Warm weather feels so delightful — until you wake up every morning drenched in sweat, that is. High temperatures are great if you're at the beach or picnicking in the park, but when you're trying to sleep, it's a nightmare. The best cooling mattress toppers can mean the difference between throwing off your covers all night and actually getting some quality Zzz's.

According to experts, you'll sweat out 26 gallons of water over the course of a year while you sleep. That's just the average. If you're prone to heating up at night, like me, that number could be a little higher. I'm probably the queen of all sweaters, so I'm guessing that number would be closer to 50 gallons in my case. So, if that sounds familiar, you're not alone.

Thankfully, there are ways to stem the rising tide of sweat. Your mattress and sheets might be trapping your body heat and not allowing air to circulate. That adds to the already elevated temperatures of the season. Instead, these cooling mattress toppers are designed for optimal air flow and breathability.

Your sleep is precious and it's not worth losing a minute of rest to a hot bed. You might find that the best cooling mattress pads and toppers are your ticket to dreamland. And it'll be great to wake up with dry hair.

1 A Basic Bamboo Mattress Pad Exceptional Sheets Bamboo Mattress Pad Amazon $110 See On Amazon This cooling mattress pad is lined with a breathable bamboo rayon cover, and it even includes a built-in skirt to hug the rim of your mattress for a secure fit. Filled with hypoallergenic down-alternative, it provides extra support within the cushion. However, it isn't waterproof. Still, the topper is also available in six sizes for different bed types. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to a fan: "Best mattress pad I have ever purchased. Easily washable. Cooling and soft to the touch."

2 A Gel Pad With Intensely Cooling Properties Cool Care Technologies Cooling Pad Amazon $78 See On Amazon When you need a really cool option, try out this portable gel mattress topper which uses gel to disperse heat evenly to keep you cool. The pad can be used in one of two ways: under your sheets (where it stays cool for two to three hours), or over your sheets, where you can sleep directly on it and experience a briefer, but more immediate and intense feeling of coolness. You don't even need to put it in the fridge or freezer to make it cold again; simply place it in a cool spot to recharge. It's available in two sizes: one for your body, and one for your pillow. Available sizes: two (mat and pillow) According to a reviewer: "Perfect for cooling..my husband is always hot and I am always cold ..this provided needed relief for his half of the bed and makes us both happy."

3 The Memory Foam Topper Infused With Cooling Gel Sure2Sleep Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $69 See On Amazon Memory foam mattresses can trap a lot of heat — but this memory foam topper is infused with gel that's specifically designed to keep you cool. In fact, the open-cell structure of its gel mixture lets air flow freely while still providing the great support of memory foam. Like other memory foam selections, it conforms to your body while you relax, so you get totally customized support. This pad is available in 2- and 3-inch options. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to a reviewer: "Great mattress topper, am pleasantly surprised at how much the cooling gel portion actually helps keep me cooler through the night. The topper provides nice even support throughout my whole body but does not feel stiff or to firm anywhere."

4 A Gel Memory Foam Topper That Optimizes Airflow Zinus Swirl Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $47 See On Amazon This cooling topper is also constructed with gel-infused memory foam, but its textured top is designed to promote air flow even more. It's super breathable and adds extra cushioning while you sleep. Plus, this option is available in four thickness options: 1.5-inch, 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch. Available sizes: twin, queen, full, king According to a reviewer: "This one is perfect and keeps me cool!!"

5 The Memory Foam Topper Infused With Bamboo Charcoal Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $70 See On Amazon This pad is also made with cushiony memory foam — but unlike the others, it uses bamboo charcoal to absorb moisture and regulate the temperature. It's also made with ventilation holes for extra breathability, which will ultimately help keep you cool at night. The topper is even hypoallergenic and available in three thicknesses — 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch — to suit your needs. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to a reviewer: "I absolutely love this! It keeps us cool or warm depending on what you need. It’s so comfortable! Never slept better!"

6 This Hypoallergenic & Waterproof Mattress Protector SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you're looking for one of the best cooling mattress pads that also offers top-grade protection to your mattress, this is the one. Not only is it waterproof and hypoallergenic, but it keeps your mattress safe from moisture, bacteria, and dust mites — but it also breathes to keep you cool. It's made with cotton terry, and it's even lined with a TPU layer that makes it waterproof. The topper comes with a fitted sleeve to help it stay in place, and it's available in six sizes. Just keep in mind — this option won't add loft and padding the way the other picks will. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, California king According to a reviewer: "Perfect sleep, it feels cool during night and my allergies are gone away, too. I recommend it..."

7 A Down-Alternative Topper Infused With Cooling Technology Sleep Zone Temperature-Regulating Mattress Topper Amazon $35 See On A This fluffy, cloud-like topper is made with moisture-wicking and cooling technology to keep you comfortable all night long, and the spiralized microfiber filling mimics the effect of goose down for an ultra-plush sleep surface. Just as good, it's the microfiber cover is brushed for extra softness. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to a reviewer: "When we received the item, immediately we changed the bed and OMG, so soft, and cooling. We love and are going to buy one for each bed."