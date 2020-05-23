If you wake up sweaty (or next to someone who sleeps hot), then you know what it’s like to toss and turn in a too-warm bed. Luckily, there are several simple solutions for hot sleepers to help cool off your bed and bedroom so that you can sleep better.

Feeling hot makes it harder to sleep and, according to research, the ideal temperature for sleep is 65 degrees. A combination of solutions for hot sleepers can help you fall and stay asleep more comfortably. Pillows, sheets, and mattress toppers made of breathable materials like percale weave and bamboo, or ones infused with cooling gel can alleviate night sweats. Blackout curtains can prevent your room from getting too warm, and fans can circulate and freshen up the air. Fans and other items that help cool your room should have a few settings or customizable options so you can find one that works right for you.

Shop The Best Solutions For Hot Sleepers

In a hurry? Here are the best solutions for hot sleepers:

There's really no need to suffer through another sweaty, sleepless night. Below are 10 solutions for hot sleepers, including some highly rated picks on Amazon with thousands of reviews, so you can get a better night's rest.

1. A Mattress Topper To Help Cool Hot Sleepers Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover (Queen) Amazon $43 See On Amazon A mattress pad provides an easy and affordable way to improve any sleep setup, and this cooling mattress topper is a must for hot sleepers. Its effectiveness lies in the design: The fabric is a temperature-regulating blend of rayon from bamboo as well as microfiber, and the topper features a honeycomb quilted design to encourage airflow for a cooler and more comfortable sleep. The mattress pad is available in six mattress sizes, from twin through California king. One reviewer wrote: “I bought a new hybrid mattress after sleeping on Sleep Number beds for almost 2 decades. LOVE my new mattress but yikes was it making me sleep HOT. As in, it is 63 degrees in my house at nite and I was still in my thin summer bedding, sweating all nite. I swapped out my mattress pad for this cover and MAGIC. Now I sleep comfortably all nite and I get to enjoy my thick, fluffy, heavy winter bedding (I looooove heavy covers!) [...] This is not a thick, plush mattress topper or pad - it is a thin cover with some kind of Jedi powers that keep your memory foam bed from cooking you all nite. Super glad I bought this!!!” Also available on: Walmart, $43

2. A Cool-To-The-Touch Pillow Set Of Pillows Qutool Adjustable Gel Shredded Memory Foam Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $47 See On Amazon A cooling pillow is a perfect addition after outfitting your bed with cooling sheets and a comforter. The shredded filling in the pillow is infused with gel and the outer cover is made from breathable bamboo. Whether you sleep on your stomach or on your side, the firmness is easily adjustable by adding or removing the internal foam. One reviewer wrote: “I sleep like a baby now. Excellent head support and super cool all night.” Also available on: Walmart, $36

3. A Large Oscillating Fan To Keep Your Bedroom Cool Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan With Nighttime Setting Amazon $65 See On Amazon This oscillating tower fan was designed specifically for bedtime. Like similar fans, a slim profile allows it to fit in anywhere, but its nighttime setting sets it apart: The control display can be dimmed and the fan starts on high as you’re falling asleep and gradually lowers intensity after time. This fan measures 42 inches in height, the better for cooling off more area, and it has three settings for low, medium, and high, which allows you to choose how much cooling off is needed. Reviewers commented that it works quietly. With more than 34,000 ratings, this pick is a cult favorite that hundreds of reviewers reported is the “best fan ever.” One reviewer wrote: “My roommates recommended I get a large, oscillating fan like this one for warm summer nights. I need the room to be cool when I sleep and having a tall fan that oscillates makes a HUGE difference in air flow. I love it and I'll probably buy a new one if I need it in the next year or so. Definitely recommend to people who are looking for a fan that isn't overly noisy.” Also available on: Home Depot, $69, and Walmart, $78

4. An Eco-Friendly Eucalyptus Comforter That’s Cool & Comfy Codi AIR Cool Eucalyptus Comforter (Full/Queen) Amazon $100 See On Amazon Giving up the calming weight of a comforter during warmer months can be tough, but you’re in luck — this cooling eucalyptus comforter makes it possible to be cozy and cool at night. The eco-friendly eucalyptus covering is soft and wicks away sweat and the aerated filling keeps it fluffy and breathable. This is an all-seasons down alternative blanket with tabs at the corners that allow you to use it as a duvet. It is designed with Lyocell fibers that give it an even smoother, softer feel. Bonus: This comforter is also odor-resistant. It's currently available in three sizes: Twin /Twin XL, Full/Queen, and King/California king. One reviewer wrote: “If you are a hot sleeper... you MUST buy this blanket. It is absolutely been a life saver. After suffering from horrible night sweats for years, and trying multiple bedding options ... this has been the ONLY blanket that can keep me cool. Would highly recommend it to anyone who has difficulty keeping cool while sleeping. You won’t be disappointed! I only wish I had found it sooner!”

5. These Curtains That Block Out Sunlight For A Cooler Bedroom NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Upgrading your bedroom with blackout curtains can be life-changing, and this set makes it affordable and simple. These curtains allow you to sleep in and block out any distracting street lights, and if you keep them closed during the day your bedroom will remain cooler. When drawn shut, the two panels block up to 99% of light and UV rays. This pick has an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 92,000 reviewers weighed in. Shoppers have commented about its high quality; some report these curtains have the added benefit of curbing outside noise for a more serene bedroom. You can choose among 16 sizes and 38 colors to create a customized look that suits your windows and bedroom. One reviewer wrote: “My room is usually the hottest because the sun beams right on my window. These have my room very dark and keep it consistently cool without me having to keep turning on my AC.”

6. This Set Of Organic Cotton Sheets That Feel Crisp & Cool Fabdreams Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $92 See On Amazon You know that crisp, cool feeling of sliding into hotel sheets? Experience that at home with this set of organic cotton sheets in a percale weave, which makes all the difference for a night of sweat-free sleep. These lightweight, breathable sheets are also durable and reviewers say they won’t pill over time. The cotton is made to the Global Organic Textile Standard and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. Choose from several mattress sizes and colors, including ivory, dark gray, and lilac. One reviewer wrote: “I’m a bit of a sheet snob. I love percale sheets that are crisp and cool, and they are hard to find. These sheets are not just that though. They are also so smooth and soft feeling. [...] It’s hard to describe just how wonderful these are. All I know is they feel wonderful to slide into every night, and I love them!” Also available on: Walmart, $92

7. A Cute Set Of Lightweight Pajamas For Summer Ekouaer Pajamas Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon This super soft pajama set is made of smooth and lightweight viscose in a classic button-down style. The short-sleeve shirt and shorts drape comfortably — and the shorts are designed with a drawstring waistband for a better fit. The two-piece set comes in 40 colors and prints, like tie-dye and tropical flowers. With more than 6,700 ratings, shoppers have commented that these pajamas are extremely comfortable and they’ve since bought a second (or third!) set. One reviewer wrote: “My favorite Pajamas, I literally bought almost every color. I work nights so sleeping when it's daylight and warm out is challenging but these are perfect for it. They are also adorable on!”

8. This Small Fan That’s Powerful Enough To Cool Off Large Rooms Vornado 573 Small Flat Panel Air Circulator Fan Amazon $35 See On Amazon This small but powerful fan measures just 11 inches tall but is strong enough to circulate air around your entire bedroom, reaching up to 60 feet. You can easily customize your cooling with three speed settings, and reviewers have attested that this model is quieter than other fans they’ve tried yet still provides a nice amount of white noise for a good sleep. Plus, its front grille can be removed for effortless cleaning. With nearly 5,000 ratings, shoppers have described this as an “awesome fan.” One reviewer wrote: “For the size and the money, I can’t believe how well this fan works. My vent for the A/C and heat is in a very weird spot relative to the way my bed is oriented, and this fan placed on the floor by the vent circulates both hot and cold air throughout the room making it toasty warm or icy cool depending upon my needs. Extremely happy with this purchase and will likely buy a few more for the rest of the house.” Also available on: Walmart, $35

9. This Weighted Blanket With A Breathable Bamboo Cover YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket Amazon $80 See on Amazon The added comfort of a weighted blanket isn’t out of reach just because you run hot at night. This cooling weighted blanket is made of breathable bamboo that can help regulate your body temperature. The blanket is machine washable and comes in five sizes, five weights that range from 7 to 30 pounds, and over 20 colors and prints (including some cute, trendy patterns). It is designed with small pockets filled with beads that won’t shift while you sleep. Several reviewers who typically suffer from night sweats reported they love this blanket. One reviewer wrote: “This weighted blanket is a huge upgrade from my old one! It’s thinner, silky soft, and keeps me cool. I’m a hot sleeper, so getting this new weighted blanket makes sleeping so much more comfortable. And the weight is distributed a lot more evenly, it sinks around my body more closely which makes it more comforting. I also bought their bamboo duvet cover for it, and it’s great. [...] I’m so glad I bought this new blanket!” Also available on: Walmart, $77

10. A Cooling Sleep Mask For Instant Relief From The Heat Ariel EDGE Plush Hot/Cold Eye Mask Amazon $8 See on Amazon One spa-like solution for hot sleepers is a cooling eye mask. Place this mask in the fridge and the gel inside the eye mask gets cold enough to provide a lingering cooling effect that makes falling asleep more comfortable. The mask has an adjustable elastic strap for a perfect fit and it even comes in 23 options, including ones with a face roller or pad. One reviewer wrote: “All I have to say is that on a hot summer day I pull this out of the freezer, throw it on my face, close my eyes and I’m at the beach. The fantasy ends when the mask gets hot and melts.”

Great To Have: An Indoor Thermometer & Humidity Gauge ThermoPro TP50 Temperature And Humidity Monitor Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want to be sure your new cooling devices and accessories are doing their job and creating a cooler sleeping space? This digital indoor thermometer keeps track of high and low temperatures in your room, as well as humidity levels. It even boasts a smiley face comfort level indicator so that you can tell, at a glance, whether your bedroom is the optimum temp for sleep. The thermometer runs on battery and can be set up on its tabletop stand or mounted using its magnetic backing. One reviewer wrote: “This little thermometer is great. It is easy to read and seems accurate. I have one in my bedroom because our upstairs gets much warmer than downstairs in the summer. It saves me money because I don’t keep the air conditioner running endlessly. I put it on only when my bedroom gets too warm.” Also available on: Walmart, $13