April Fools' Day is here, my friends, and as such, those who you hold near and dear to your heart 364 days of the year are, for 24 miserable hours, your worst enemies. Whether it's April Fools' Day pranks to play on your roommates, your best friends, your coworkers, or for the braver among us, your boss, the Internet has no shortage of ideas when it comes to pulling a fast one over everyone you cross paths with on this most bonkers day of the year. But, when you live with someone (or multiple people, for that matter), pulling a prank is especially tempting. I mean, it's just too easy.

Living with a roommate means, for better or for worse, you are familiar with every single aspect of that person's daily routine. Not only that, you have access in a way most people don't. I don't suggest rummaging through their nightstand drawer, or anything — April Fools' Day or not, personal space is still something that should generally be respected — but you can use your shared living quarters to your advantage, if you're the type who enjoys watching someone pour themselves a cup of day-old coffee out of what they thought was a fresh pot (but more on that in a minute). Here are 12 pranks to play on your roommate this year. Just a warning, though: try one of these tricks, and your roommate might just play one back on you.

1. Switch their closet out with yours

You guys are cool about sharing clothes, but how will they feel when they find out their entire wardrobe has been swapped out with yours? The night before, remove all the clothes from your closet. Then, the morning of April 1 when your roommate is in the shower, quickly proceed to transfer all of your clothes into their closet, and take their clothes back with you. When they go to pick out something to wear, it'll take them a second to realize that it's really your stuff they’re looking at. Harmless, yet hilarious.

2. Make a pot of "fresh" coffee

This is a prank that is without a doubt cruel, but it's definitely effective. Make a pot of coffee the day before when your roommate isn't home, and hide it someplace where it can sit out all night. Then the next morning, put the pot in its usual spot, and tell your roommate you just made it. Watch them pour a cup, take a first sip, and then make sure you get out of the way, because there is a 100 percent chance they are spitting stale coffee all over the kitchen counter.

3. Make soap that doesn't lather

It's a classic trick for a reason. For this master trick, simply coat your roommate's bar of soap with clear nail polish, and put it in its usual place. When they go to lather up, they won't be able to — and won't be able to figure out why.

4. Make it impossible for them to get inside their room

This prank is inspired by a coworker of mine, who actually had to deal with this trickery after her crafty roommate pulled it on her last year. While your roommate is away, line their bedroom from wall to wall with disposable plastic cups, so that there isn't any visible floor space. Then, shut the door behind you. When your roommate comes home and tries to get into the room, they'll have to struggle to open the door — and once they finally make it in, they’ll have to pick up a million cups to even get to the bed. Brilliant.

5. Put a fake spider in the refrigerator

Have any leftover Halloween decorations hanging around? Grab a black plastic spider (or two), and place it in the fridge right where they keeps their day-old takeout. Watch chaos ensue as they go to heat up her dinner. Not only is this incredibly simple, it's also incredibly effective.

6. Mention that your long-distance boyfriend is coming to visit... indefinitely

Your roommate is totally cool with your significant other spending a night or two when they come to visit, but a whole week? A whole month? Inform them that bae is coming to visit indefinitely, and watch as they pretend not to be annoyed. This is even more hilarious if you're currently single. Your roommate will be so baffled by the random mention of your new beau, they won't even know which questions to start asking first.

7. Text to say your landlord called, and you're being temporarily relocated because of a bed bug infestation

For apartment renters, there is seriously nothing in the world that is more terrifying. Text your roommate while they’re at work to say you received a call from your landlord, and you need to evacuate immediately. Expect a call back in a panic in three, two, one......

8. Hide the toilet paper

One of the most egregious roommate fails is to not replace the toilet paper roll in the bathroom. For this April Fools' Day trick, switch out the TP with an empty roll, and make sure to hide replacement rolls you normally keep under the sink in your room. Laugh maniacally at your own genius. Warning: no matter how chill your roommate normally is, this will inspire them to seek revenge.

9. Swap out their framed photos with silly pictures of you

The TP trick feels too brutal, huh? No worries. While your roommate is gone, subtly replace all of the framed photographs in their room with pictures of you. This one will take her a while to notice — and when they finally do, they'll probably think it's hilarious. Hey, they might even keep a framed pic of your mug around to remind themself of how brilliant you are. Because you know what? You are brilliant.

10. Send them an envelope full of glitter

You can start this trick out by being a good roomie and saying you went ahead and checked the mailbox for the day already. Then, put together a fake bill or letter addressed to your roommate, but fill it with a paper folded together and stuffed with glitter. That way, when it’s opened a bunch of glitter goes everywhere. That being said, it creates a mess in your shared space so you might want to encourage them to open their mail in their bedroom — or at least somewhere a vacuum can work!

11. Pretend to move out

This prank may work better if you live in super close quarters, but packing up all of your stuff to make it appear like you moved out with no warning is one way to stir the pot. Bonus points if you hide a camera so you can watch their reaction back.

12. Make it look like you slept in their bed while they were gone

For an innocent “WTF” moment, lay in your roommate’s bed and pretend to be sleeping at a time you know they’ll be coming back from work. This way they think you took a nap in their space and you’ll find out quickly if they’re cool with it or totally not about it.