A sweater is one of the coziest garments you can own, but there are plenty of opinions on what makes for a comfortable sweater. Ultimately, the most comfortable sweater is the one that works for you. Do you prefer cardigans or pullovers? Are you dressing for late-autumn cold snaps or the office air conditioning? Do you need something lightweight that can be thrown into a handbag or is a thick knit your priority?

Fabric is the crucial factor. If you’re shopping for warmth, wool and cashmere are the gold standard. Wool sweaters have a reputation for being itchy but the finer the wool, the less likely you’ll want to climb out of your turtleneck. Cashmere on the other hand is soft, beautiful, and expensive. Keep an eye out for cashmere blends instead, which will give you a comparable look and feel without the associated sticker shock.

Sweaters that are made of cotton are lightweight and easy to care for, while acrylic is a common synthetic fiber used in sweaters; it is lightweight and warm, hypoallergenic and easy to wash — not to mention a good choice for people who avoid wool due to health or ethical concerns. Teddy and fleece are wonderfully soft and also easy to care for thanks to their synthetic nature, however, some styles are more casual and might not lend themselves to dressier occasions.

Whether it’s winter or Coachella that’s coming, these are the most comfortable sweaters on Amazon:

1. A Great Basic In Fun Colors And Prints Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This crowd-pleaser comes in more than 40 colors and prints, including hearts, stripes, and argyles in multiple colorways. The crewneck sweater is streamlined but not fitted, which is ideal for layering both over and under other garments. The machine-washable cotton, modal, and polyester blend is lightweight yet warm, and soft to the touch. It hits mid-hip on most people. And while the price is low, Amazon shoppers say the quality rivals more expensive retailers. “I would recommend giving this pretty, basic, sweater-shirt a try. You may be just as pleasantly surprised as I was!” one reviewer wrote. Available Sizes: XS - XXL

Available Colors: 41 colors and prints including black, navy stripes, and teal heather

2. A Long, Striped Duster Cardigan Lovaru Colorblock Cardigan $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Lovaru’s long cardigan comes in three different striped designs, including classic stripes in a rainbow of hues and on-trend color blocking in a thinner knit. There are also a few muted colorways in chunkier chenille. The viscose-nylon blend is soft and flowy — and machine washable! — while the longer length is easy to dress up or down. One shopper wrote, “This cardigan is BEAUTIFUL!!! The fabric is soft, the fit is flattering, the color is amazing and it looks like a very high quality piece!” Available Sizes: XS - XL

Available Colors: 20 colors, including black stripes, khaki stripes, and gray colorblock

3. A Surprisingly Affordable Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Goodthreads Wool Blend Jersey Stitch Turtleneck Sweater $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek medium-weight turtleneck sweater serves high-end looks for a fraction of the cost. Design details like ribbing along the side seams, cuffs, and collar elevate this simple basic into a modern classic. The cashmere, wool, and viscose blend in a jersey stitch isn’t itchy, but it does require some tender loving care: These oh-so-soft fibers require hand-washing and need to lay flat to dry. But those caveats aren’t enough to keep even the most skeptical of shoppers from buying it in multiples: “I don't usually wear or like turtleneck sweaters, but this one is amazing...Totally psyched to have this in my closet for cooler weather.” Available Sizes: XS - XXL

Available Colors: 9 colors, including charcoal, lilac, and black

4. A Mock-Neck Pullover In Cuddly Sherpa Imily Bela Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweater $35 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn’t get much cozier than a fuzzy sherpa sweater, and this sweater by Imily Bela with an oversize fit and high-low hem has a fun, fuzzy popcorn texture for added interest. It’s cotton-acrylic, so it’s lightweight but still cozy. The product description initially recommends hand-washing, but later says you can machine wash it with similar colors. “This chunky sweater is my new favorite lounge sweater. It is so soft and comfortable and I can’t wait to relax by the fire this fall!” one fan reported. Available Sizes: S - XXL

Available Colors: 13 colors and patterns including black, pale pink, and gray and white stripe

5. A Fun Crewneck With Ombre Rainbow Stripes Cordat Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Casual Knitted Pullover $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Cordat’s striped crewneck sweater in sorbet shades is a cheery pop of color for your wardrobe. It’s 100% acrylic so those with allergies or who avoid animal products can click “add to cart” with peace of mind. Dropped shoulder seams and a boxy, slightly cropped cut paired with rainbow stripes lend themselves to a casual-cool look, but the rib knit at the cuffs and collar give the look a teensy bit of structure. This sweater looks amazing when paired with distressed or white denim and is a dose of happy for your closet all year long. Available Sizes: S - XL

Available Colors: 5 color combos, including blues, purples, and neutrals

6. A Teddy Bear Cardigan For All-Out Coziness SweatyRocks Hooded Dolman Sleeve Faux Fur Cardigan $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This teddy bear cardigan with dolman sleeves and a hood is a cozy dream for cold days, long flights, or any occasion when you need a little extra TLC. The synthetic faux fur is super snuggly and surprisingly easy to care for — just toss it into the machine on the delicate cycle. A high-drama knee-length silhouette with a folded collar is oversized enough to layer over just about anything, but the baggy sleeves end in long, snug ribbed cuffs so you don’t have to worry about them dragging. "This is like wearing a blanket. Super soft and cozy, can be dressed up or down. My mom said it looks like a dog bed but I'm looking forward to this keeping me warm once winter hits," one customer wrote. Available Sizes: XS - XXL

Available Colors: 21 colors and prints, including black, brown, and leopard print

7. A Soft And Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Spicy Sandia Open-Front Knit Cardigan $30 | Amazon See On Amazon An open-front cardigan in a versatile cut with simple lines and solid shades is a must-have in almost every closet. This one by Spicy Sandia is 100% soft and featherweight viscose and easy to toss in a bag as you run out the door. You'll fall for the small design elements like waist panel stitching in the back and shiny buttons running down each cuff. It’s machine-washable, but you do need to lay it flat to dry. For those who have a hard time finding sleeves that are long enough, several reviewers who share that struggle were thrilled to report that these reached their wrists and then some. “I can not say enough good things about this cardigan. It is the perfect weight, has a high-quality weave and is very soft, has a great fit and is very flattering. I will be ordering another in a different color (maybe two more!)," one fan reported. Available Sizes: S - XL

Available Colors: 17 colors, including white, black, and burgundy

8. A Classic Cotton Cable-Knit Sweater Lands' End Cotton Cable Drifter Crewneck Sweater $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Does it get any more iconic than a cableknit crewneck sweater? Especially one from an American heritage brand like Lands' End? This mid-weight sweater in 100% combed cotton won’t fade, and the slightly boxy silhouette layers easily over a button-down or under a slouchy jacket. Unlike some cheaper sweaters that only put knitted designs on the front of garments to save on costs, this one is 100% cable-knit front, back, up and down. Although this is one of the more expensive options on our list, its quality materials and classic design will make this the sweater you reach for year after year. “Can't say enough about the quality. Very expensive looking sweater for a great value and very comfortable,” one customer wrote. Available Sizes: XS - XL

Available Colors: 8 colors including warm yellow, brown, and black