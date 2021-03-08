The 20 Best Products For People Who Sweat In Bed

Nothing interrupts a good night’s sleep like waking up overheated and sweaty. But there are plenty of remedies to eliminate your sleeping woes. From ice packs to cooling mattress pads, I’ve rounded up a few of the best solutions on Amazon that will help you stay cool all night long. Take a look at the best products for sweaty sleepers.

There are a lot of variables that factor into keeping your cool while you sleep: your pajamas, the room’s temperature, sharing a bed, the fabric of your sheets and comforters, and the list goes on and on. I’ve found solutions to correct all of those little details robbing you of a good night’s sleep. From pillows and moisture-wicking bed sheets to mattress toppers, and even mattresses themselves, many of these products address the root of the problem — your bed. I also added products that will help you better control the room’s temperature — like insulated curtains or a small clip-on fan.

Whether you find one standout product on this list that improves your sleep or a few items that, together, will provide that winning combination for a more comfy night, all of these highly rated picks have amazing reviews that speak for themselves. A cooler sleep is just a few products away.

1 This Cooling Blanket That Absorbs Body Heat Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cooling throw blanket absorbs body heat to keep you cool and comfortable. One side features a Japanese cold fiber that quickly absorbs body heat and moisture, while the other side is designed with 100% breathable cotton. It’s machine washable too, but the manufacturer suggests using a laundry bag to keep it from snagging. This blanket comes in three sizes and five colors.

2 A Set Of Moisture-Wicking Sheets With A Cult Following LuxClub Bamboo Sheets (6-Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon With more than 72,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these bamboo bed sheets not only wick away moisture to keep you cool and dry on hot nights, but they have a major cult following and are one of the most popular sheets on Amazon. Made of bamboo, they’re breathable, temperature regulating, hypoallergenic, soft, and wrinkle-free. This set has deep, 18-inch pockets and comes in seven mattress sizes and 42 colors.

3 The Supportive Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon This unique pillow was designed with ventilating holes and infused with temperature-regulating gel to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. The memory foam is soft, yet supportive and the zippered pillowcase is machine washable.

4 An Ice Pack Pillow For Hot Flashes Hot Flash Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Night sweats are no match for this ice pillow, which is a lightweight and comfortable ice pack that is flexible enough to be placed behind your head or neck as a cooling pillow accessory. It has a machine washable, plush exterior fabric and dry, odorless filling that stays cold for 30 minutes to help relieve migraines, sprains, pain or overheating. Store it in your freezer between uses so that it's already ready to cool you down.

5 A 100% Cotton Quilted Mattress Topper With 36,000 Reviews oaskys Fitted Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Thanks to its ultra-breathable cotton construction, this mattress pad cover can take your body temp down and keep you comfortable. It has more than 36,000 reviews, and one reviewer said it was the perfect solution to cooling down her hot memory foam mattress. It features diamond quilt seams and fits mattresses up to 21-inches thick. The machine-washable pad is filled with a fluffy down-alternative fill and comes in five mattress sizes.

6 These Pillows That Can Lower Your Body Temperature Elegear Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These double-sided cooling pillowcases are designed with a combination of materials that actually draw heat away from your body. The underside is covered in 100% cotton that is soft and breathable, while the upper portion is made with Japanese cooling fabric. The pillow has a hidden zipper so you can easily remove the cover and machine wash it. The manufacturer says it can bring your body temperature down by 2 degrees and it comes in a convenient two-pack.

7 A 4-Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Underwear Fruit Of The Loom Moisture Wicking Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This underwear set is designed with a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that wicks moisture without compromising softness and stretch. This set of four bikini-style underwear is free of itchy tags and has soft, microfiber legs and elastic waistbands. They come in neutral shades and can also be purchased in a hi-cut style.

8 This Compact Fan That Clips Onto Surfaces Genesis Table-Top and Clip-On Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon This small clip-on fan is the perfect way to keep cool no matter the temperature in your bedroom. It’s six-inches wide and can either stand on your side table or clip to the edge of your headboard with its sturdy clamp. It has two speeds, both of which are quiet enough to not interrupt your rest. The head can be adjusted to point in any direction and this mini cooling device has earned more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

9 A Reversible Comforter With A Cooling Side Bedsure Reversible Cooling Comforter (3-Pieces) Amazon $50 See On Amazon There's no need to invest in several comforters when you have one that works overtime: this reversible comforter is the only one you’ll need all year. It has plush down alternative fill and is double-sided, with cooling fabric on one side that is perfect for hot nights and a warmer fabric on the other. It’s made with a U-shape stitching, which contours to the body and helps it maintain its fab fluffiness without clumping. Thanks to its corner tabs, you can use it as a duvet insert or as a stand-alone comforter and it comes in four mattress sizes and three colors. The three-piece set includes a comforter and two pillow shams.

10 The Cooling-Gel-Infused Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cooling knee pillow not only helps to improve your posture and reduce aches and pains, but it also keeps you from overheating at night. It’s made of charcoal-infused memory foam and comforting cooling gel. The shape of the pillow aligns your pelvis and hips while providing comfort to your legs and knees. The cooling gel diffuses heat while also helping to reduce inflammation. This pick is ideal for side sleepers.

11 A Dehumidifier That Absorbs Excess Moisture In The Air AUZKIN Portable Dehumidifier Amazon $37 See On Amazon This small dehumidifier is compact enough to transport throughout your home and sit atop your nightstand while you sleep. It's quiet and has a 26-ounce water tank that works to quietly remove excess moisture and humidity from the air in your room, keeping you cooler and more comfortable. Added sleep bonus: this pick features a soothing LED night light.

12 An Insulated Curtain Set That Blocks 100% Of Light NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Curtains Amazon $40 See On Amazon This insulated curtain set not only blocks light from waking you up, but it also works to regulate your room’s temperature. In the summer, it seals off your windows, keeping cool air in and heat from the sun out. This pack comes with two panels of 100% blackout curtains that each have a black liner sewn into the back to further help block UV light. This set has earned nearly 30,000 reviews and is available in 17 colors and 13 sizes to fit your space.

13 A Breezy Bamboo Pajama Set That Wicks Moisture Sleepy Time Bamboo Pajamas Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re tired of waking up in the middle of the night with sweaty pajamas, opt for this bamboo sleepwear set. It has a loose and breezy spaghetti strap top and shorts with an elastic waistband. Not only is the material soft and breathable, but it also wicks moisture to draw sweat or water away from the body. This set is available in seven colors including black, coral, teal, and wine red.

14 This Large Cooling Body Pad You Store In The Fridge Cool Care Technologies Cooling Gel Pad Amazon $78 See On Amazon This cooling body pad will instantly bring your body temperature down and keep you cool while you sleep. It’s made with cooling gel and is activated by pressure, so all you have to do is lay on it. After storing it in the fridge or freezer, the mat itself will stay cool for up to 3 hours. It’s lightweight and thin to comfortably fit under or on top of your sheets. It has a vinyl surface that can easily be wiped down with mild soap and water. A similarly designed cooling pillow pad can be purchased separately.

15 A Natural Heat Relief Vitamin Supplement Eu Natural Staying Cool Hot Flashes & Menopause Natural Relief Supplement Amazon $30 See On Amazon These vitamins are made with ingredients like ashwaghanda and black cohosh root to help manage hot flashes, mood swings, and night sweats. They’re vegetarian and do not have any fillers, binders, or artificial ingredients. They have more than 2,000 reviews and several reviewers mentioned that these eliminated sweating and helped them stay cool at night.

16 An Invigorating Body Wash That Feels Minty Fresh Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon This body wash is made with tea tree oil, eucalyptus, peppermint, and aloe to leave a cool, tingling feeling on your skin before bed. It helps to banish bacteria and fungus from skin and soothe irritations while also adding major hydration with the help of ingredients like jojoba, coconut, and olive oils. This cleanser has more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review.

17 These Large Ice Packs That Instantly Cool You Down Chilled Lady Gel Ice Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cool down quickly with these large gel ice packs. This two-pack takes about two hours to freeze and will maintain its cool for up to three hours. It comes in a soft case that creates a protective barrier against your skin. Put one in your pillowcase to cool down before bed or wrap it around the back of your neck for instant relief.

18 A Waterproof Pillow Protector For Night Sweats ComfiLife Waterproof Pillow Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This waterproof pillow protector set is made with cool tencel fiber and keeps dust, mites, and moisture away from your pillow. The set comes with two hypoallergenic cases that zip on or off so you can easily wash them. If you have night sweats, spills, or allergies, this set prevents pillows from getting damaged and will make cleaning a breeze. It's available in standard, queen, and king sizes.

19 This Gel-Infused Mattress That Stays Cool Classic Brands Cool Gel Bed Mattress Amazon $285 See On Amazon This cooling mattress has three layers of comfort that will keep you sleeping soundly. It’s made with a cooling gel foam layer and two supportive, but ventilated memory foam layers that provide additional support. The memory foam conforms to your body while the gel regulates your body temperature. It has a medium firmness and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.