So, you're super busy. You haven't had time to get everyone a gift on your list, and you’re exhausted, overwhelmed and working late every night this week — why not just invest in last-minute holiday gifts you can ship overnight or the next day directly to the person? I know you're probably thinking it's too late to do a proper gift hunt and find the kinds of special gifts that your loved ones so deserve, but don't fret, because guess what? It's totally possible to purchase a last minute gift and still be the first one to deliver it.

Thanks to the elves at FedEx and UPS who have teamed up with various internet retailers, you can go from being the over-worked cliché who totally didn't remember to get someone a present until the day before Christmas, to the person who got everyone amazing gifts that will arrive just in-time. Not to mention, the recipient will have no idea that you put the order in only 24 hours in advance. These high quality gifts will convince your loved ones that you spent eons picking them out. And, they’ll be totally surprised by the delivery.

So go forth! Put your order in and be a Christmas hero! Here are a few options, all available for same-day or next-day delivery with a gift receipt.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. For The Most Active Person In Your Life

Upgrade a loved one's Apple Watch with the latest model. The Apple Watch Series 6 lets you measure your blood oxygen level, take an ECG from your wrist, and tracks your sleep. It's the definition of better health — and you can get next-day delivery on it from Best Buy.

2. For The Foodie

Get the chef in your life — or the one who's just recently taken up cooking in quarantine — this instant pot. With 15 presets for soups, rice, eggs, and cake, the options are endless.

3. For The Music-Obsessed

If there's someone on your gift list that loves music, there's no better gift to get them than a supreme quality set of headphones. This pair from Sony is also voice assistant-compatible, so the recipient can easily access their smartphone while they're rocking out.

4. For The Spontaneous One

This gift will entertain any kid and inspire any adult to capture the moment wherever they go. With a selfie mirror and one-touch selfie mode, it takes instant cameras to the next level. Be sure to get the right film for it too.

5. For The Runner

Who wouldn't jump up and down for a foot massage? This foam roller is portable, ready to use, and designed to soothe aches and pains. Ship it to someone who needs to take a load off.

6. For The Smoothie Lover

This SharkNinja Professional Plus blender is exactly what the person who loves a cold bev in your life needs. And with a pitcher that offers 72 oz. capacity, make sure they offer you a frozen drink, too.

7. For The Kindle-Obsessed

If your favorite bookworm swears by their Kindle, you can't exactly buy books for them anymore. Instead, consider this water-safe fabric cover for their favorite gadget and let them decide what to read.

8. For The One Who's Team Cozy

Anyone would be delighted to get this kind of gift in the mail, especially if they live for lazy Sundays. Warmth never goes out of style.

9. For The Entertainer

This portable wireless speaker offers 360° sound, so you take the party to any room in the house — or outside. And with a battery that plays up to 16 hours, the fun can last all day long.

10. For The One Who's Started Working Out During Quarantine

The new yogi in your life will love this beginner's kit that includes everything they'll need for their new hobby: a mat, foam block, strap, and a 60-minute workout.

11. For The Techie

Get the loved one who can't put their iPhone 12 down, this protective case with a PopSocket for a stylish and useful accessory that'll arrive just in time for the holiday.

12. For The Social Media Pro

Get the loved one who's up on all the latest viral trends this game they can play with friends on or offline.

13. For The One Who Loves A Smooth Shave

You can get same-day delivery on this luxe grooming set from Bevel that makes a smooth shave easier — and more stylish — than ever.