20 Warm Costumes For A Cozy Halloween On The Couch

Halloween is a time to be someone you're not: A princess, a cat, a fruit, a vampire slayer... whatever. But, if you live in a cold climate, it's usually pretty darn frigid outside by the time the holiday rolls around. And if you're trying to dress up in any one of those costumes mentioned above, it's hard to really lean into the vibe of the look if you're also laying sweaters and coats over the outfit you paid really good money for at Party City. At this point, you're probably searching for some warm Halloween costumes that will keep you from freezing your butt off.

The weather isn't always predictable on Halloween, so picking a Halloween costume isn't as easy as going for something super cozy or super cool. With Halloween taking place in the middle of fall, and the likelihood of your socially-distanced celebration taking place outside, you're usually better off picking out a costume that's warm on its own — and, while there is no doubt that the majority of Halloween costumes don't feature a lot of, uh, material, there are still plenty of options that are creative and warm.

Still not convinced? Here are 20 costumes that will keep you warm on a cold Halloween.

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Pretty much any costume that involves a full-on onesie is sure to be warm. So, this Ninja Turtle costume will definitely keep you cozy. If you can't find an existing Ninja Turtle onesie, see if you can find a plain green one, or even a green sweatshirt and sweatpants. Then, use fabric paint for the details. Top it all off with a headband, cape, and some face paint, and you're good to go!

2. Where's Waldo

A red and white striped sweatshirt and a knit hat are the perfect ingredients for a warm costume. So, Waldo is a fitting — and simple! — choice for a costume that's toasty and comfortable. Grab a pair of thick-rimmed black glasses, and your outfit is complete.

3. Santa

It's already chilly out, so you might as well dress like you're in the North Pole. That wooly red coat and big, bushy beard provide perfect insulation. Doing a DIY version? All you need are some red sweatpants, a red bathrobe, a black belt, a fake beard, and a Santa hat.

4. Mario and Luigi

With a thermal red or green shirt, overalls, white gloves, and a hat, it's no wonder that this costume choice is so popular. Plus, you get to dress up with a friend! You can even get a mustache face mask to complete your costume.

5. Mummy

What could be warmer than wrapping yourself up in a bunch of fabric? Plus, it's super easy. All you need is a cut-up sheet or some other fabric, and a friend to help you wrap up. What won't be so easy? Needing to use the bathroom.

6. Pumpkin

Alright, so maybe this costume is a little more common for babies. But, that's probably because it's super cozy and warm. Layer some warm black clothes underneath this easy pumpkin topper, and you're good to go!

7. Marty McFly

What's so great about this memorable Back to the Future character? He wears lots of layers. Grab some jeans, a blue button-down shirt, a jean jacket, and a red puffer vest. You're sure to be warm and easily recognizable.

8. Black Cat

9. Carmen Sandiego

With a red trench coat, a floppy hat, and a yellow scarf, this Carmen Sandiego costume is stylish and sure to keep you warm all evening! Plus, pairing it with a red face mask will work with the whole ensemble.

10. Shark

You could probably wear a second costume under this inflatable shark costume it's so big. But keep in mind, costume masks aren't as effective as cloth face masks as they often have gaps around your face. Find a thematic underwater face mask and you're good to go, baby shark.

11. Tiger

As an homage to how quickly you marathon-watched Tiger King, don a tiger onesie, a tiger face mask, and spend the evening going through your theories on Carole Baskin.

12. Deer

If you're looking to stay warm, why not dress as something that actually lives outdoors? Use a brown onesie or some other warm clothes, and glue some lighter brown fur onto the belly. Top the look off with some antlers and ears, and some fun makeup!

13. 50 Shades of Grey

The book series was hot, so it only makes sense that the costume would be warm. What do you need to pull this look off? A grey long sleeve top and pants, and a ton of different grey paint chips. Fasten them to your top, and you're all set!

14. Unicorn

Taylor Swift dressed as a unicorn, and you can too! Wear some fuzzy white clothes, and fasten some angel wings and a tail. For the hat? Cover an existing cap with some white fur, and then attach some ears and the horn. Strap on a unicorn face mask and you're good to go.

15. Mickey or Minnie Mouse

These beloved Disney characters make for a costume that's adorable and warm. Start with some red bottoms, and a long sleeve black top. Add a pair of ears and some white gloves for extra warmth, and you've got a costume that's equal parts iconic and comfortable.

16. Witch

Witches aren't really known for showing a lot of skin, so you can bet this classic Halloween costume will keep you warm. Wear a long black skirt or dress, and grab a classic witch hat and a cape. Steal the broom from your house, and you're out the door!

17. Cruella De Vil

What could be warmer than a fuzzy fur coat? Dress up as this Disney villain by wearing a long black dress, red gloves, and a furry white coat. Spray half of your hair white, and the other half black to finish off the look.

18. Garden Gnome

With the requisite hats, furry beards, and socks needed to pull this look off, this costume is the perfect choice for a chilly Halloween. Make your own hat from felt, buy a beard from any Halloween store, and dress up in your cutest (and warmest) gnome-like dress. You're all set!

19. Rockstar

Dressing up like a hardcore rocker involves a lot of layers. So, it's sure to keep you warm and comfortable! Grab everything from leather pants or ripped jeans, to tattered t-shirts, jean jackets, and bandanas, and layer it all together for a sassy — and warm — costume.

20. Lumberjack

Dress up as a lumberjack for a costume that's both easy and warm. Wear some jeans, suspenders, a flannel shirt, and a knit hat. Bring along a plastic axe to finish off the look!

If all else fails, wrap yourself in a giant blanket and say you're Lenny Kravitz's scarf.