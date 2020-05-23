Shopping
10 Solutions For Hot Sleepers
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If you wake up sweaty (or next to someone who sleeps hot), then you know what it’s like to toss and turn in a too-warm bed. Luckily, there are several simple solutions for hot sleepers to help cool off your bed and bedroom so that you can sleep better.
Feeling hot makes it harder to sleep and, according to research, the ideal temperature for sleep is 65 degrees. A combination of solutions for hot sleepers can help you fall and stay asleep more comfortably. Pillows, sheets, and mattress toppers made of breathable materials like percale weave and bamboo, or ones infused with cooling gel can alleviate night sweats. Blackout curtains can prevent your room from getting too warm, and fans can circulate and freshen up the air. Fans and other items that help cool your room should have a few settings or customizable options so you can find one that works right for you.
Shop The Best Solutions For Hot Sleepers
In a hurry? Here are the best solutions for hot sleepers:
- A Mattress Topper To Help Cool Hot Sleepers: Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover
- A Cool-To-The-Touch Pillow Set Of Pillows: Qutool Adjustable Gel Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
- A Large Oscillating Fan To Keep Your Bedroom Cool: Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan With Nighttime Setting
- An Eco-Friendly Eucalyptus Comforter That’s Cool & Comfy: Codi AIR di AIR Cool Eucalyptus Comforter
- These Curtains That Block Out Sunlight For A Cooler Bedroom: NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains
- This Set Of Organic Cotton Sheets That Feel Crisp & Cool: Fabdreams Organic Cotton Sheet Set
- A Cute Set Of Lightweight Pajamas For Summer: Ekouaer Pajamas Set
- This Small Fan That’s Powerful Enough To Cool Off Large Rooms: Vornado 573 Small Flat Panel Air Circulator Fan
- This Weighted Blanket With A Breathable Bamboo Cover: YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket
- A Cooling Sleep Mask For Instant Relief From The Heat: Ariel EDGE Plush Hot/Cold Eye Mask
There's really no need to suffer through another sweaty, sleepless night. Below are 10 solutions for hot sleepers, including some highly rated picks on Amazon with thousands of reviews, so you can get a better night's rest.
This article was originally published on