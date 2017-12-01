A major milestone in my adult life was when I finally traded in my ripped tees and boxer shorts for some gorgeous lingerie. It should go without saying that you don’t need an S.O. to wear lingerie — I was drooling over lace teddies and negligees long before I ever drooled over a partner, but living with parents and roommates typically meant lounging around in sweatpants and hoodies. Made from luxe materials like satin and lace, the best lingerie for small boobs is designed to comfortably complement your body, and you can choose from array of styles, from simple bralettes to plunging bodysuits to cute two-piece sets.

Finding the best lingerie for small busts can be a far easier task than searching for the perfect everyday bra to fit a small cup size. Of course, there are a few factors to think about when you start perusing lingerie to fit your breast size. For example, you may want to avoid buying two-piece sets where you can't mix and match sizes because you may want to the option to choose different sizes, fits, or even colors for both. You may also want to consider avoiding styles that come with separate underwire cups because they often don't fit smaller chests as well. Instead, choose lingerie pieces with either built-in support or no bra component at all. And be sure to think outside the traditional lingerie drawer, if you will. Items like bodysuits or sheer robes can also be flirtatious and gorgeous as bedroom wear.

Above all, the most important thing to remember when shopping for lingerie is that we’re all different — and that's OK. Don’t worry about anything besides how good you feel in your new piece. Whether you’re a lingerie newbie or fancy yourself a connoisseur, these are some of the best pieces of lingerie for small-chested women.

1 A Baby Doll Bodysuit With A Lace-Up Back Avidlove One-Piece Halter Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sheer one-piece has no cup to get in your way or cause discomfort. The halter bodysuit, which connects to a rose-patterned bottom, has a deep V-neck and adjustable tie of the halter means it can accommodate smaller busts easily. The back is mostly open, with a corset-like lace-up detail that can be adjusted to to various sizes, fitting up to a 42-inch back. It comes in 11 colors, like violet, peacock blue, and black. Fans say: "Loved this!! The color is beautiful! Just like the picture [...] The panties are stretchy and the rest can definitely be adjusted because of all the string crossings on the bottom and around the neck.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

2 This Sexy Lace Teddy In Plus Sizes JuiceyRose Lace Teddy Amazon $12 See On Amazon This lace teddy one-piece comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon reviewers because it is as comfortable as it is sexy, with a plunging V-neck and adjustable halter straps. It has a cute scalloped back, is very cheeky, and comes in eight colors including black, merlot, blue, and white. Fans say: "I am a true pear shape, much bigger on the bottom than the top, and I am not big busted (a solid B cup). [...] The lace is soft and comfortable, and might stretch just a bit with wear. Also, the colors are very vibrant and exactly as pictured. It is very cute!” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

3 This Push-Up Bra That Comes In So Many Colors & Styles Maidenform Love The Lift Push-Up Demi Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re in the mood to switch things up and create some curves, Maidenform’s Love The Lift bra is a fun choice, and it comes in a wide variety of mesh and lace options that feel so sexy. The padded demi bra creates natural-looking cleavage, and has smooth side wings and fully adjustable straps. Reviewers have written it “creates great cleavage for the A cup sisters” and that it’s comfortable enough for daily wear. Fans say: “I have this style in 3 colors and rotate them everyday, gives same lifted effect as VS at a fraction of the cost [...] This is the perfect bra, especially for a smaller chest. And the low price is just the icing on the cake!” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

4 This See-Through Babydoll That’s So Sweet Avidlove Transparent Babydoll Chemise Amazon $17 See On Amazon This adorable babydoll chemise is equal parts sexy and sweet, thanks to the see-through mesh design and oversized satin bow at the bust. The halter-style slip ties behind the neck, so you can easily adjust the length. It comes in soft colors, brights, and even a gradient rainbow option. Fans say: “Naughty and nice. Not too wild, but very sexy all the same! [...] Looks very good with a small bust. I'm sure it looks great with a larger bust, too, but I want my smaller busted sisters to know that this will look great on them. It does tie behind the neck, if that's something that would annoy you.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Sheer Lace Wrap In Lots Of Sizes Avidlove Lace Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon A wonderful addition to a nightdress or bra, this sheer lace robe has a deep plunge front and lovely adjustable ribbon closure that looks super sexy. It has detailing that cascades down the front and back and onto the slightly flared sleeves. It's available in 15 colors, including white, red, black, and an elegant purple. Fans say: "If I could give this robe 12 stars I would. I bought it in white, but going to buy the Black as well. It is SOOOOOOOO sexy. The definition of sexy. Like, sexy looks at this robe in envy. I love the added touch of the gentle lace fringe around the edges!! It rounds out the overall look of this robe and gives such a luxurious appearance.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

6 This Bodysuit That Stretches In All The Right Places ZSWDXX Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bodysuits can be tricky if you’re smaller on top and bigger at the hips, but this bodysuit offers lots of stretch, so you’ll get a snug but comfortable fit all over. Plus, it’s got tons of appeal. The thong bodysuit is made with a combination of mesh and lace, with a wide satin sash tie that pulls it all together in back. Plus, the top has a hook-and-eye closure, so you can ensure you get a proper fit from the triangle bra. Fans say: “I was really worried about how a body suit would fit since I’m an A cup with wide hips. But it’s perfect! The cups aren’t too big but it isn’t tight around my hips at all. It’s cheeky in the back, so it sits high on my hips in the front. When I pulled it out of the bag it looked so small, but trust me, it stretches to the perfect fit!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 This Lace-Trimmed Nightie You’ll Wear Every Night IN'VOLAND Nightie Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something sexy that you won’t mind wearing every night, this classic nightie just might be the one. Available in rich shades like red, navy, and purple, it features a subtle V-neckline, lace trim, and a slit that reaches up to the mid-thigh. The adjustable spaghetti straps let you customize the length and coverage, and the elastic strap on the back gives you plenty of wiggle room. Fans say: “I was very pleased with how this item looked and fit. Its hard to find something that fits like it says. THIS DOES! Its very sexy to boot! I got purple. It isn't very sheer but like I said it is very sexy, elegantly so.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

8 A 2-Piece Set That’s All About Romantic Ruffles SheIn Ruffle Mesh Lingerie Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon A unique twist on standard lingerie, this set includes a ruffled bra top with off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and a ruffled G-string to match. Made from sheer mesh with embroidered polka dots, it feels very “Juliet” and is perfect if you’re looking for something romantic. And although you can’t order a different-sized bra and bottom, the G-string offers some size adjustability, thanks to the ties on the sides. Fans say: “I am 5'6, A cup maybe B on a good day [...] My best friend actually picked this out for me and I AM OBSESSED! I love this outfit! I highly recommend it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Soft Modal Chemise With Built-In Chest Support ADOME Modal and Lace Chemise Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not all lingerie needs to be hand-washed. This super soft piece is a great for lounging or sleeping in since you can toss it into the washing machine on delicate and hang dry. The lacy neck add a touch of elegance, and it has a little built-in support without being constricting. It looks great paired with a loose kimono for daywear and is also a great piece to pack for weekends away. Choose from six colors like apricot, navy, and gray. Fans say: "I love that this gown is cotton and not satin or polyester. It's so comfy and soft and very flattering. Love it and will order more colors.” Available sizes: Large — XX-Large

10 A Wireless Lace Bralette That’s Perfect For Everyday Wear Maidenform Everyday Comfort Convertible Lace Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you want something that looks like lingerie but is comfortable enough to slip on every day, the Everyday Comfort bralette from Maidenform is it. The longline bralette is wire-free, with foam cups that provide a little extra coverage. It has a hook-and-eye closure in back, and the straps are convertible, so you can customize this to a criss-cross or halter bra if you like. The lace bralette comes in lots of colors, as well as this fierce leopard print. Fans say: “So comfy. This is a great bra. It's supportive and so comfortable without those awful underwires. I love that it comes in a wider size with smaller cups.” Available sizes: 34A — 40D

11 A Cheeky Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline MIYU Halter Lace Bodysuit Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a deep plunging neckline that goes past your navel, this halter bodysuit offers full-coverage in the front, but the back side is downright cheeky. It’s made with a generous amount of spandex for comfortable, formfitting silhouette, and reviewers are pleased with how well it fits those with smaller chests. Fans say: “I am 5'3", 125lb, VERY small chested. I bought a small and it fit perfectly! I washed it on gentle cold inside of a pillowcase and dried it on gentle and it came out fine. I highly recommend for the price.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Robe & Nightie Set Made From Soft Satin Escalier Satin Robe and Nightgown Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sophisticated and timeless, this satin nightie and robe set comes in gorgeous florals in shades of navy, wine, pink, and more. The chemise’s spaghetti straps are adjustable, and the addition of elastic in back just upgrades the comfort factor. A small bow detail completes the look, and the matching robe features an inner tie closure and a sash. Fans say: “Silky and comfortable. I was pleasantly surprised how great this felt on my skin and how comfortable it was. Pajamas should be beautiful and make you feel great!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This 2-Piece Set With A Ruffled Bra Kaei&Shi 2-Piece Lingerie Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Casual and sexy all at the same time, this two-piece set includes a simple ribbed thong and a mesh bralette trimmed in ruffles. The semi-structured bralette is unlined, and while it does have distinct cups, there’s no underwire, and reviewers have reported it’s great for smaller bust sizes. The straps are adjustable, and the bralette secures with hook-and-eye attachments in back. Fans say: “Very cute on! The cut of the bottoms is a little odd, in that it is slightly wider than a normal thong cut, but besides that, this is a very sleek and sexy set. Simple enough to wear alone or pair with accessories! I definitely suggest hand-washing and cutting the tags out... the mesh is delicate.”

14 This Dainty Bralette That Feels So Vintage Mae Longline Microfiber Lace Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon This simple bralette has a vintage-inspired feel, and the relaxed design is perfect for lounging at home. Made from soft microfiber, the unlined triangle bra is trimmed in a wide band of scalloped lace. The spaghetti straps are adjustable, and there’s no closure — just pull it on. Fans say: “If you like pretty, minimal support,this bralette is the best. [...] The lace is delicate but sturdy with excellent stretch. The bra itself is smooth under clothing. I love the microfiber fabric because my clothing doesn't "stick" to it even if I'm hot.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

