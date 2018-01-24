It's Black History Month, and I'm so ready for it. It's not like there's ever an easy time to be Black in the U.S., but February is an entire month dedicated to being unapologetically Black, both in person and on social media. If you need Instagram caption ideas for Black History Month, I've got you covered.

It's not always easy being a Black woman on social media, but it's inspiring to check my feed during Black History Month. Many of the people I follow post content about Black leaders year-round, but even people who don't usually acknowledge Black history will usually share something during February. Black History Month also offers me an opportunity to take advantage of the following I have and share inspiration from my favorite leaders and authors of color.

I've struggled with internalizing anti-blackness, which is why embracing it now feels so important. February isn't the only time that I'm proud to be Black, but seeing the world pause to recognize the determination and talent of Black people will always be special. We should be recognized every month, but the importance of Black History Month can't be overstated. However you choose to celebrate, these quotes will help you remind your followers that Black History Month is incredibly important.

"Say it loud: I'm Black and I'm proud!" — James Brown

"A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots." — Marcus Garvey

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress." — Frederick Douglass

"We will not apologize for embracing our culture and acknowledging our history." — Unknown

"The Black skin is not a badge of shame, but rather a glorious symbol of national greatness." — Marcus Garvey

“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” — Ida B. Wells

"I'm Black every month." — Unknown

"In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." — Martin Luther King Jr.

"I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger." — Serena Williams

“Identity is a prison you can never escape, but the way to redeem your past is not to run from it, but to try to understand it, and use it as a foundation to grow.” — Jay-Z

“History isn't something you look back at and say it was inevitable. It happens because people make decisions that are sometimes very impulsive and of the moment, but those moments are cumulative realities.” — Marsha P. Johnson

"My skin is black. My arms are long. My hair is woolly. My back is strong." — Nina Simone

"The more you know of your history, the more liberated you are." — Maya Angelou

"The soul that is within me no man can degrade." — Frederick Douglass

“You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.” — Rosa Parks

“The greatest reward of this constant interrogation, confrontation with the brutality of my country, is that it has freed me from hosts and myths.” — Ta-Nehisi Coates

“You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.” — Angela Davis

“I want there to be a place in the world where people can engage in one another’s differences in a way that is redemptive, full of hope and possibility. Not this ‘In order to love you, I must make you something else.’ That’s what domination is all about, that in order to be close to you, I must possess you, remake and recast you.” — bell hooks