Every February, Americans celebrate Black History Month by recounting the many, many contributions Black people have made to today's society and culture that have often been the subject of historical erasure. Long before Black History Month was declared a national observance in 1976 by President Gerald Ford, author and historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded "Negro History Week" in 1926, according to the NAACP, out of frustration of the lack of representation of Black people in historical text. Black women and their accomplishments are often overlooked during Black History Month (and, well, every other month) while society centers men, but it's undeniable that Black women have inexorably shaped the history of the United States, making huge contributions in social justice, STEM, literature, art and more.

From Black women abolitionists to the women who led demonstrations and protests during the Civil Rights Movement, or even to the real life mathematicians who helped America get to space in the 1960s (and inspired the movie Hidden Figures), Black women have always been on the front lines of progress — in history and in the present. Here are 20 inspiring, insightful, and powerful quotes from Black women who have changed the world, in honor of Black History Month.

1 Ida B. Wells, American Journalist & Civil Rights Activist Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” — Ida B. Wells

2 Janet Mock, Writer, Director & Advocate John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act. It is an act that can be met with hostility, exclusion, and violence. It can also lead to love, understanding, transcendence, and community." — Janet Mock, Redefining Realness.

3 Sojourner Truth, Abolitionist & Women's Right's Activist Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images "If women want any rights more than they's got, why don't they just take them, and not be talking about it." — Sojourner Truth

4 Shirley Chisholm, American Politician womenforwomen on Twitter "You don't make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas." — Shirley Chisholm

5 Misty Copeland, American Ballerina mistyonpointe on Twitter "The path to your success is not as fixed and inflexible as you think." — Misty Copeland

6 Michelle Obama, Lawyer, Writer, & Former First Lady Of The United States michelleobama on Twitter "We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own 'to do' list." — Michelle Obama

7 Zora Neale Hurston, Novelist usblm on Twitter "No matter how far a person can go the horizon is still way beyond you." — Zora Neale Hurston, Their Eyes Were Watching God

8 Angela Davis, Author, Activist, & Scholar Sophie Bassouls/Sygma/Getty Images "Feminism involves so much more than gender equality and it involves so much more than gender. Feminism must involve consciousness of capitalism (I mean the feminism that I relate to, and there are multiple feminisms, right). So it has to involve a consciousness of capitalism and racism and colonialism and post-colonialities, and ability and more genders than we can even imagine and more sexualities than we ever thought we could name." — Angela Davis

9 Coretta Scott King, Civil Rights Activist & Author berniceking on Twitter "Struggle is a never ending process. Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation." — Coretta Scott King

10 Dr. Mae Jemison, NASA Astronaut Interim Archives/Archive Photos/Getty Images "Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination." — Dr. Mae Jemison

11 Dr. Maya Angelou, Poet & Author drmayaangelou on Twitter "There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you." — Dr. Maya Angelou

12 Shonda Rhimes, TV Producer, Screenwriter, & Author Christian Alminana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I am not lucky. You know what I am? I am smart, I am talented, I take advantage of the opportunities that come my way and I work really, really hard. Don’t call me lucky. Call me a badass.” — Shonda Rhimes, Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person

13 Madam C.J. Walker, Philanthropist & First Female Self-Made Millionaire In America Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images "I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it! Don't sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them." — Madam C.J. Walker

14 Harriet Tubman, Abolitionist & Civil Rights Activist shayanmodarres on Twitter “There are two things I’ve got a right to, and these are, Death or Liberty — one or the other I mean to have. No one will take me back alive; I shall fight for my liberty, and when the time has come for me to go, the Lord will let them, kill me." — Harriet Tubman

15 Ella Fitzgerald, Jazz Singer iheartradio on Twitter "Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald

16 Bell Hooks, Author feministpress on Twitter “I am passionate about everything in my life — first and foremost, passionate about ideas. And that's a dangerous person to be in this society, not just because I'm a woman, but because it's such a fundamentally anti-intellectual, anti-critical thinking society." — bell hooks, Reel to Real: Race, Sex, and Class at the Movies

17 Diana Ross, Singer, Songwriter, & Actor Tim Mosenfelder/Archive Photos/Getty Images “You can’t just sit there and wait for people to give you that golden dream. You’ve got to get out there and make it happen for yourself.” — Diana Ross

18 Rosa Parks, Civil Rights Activist naacp on Twitter “I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” — Rosa Parks

19 Alice Walker, Novelist & Pulitzer Prize Winner Alice Walker leans with her head on her hand. “I think us here to wonder, myself. To wonder. To ask. And that in wondering bout the big things and asking bout the big things, you learn about the little ones, almost by accident. But you never know nothing more about the big things than you start out with. The more I wonder, the more I love.” — Alice Walker, The Color Purple