11 Types Of Alcohol That Pair Flawlessly With Eggnog

As the winter chill falls upon us, our bodies’ cravings naturally change. Summer salads turn to warm soups, backyard barbecues turn into oven roasts, and iced coffee turns to warm lattés. OK, maybe some of us stay committed to iced coffee year-round, but you get the gist. As our cravings change with the seasons, it’s no secret that our alcohol preferences do, too.

The glass of frosé that once provided you a cooling oasis in the hot summer heat now gives you shivers, and that Aperol spritz tastes like it’s mocking you with memories of the sun setting past 5 p.m. Enter: the winter cocktails. Richer, warmer, and often made with seasonal spices, drinks like mulled wine and spiked hot cocoa offer the perfect respite for getting some blood back into your cheeks after a chilly snowy day. And few cocktails say, “winter,” quite like a mug of spiked eggnog.

With a creamy base made from egg yolks and dairy and plenty of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, the decadent treat has been warming us up for centuries. (No, really. Eggnog’s believed to have been enjoyed by monks in medieval times, and our very own George Washington had his own boozy recipe for Mount Vernon guests.) After all, the only better respite on a cold winter night than a warm drink is adding some booze to get you feeling extra toasty. And there’s plenty of types of alcohol that go well with eggnog (just ditch the milk and eggs if you want to make vegan eggnog).

So head to the booze shop and try out some of these different eggnog mixers. Experiment with different options and find the combination that you love best.

Amaro With Eggnog

Amaro is a bitter Italian liqueur that’s perfect for pairing with whiskey or another spirit in your ‘nog. Often made from an herbal, citrusy blend of ingredients like ginger, anise, mint, or cinnamon, it’s a great way to add some depth to the flavor palette of your eggnog.

Applejack With Eggnog

Applejack is another type of brandy, but it deserves its own distinction on this list. A popular drink in the colonial northeast, this apple brandy is another great option for adding an old-timey feel to your eggnog. Plus, it was made by leaving hard cider out to freeze in the cold winter months, making it something of a perfect seasonal liquor.

Bourbon With Eggnog

If you like your drink strong, bourbon will pack the punch and is a serious crowd-pleaser. Its smokey flavor will stand out over the sweetness of the eggnog. If you're looking for a drink that tastes alcoholic, this is your mixer.

Brandy With Eggnog

If you've been meaning to get into brandy but have never found the right mixer opportunity for it, this might be right for you. The flavor is strong, so if you're hoping to keep your eggnog sweet, you might want to mix in a bit of syrup or sweetener to perk it back up. But if you're looking for a stiff and serious eggnog drink, brandy is your mixer.

Cognac With Eggnog

This is really more for flavor than for a boozy kick. If you're looking for a mild cocktail that still feels adult, this is your mixer. Another option is to mix this with another brown liquor to make it more potent. Cognac adds a warm nutmeg-like flavor whatever you mix it with.

Frangelico With Eggnog

If you’re looking for some nutty ‘nog, the Italian hazelnut liqueur Frangelico is the perfect way to add some depth to your eggnog. You can use it alone if you’re looking to go lighter on the alcohol content, or pair it with rum for something a bit stronger.

Scotch With Eggnog

The hardy bite of scotch is surprisingly delightfully dulled by the sweetness of eggnog. Mix the two together for a tango of bitter and sweet.

Sherry With Eggnog

According to Farmer’s Almanac, George Washington used sherry in his eggnog recipe. So, if you’re titillated by the taste of history, this one’s worth a try. Though often thought of as a saccharine “dessert wine” like port, authentic sherry is actually quite dry. So, seek out a classic Spanish-style sherry if you don’t want to overpower the already-sweet eggnog.

Spiced Rum With Eggnog

While a lot of people love the taste of rum in everything, the combination of diary and rum here is a bit overwhelming for some. If rum is your drink of choice, it will be fine for you, but if you're looking for something that sneaks up on you, this is not your subtle mixer. This is really more of a "BAM!" kind of mixer.

Peppermint Schnapps With Eggnog

If you're looking for an extra special holiday boost, the addition of peppermint to this cocktail will really get your tastebuds feeling seriously festive. It might seem surprising that these two flavors go so well together, but valued taste tests (via Averie Cooks) prove it works.

Whiskey With Eggnog

Some people are partial to whiskey over bourbon or vice versa. The truth is, the both work just fine with a spiked eggnog. So if you have a cabinet full of whiskey, don't bother buying bourbon, whiskey is every bit just as smokey and delicious.