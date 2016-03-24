These Are The Most Uncommon Baby Names In The U.S.

You can learn a lot about what's going on in the world based on what people are naming their babies. After relative obscurity, the name “Khaleesi” was among the 1,000 most popular baby girl names in 2018 thanks to Game of Thrones. When former President Obama took office in 2009, there was a spike in the number of baby boys named “Barack.” Likewise, the rarest baby names in the U.S. tell an interesting story, from names seeing a small resurgence a century after their initial heyday to names just starting to gain popularity for the first time.

Most of our names are actually pretty unique. Olivia was the most popular girl name in 2019 with 18,451 babies being given the name. Liam, the most popular boy name, was given to 20,502 babies. However, each makes up less than 1% of the over 3.7 million babies born in 2019, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA).

In an effort to find rare and interesting names, parenting site BabyCenter regularly puts together a list of the most unique baby names in the U.S. based on a survey of their users. Their most recent survey from 2019 collected nearly 600,000 names, and their list of unique names includes 100 names each given to fewer than 100 babies in their survey. To further look into the frequency of these uncommon baby names, we’ve used the most recent data from the SSA to see just how many babies were given these rare names. (To be included in the SSA's data, at least five babies must be given the same name with the same spelling.)

Hit it, babies with uncommon names!

Rare Girl Names

Alexia Amal: This name has seen an understandable spike in the years since Amal Clooney married Georgy Clooney. Amelie Aurelia Bonnie Calliope: 406 babies born in 2019 share a name with the greek muse associated with music, poetry, and Disney's Hercules. Cameron Carolina Chanel Clementine: 420 babies born in 2019 were named for the orange fruit. Just 17 were given the name Apple. Cleo Colette Coraline: Unfortunately, "Wybie" isn't on the SSA's list at all. Dua: 72 babies were given the name Dua in 2019. And 51 babies were named Lipa. Edith Esmeralda Estella Faye: The name Faye peaked in popularity in 1934. In 2019, just 413 babies were given the name. Giana Greta Ida Iman: 108 babies born in 2019 share a name with supermodel Iman, who likely gave a boost to the name in the mid-90s. Jewel Joelle Legacy Liberty Livia: while Olivia was the most popular baby name for girls in 2019, just 366 babies were given the abbreviated name Livia. Mabel Mallory Maren Miley: The name Miley spiked in popularity in 2008, two years after Hannah Montana premiered on Disney Channel. Miriam Marlowe Monroe Navy: This name is more commonly given to baby girls as just 54 male babies born in 2019 were named Navy. Nellie Nori Palmer Pearl: The name Pearl peaked in popularity in 1890 as the no. 24 most popular girl's name. In 2019, just 383 babies were given this name. Persephone Regina Rhiannon: 186 babies were given this name which means "great queen." And because I'm sure you were curious, 127 babies born in 2019 share a name with Rihanna. Roselyn Samira Sia: After the 2014 hit single Chandelier, the name Sia saw a significant spike. In 2019, 147 babies were given the name. Tabitha Vienna Waverly: When Wizards of Waverly Place debuted in 2007, just 40 girls were named Waverly. In 2019, 333 babies were given the name. Winnie Zoya: A Muslim word meaning loving, 220 babies were named Zoya in 2019.

Rare Boy Names