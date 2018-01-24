It's Black History Month, and I'm so ready for it. It's not like there's ever an easy time to be Black in the U.S., but February is an entire month dedicated to being unapologetically Black, both in person and on social media. If you need Instagram caption ideas for Black History Month, I've got you covered.
It's not always easy being a Black woman on social media, but it's inspiring to check my feed during Black History Month. Many of the people I follow post content about Black leaders year-round, but even people who don't usually acknowledge Black history will usually share something during February. Black History Month also offers me an opportunity to take advantage of the following I have and share inspiration from my favorite leaders and authors of color.
I've struggled with internalizing anti-blackness, which is why embracing it now feels so important. February isn't the only time that I'm proud to be Black, but seeing the world pause to recognize the determination and talent of Black people will always be special. We should be recognized every month, but the importance of Black History Month can't be overstated. However you choose to celebrate, these quotes will help you remind your followers that Black History Month is incredibly important.