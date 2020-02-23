When it comes to dressing for cold seasons or air-conditioned buildings, it never hurts to have a few chic oversized Amazon sweaters at hand to keep you warm and stylish at the same time. It goes without saying that having a selection of great sweaters extends your wardrobe, giving you the ability to mix, match, and pair them with little to no effort. However, due to the vast nature of the internet, it can be hard to narrow all of the sweaters down the right options that fit both your style and budget.

1 1. This Flared-Sleeve Sweater With Stripes ZESICA Women's Amazon $26 See On Amazon Crafted with flared sleeves, this striped sweater is sure to be a closet fave. It's made of soft acrylic fabric and features a crew neck that'll keep you extra-warm. The design comes in a variety of stripe colors — and it pairs well with jeans, skirts, leggings, and more. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

2 A Knit Sweater With Slouchy Sleeves Sovoyontee Oversized Crewneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This knit sweater offers great detail and undeniable warmth. The long, slouchy sleeves offer a relaxed fit — and it's made with a blend of soft cotton and acrylic. This particular design comes in a multitude of colors, including apricot, ruby, dark green, and more. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

3 An Oversized Rib Sweater That's Easy To Match With Cable Stitch Women's Long Sleeve Twisted Rib Sweater Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with long sleeves and ribbed cuffs, this cable-stitch sweater is easy to toss on in a pinch. Since it comes in various neutral tones, it can easily be paired with leggings, jeans, and more. This machine-washable top is made with a polyester and acrylic blend, and it boasts an intricate design below the wide neckline. Available in sizes: Small, Large

4 This Long Turtleneck Sweater With Batwing Sleeves Romanstii Women Turtleneck Sweaters Amazon $31 See On Amazon Thanks to its long reach, this turtleneck pairs with both jeans or leggings. The acrylic fabric is warm and cozy, and the batwing sleeves offer extra length on each arm. It's offered in quite a few colors — such as wine red and black — that are perfect for work or play. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

5 A Lightweight Sweater With Color-Block Detail Suimiki Women's Casual Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lightweight acrylic sweater is the ideal choice for those days when you just need a little extra comfort. The loose-fitting top is easy to dress up or down with the help of either jeans or a solid skirt. It's also made with a striped color-block design that's available in several different combinations. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

6 A Neutral Sweater With Dropped Shoulders Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made with long, batwing sleeves, this oversized turtleneck sweater boasts a loose build with dropped shoulders that create more room inside each arm. The comfortable knit fabric and simple design make it super easy to match with accessories — and since it's offered in solid colors and striped patterns, you can easily create a look that's all your own. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

7 This Oversized Sweater You Can Wear As A Poncho Beautiful Nomad Knit Poncho Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sweater gives you options: Pair it with jeans on a cold day, or add some leggings and wear it as a poncho. It's made from a blend of acrylic, polyester, wool, and spandex. Like many other selections on this list, this one comes in a variety of colors and makes for an easy-to-wear wardrobe staple. Available in: One Size Fits Most

8 The Relaxed Off-The-Shoulders Sweater OmicGot Off-The-Shoulders Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon You'll be able to create quite a few looks with this loose off-the-shoulders sweater. It features dropped shoulder sleeves that can be rolled up or down to suit your needs, and it's available in many colors that will work well with just about any bottom you choose. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

9 This Leopard Print Sweater That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Leopard Print Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon This chic leopard print sweater is made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, which makes it both soft and stretchy. The longline design can be paired with either leggings or jeans, and the crew neck will keep you warm and snuggly during your night on the town. Choose from various color combinations. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

10 A Casual V-Neck Sweater With An Adorable Wrap KIRUNDO Wrap Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon You'll never feel more comfortable than the moment you slide into this V-neck sweater that's blended with breathable viscose and nylon. Designed with a sharp V-neck top and an adorable wrap tie, the sweater features ribbed detailing all over. It also comes in a four colors: black, apricot, khaki, and grey. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

11 This Mock Neck Sweater With A Batwing Build Meraki Women's Oversized High-neck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Switch things up a bit with this three-quarter sleeve sweater, which features batwing styling. It's with made of a soft blend of cotton, polyester, and wool — and it comes in black and gray to match just about anything in your closet. Plus, the heightened mock neck is bound to keep you warm on chilly days or inside cold buildings. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

12 A Boucle Turtleneck Sweater That's Lightweight Goodthreads Women's Boucle Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $0 See On Amazon This boucle turtleneck is great to have when the temperature dips — but it shouldn't be too warm. Made with a blend of nylon, acrylic, wool, and spandex, it's both lightweight and plush. It also boasts lengthy ribbing around the neck, hem, and sleeves — and it's long enough to pair with leggings, jeans and more. Not to mention, the sweater is offered in an array of of bold colors. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13 A Chunky Turtleneck That Comes In Dozens Of Colors ZKESS Chunky Turtleneck Amazon $35 See On Amazon This chunky knit turtleneck is not only perfect for lazy days on the couch, but it's also great for casual evenings or happy hours. It's lightweight, so you can easily layer it without getting too hot — and it comes in a ton of colors to match your style and wardrobe. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

14 This Oversized Sweater Dress That Features Pockets Pink Queen Sweater Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon This casual sweater dress is soft, cozy, and made from 100% acrylic. The chunky turtleneck keeps you warm when temperatures dip low, and there are even pockets where you can stash small belongings. Wear it with leggings on an evening out, or simply add a pair of boots to dress it up. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

15 A Unique Sweater With Knot Detailing On The Back Sexyshine Women's Casual V Neck Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon It turns out that the back of this sweater is the real star of the show. The rear features a twisted knot while the V-neck front drapes or off the shoulders. Designed with slouchy batwing sleeves, this top is offered in many different colors — but you can also choose one that's adorned with pearls. Available in: One Size Fits Most

16 This Distressed Sweater With A Frayed Hem And Cuffs ZAFUL Distressed V-Neck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love distressed clothing, you're going to fall head over heels for this frayed V-neck sweater. It's made with acrylic, spandex, and cotton — and it features casual, deconstructed detailing around the neck, hem, and cuffs. This relaxed style pairs well with jeans or shorts, and it comes in an assortment of great hues. Available in: One Size Fits Most

17 A Long Cashmere Sweater That Pairs Well With Leggings Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Once you slip into the softness of this long knit sweater, you're never going to want to take it off. Since it's made with cashmere and a crew neck, the top is both lightweight and snuggly. Plus, because of its length, it pairs extremely well with leggings. It's also offered in wide range of colors that are both neutral and bold. Available in: One Size Fits Most

18 A Loose Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With Snug Sleeves VOIANLIMO Women's Off Shoulder Amazon $13 See On Amazon A great alternative to a V-neck or crew-styled top, this off-the-shoulder sweater can be worn with either one or both shoulders out. It's made with polyester and spandex, and it features snug-fitting batwing sleeves. The baggy hemline brings the laid-back look together while it drapes freely. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large