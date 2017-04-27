When it comes to workout clothes, I’m typically more interested in function than fashion. I want high-performing, anti-chafing, moisture-wicking fabrics from head to toe, and that includes my underwear. Luckily, with the rise of athleisure, it's never been easier to find the best sweat-wicking underwear for women.

Unlike those awful mesh shorts and cotton T-shirts you remember from gym class, today's workout clothing is made with high-tech fabrics and designed for efficiency. So why not have that technology extend to your underwear?

Underwear with sweat-wicking fabric eliminates moisture quickly so you can stay dry even when you're working up a real sweat. Reducing moisture won't just make your workout more comfortable, it may also help you avoid skin irritation. And these high-performing panties don't just stop there. Many brands have taken their performance fabric further by combining the sweat-wicking fibers with odor-eliminating, antibacterial, and temperature-regulating technology — so you can rest assured the next time you're at the gym this underwear will work as hard as you do.

Available in every style (yes, even thongs), the best sweat-wicking underwear for women will keep you comfortable so that whether you’re into yoga, spinning, or running, you can work out harder and longer.

1 These Comfy Briefs With Temperature Control Hanes Constant Comfort X-Temp Modern Brief Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These Hanes X-Temp underwear have revolutionary temperature control that promises to adapt to your activity level. This means, not only do the underwear wick away sweat when your body heats up, but they also slow evaporation, so your body holds onto heat longer when you're cold. These high-tech panties are also super soft and tag-free, so they'll keep you comfy all day. Glowing review: "I never felt sweaty in these and I was on a humid island. They never budged and I'm not a small girl. Speaking for big girls...they stop about an inch [below] the belly button and never rolled down. CAN'T BELIEVE IT. Buying more[.]" Available Sizes: 6 — 10

2 These Breathable Mesh Briefs ExOfficio Give-N-Go Bikini Briefs Amazon $18 See On Amazon These breathable mesh underwear were designed to be odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying which means not only are they great for the gym, but they're ideal for multi-day treks. Pack them on your next overnight hike for a pair of underwear you can easily rinse out and hang dry in no time. Glowing review: "I purchased these intending to wear them for backpacking, but now that I have them I want to wear them always. Sizing is about what I expected. They are great for sweat management. As a preliminary test, I washed them in the sink in the evening and they were easily dry by morning. I bought more.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Quick-Drying, Full-Coverage Underwear Jockey Underwear Skimmies Wicking Slipshort Amazon $24 See On Amazon Full coverage underwear will save you from chafing. This pair is made with nylon, spandex, and cotton to help you stay cool, and there’s a cotton gusset to help prevent skin irritation. Plus, the wider waist and leg bands help them stay in place. Choose from black and light tan. Glowing review: "Love these shorts! I am wearing a pair right now under my skirt... I cannot wear skirts or dresses comfortably because my thighs chafe and sweat- these totally solved the problem for me [...].” Available Sizes: Small — 2X

4 These Super Stretchy Thongs Under Armour Stretch Thong (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sweat-wicking thong is also designed to fight odors and prevent chafing thanks to its laser-cut edges, four-way stretch, and microbe-fighting material. Best of all, it's extremely soft and actually stays put without giving you underwear lines. Glowing review: "I've always struggled to find that perfect pair of underwear for any kind of workout. Until I found these gems! They are super light weight and smooth, you almost feel like nothing's there. It's moisture wicking - and best of all - you can't see their outline under your leggings or jeans! I also wear these with regular clothes too... I love them that much!” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 4 — 14

5 A Set Of Smooth Hipster Briefs Under Armour Pure Stretch Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This hipster underwear is laser-cut and seamless for optimal comfort and minimal ride-up, making them perfect for working out and wearing to work. Made from a nylon and elastane blend, the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry. Glowing review: "This underwear is AWESOME. I run 15 miles a week, so I need underwear that is moisture-wicking and stays in place. This underwear is clearly designed by sports professionals. It is comfortable, durable, and my favorite, has no seams! It also doesn’t have that annoying “stretchy band” around the waist. Pure comfort, barely even notice I’m wearing it.” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 4 — 14

6 These Sporty Bamboo Briefs Boody EcoWear Boyleg Briefs Amazon $18 See On Amazon The most comfortable clothes are the ones you don’t feel like you’re wearing — and that's the case with this bamboo underwear. They're super soft, breathable, antibacterial, thermo-regulating, and of course, moisture-wicking. Glowing review: "Best underwear I've ever worn. I now have 8 pair. Moisture wicking so no rashes if you spend all day doing yardwork sweating, and so comfortable. You don't have to pull them up or down as they so not ride and you barely realize you have them on!!" Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 A 6-Pack Of Hipster Briefs Balanced Tech Seamless Hipster Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tagless, odor-resistant, and of course, sweat-wicking, this value-pack of underwear checks most of the boxes — and they're a seriously good deal. For $30, you can get a pack of six. Sets come in various colors, including packs of all black and a mix of neons. Glowing review: "[...] I'm active and I SWEAT. I can't believe how well this wicks moisture and keeps me dry and comfortable during the most arduous workouts. Cannot recommend more highly! [...]." Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 These Stretchy, Athletic Hipsters Reebok Seamless Hipster Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Reebok's value pack of hipster panties offers great quality at an incredible price. The performance fabric is what you'd expect from one of the world's top athletic brands. It's soft, breathable, and keeps you dry. The fit offers great coverage and is designed to lay smoothly and reduce ride-up and bunching. They come in a pack of five and are available in several different colors. Glowing review: "I bought these to use for hiking and during workouts. They wick away moisture and dry super quick. They stay in their place no matter what I am doing. They are also the most comfortable underwear I have ever owned. They are now my everyday panties as well!” Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Set Of Tagless, Seamless Thongs Balanced Tech Seamless Thong Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For many women, a comfortable thong may seem like an oxymoron but that's not the case with this three-pack of sweat-wicking thong panties. They’re tagless and seamless so you won’t chafe, and they have four-way stretch so they move with your body. Glowing review: "I am picky picky picky about a few things: purses, bras, and underwear (aren't most of us?). So trust me, I don't say this lightly: these are absolutely perfect. Soft, not too loose, not too tight, moisture wicking. I love them. Awesome for daily wear but also awesome for running. I bought a three pack to test them out and was so impressed I ordered two more sets. Great find!!" Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 This Breathable Micromesh Underwear Fruit Of The Loom Fit for Me Plus Size Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex with a breathable micromesh design, this Fruit Of The Loom underwear will help wick away moisture to keep you comfortable all day. The seamless underwear also has a smooth waistband and four-way stretch, so they’ll move with you and feel barely there. Choose from brief, hi-cut, and slipshort styles in assorted colors. Glowing review: “I love love love the quality and fabric. The moisturewick material is perfect. The fit is perfect. They don't ride. They feel like I am wearing nothing. These are great - ordering more.” Available sizes: 9 — 13

11 This Cute Underwear Made From A Cooling Blend Of Fabrics Fruit Of The Loom Moisture Wicking Coolblend Panties Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, this set of moisture-wicking underwear is designed to keep you cool and comfy. The tag-free bikini underwear also has a soft microfiber waistband and legs for even more comfort. Each pack contains four pairs of underwear in assorted colors, and you can also opt for a hi-cut style. Glowing review: “I love these panties! They are lightweight, great for summer. They have the moisture wicking and I can tell a big difference when I sweat. Highly recommend.” Available sizes: 5 — 9