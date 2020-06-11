As businesses and events across the globe shut down due to COVID-19, it’s important to take a moment to think the charities that mean the most to you and what kind of support they might need right now. At the beginning of the pandemic, in April 2020, Rishi Sunak revealed the government's support plan for charities. However, despite this, research published by the COVID-19 Voluntary Sector Impact Barometer shows that one in 10 charities believe they will be forced to close within a year. Right now, 40% of charities and community groups are in a worsening financial situation, with two in five organisations reporting that their financial position had deteriorated quickly towards the end of 2020.

If you are a part of or an ally to the LGBTQ community, there are plenty of UK charities working to support queer people and causes that you can get behind. Throughout the pandemic, these charities have worked tirelessly to ensure that people in vulnerable situations are still cared for, even if they can't be with their peers physically. And, with statistics showing lockdown is having a severe impact on the mental health of LGBTQ individuals, their work is more important now than ever.

So, if you're looking to support the queer community, below is a list of 19 LGBTQ charities who would welcome your money, time, and/or support right now.

1 UK Lesbian & Gay Immigration Group (UKLGIG) UKLGIG are an organisation that works in support of LGBTQ people who are having to go through the UK's asylum and immigration system. This charity provides psychological, emotional, and legal support to asylum seekers and runs an online forum to reduce feelings of isolation. Their vision is "a world where there is equality, dignity, respect and safety for all people in the expression of their sexual or gender identity." Donate here

2 UK Black Pride UK Black Pride is Europe's largest celebration for LGBTQ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, and Latin American descent. Not only does it host a huge annual event in the UK's capital (which this was moved online) but it also celebrates POC members of the community throughout the year. Donate here

3 Micro Rainbow International Micro Rainbow is a wonderful charity that addresses homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion of LGBTQ asylum seekers and refugees. Donate here

4 Albert Kennedy Trust AKT supports UK based LGBTQ young people aged 16-25 who are experiencing or facing homelessness or living in an unsafe, hostile environment. They work with young people to get them into safe homes, provide them with the support they need (be it helping them get a job or enrolling them in vocational training), and ensure they're in environments that celebrate their identities. Donate here

5 Metro Metro are a charity that works to promote health and wellbeing and strive to celebrate differences in our society. They offer myriad support services for members of the LGBTQ community. Donate here

6 Imaan Imaan was established in 1999 and is the leading UK charity supporting LGBTQ Muslims. It offers support and advice and runs events and panel discussions. Donate here

7 The Outside Project The Outsider Project is an LGBTQ Shelter and Community Centre. Their team support those facing homelessness and work to find them temporary and permanent accommodation alongside providing emotional support. Donate here

8 Galop Galop work to support LGBTQ people experiencing hate crime, domestic abuse, or sexual violence. They've switched to online and phone support throughout the coronavirus crisis and sadly they're as busy as ever and in need of your support. Donate here

9 London Friend London Friend is a charity working to improve the health of LGBTQ people, supporting the community's wellbeing both physically and mentally. Donate here

10 ELOP ELOP is an organisation which promotes the mental health, wellbeing, empowerment, and equality of LGBTQ people. They offer not only support to clients but also help in training and consulting other professionals and those seeking to enhance their understanding of issues facing LGBTQ communities. Donate here

11 Opening Doors Opening Doors is a charity that specialises in supporting elder members of the LGBTQ community. Their work is utterly vital as they help LGBTQ people over 50 to live happy, social, independent lives and work to fight isolation and loneliness. Donate here

12 Mermaids Mermaids is a charity that supports trans children and their families. Their work is a lifeline for transgender and trans variant children in protecting their rights and offering them help in whatever area they may need. Donate here

13 Gendered Intelligence Gendered Intelligence's aim is to make life better for trans people in the UK. They work with and organise trans youth groups, trans awareness training, education workshops, and mentoring. Donate here

14 Exist Loudly Although this is in its infancy, LGBTQ activist and campaigner Tanya Compass has set up an Exist Loudly hardship fund for young, queer Black people in the London. They aim to create programming in London with the aim of helping their community on a larger scale online. Donate here

15 Mind Out Mind Out is a pioneering mental health organisation that seeks to support the LGBTQ communities in Brighton and the south east. It’s run by members of the community with a wealth of personal and professional experience supporting people's mental health. Donate here

16 Switchboard Switchboard is the leading LGBTQ helpline in the UK. It’s run by people in the LGBTQ communities for people in the LGBTQ communites. Their phone line is open everyday and they also have an email address and chat service. Donate here

17 Colours Youth Network Colours Youth Network was established six years ago and seeks to support and provide a safe space for young LGBTQ people of colour. They run workshops and festivals to unite young people and provide community. Donate here

18 Hidayah Hidayah is an organisation that advocates for LGBTQ Muslims in the UK. They are on a mission to break the taboo and discrimination expereinced by many LGBTQ Muslims. They provide safe spaces, workshops, and a network to share experiences and talk. Donate here