident. Wear alone on the lightest days of your flow, or with the combined use of a pad or tampon for heavier days, and it’s smooth sailing, thanks to the waterproof fabric that will keep you from second-guessing yourself. As far as period panties go, these ones have a substantial backing from devout customers that are finally experiencing leak-free days and nights. They boast a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, with more than 400 reviews.

Positive Amazon review: "These work fantastic. [...] They are not bulky or diaper feeling. Super comfortable. I find myself even wearing them to the gym for sweat absorption. These are perfect for the days prior to my period when I'm not sure when I'll start. Also great for the last days when I think my period is over but not quite over (ladies you know what I mean)."

Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

This post was originally published on 1/19/2018. It was updated and republished on 6/21/2019. Additional reporting by Kate Miller.