Your vehicle can often feel like a second home, so it can definitely be helpful to fill your car with things that offer coziness, ease, and peace of mind. With the addition of a few cheap car accessories from Amazon, you can easily transform your vehicle into a space that's actually enjoyable to operate — even in hours of traffic. As you browse these products, think about what might be missing from your everyday driving routine, whether that’s comfort, convenience, or both.

To help you shop, I've created a list of the best car accessories with everything you might need. As you scroll through the list, you'll find some things that are more aesthetic in nature, such as a cheery steering wheel cover and multicolored LED car lights to add some pizzazz to your ride. Others are more functional, like a trunk organizer to keep your car neat and orderly, a waterproof trash can, and a magnetic phone mount. Interspersed among these picks are some safety products that are nice to have onboard, like an emergency kit or a window breaker and seatbelt cutter in one.

Whether you're looking for something pretty that will give your car a second lease on life or a product that makes driving easier (and safer), this list has something for you. Keep scrolling for affordable car accessories you're going to absolutely love.

1 A Headrest Hook That Holds Your Purse Or Bags IPELY Universal Car Vehicle Back Seat Headrest Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Declutter your backseat and turn your car's headrest into a purse or bag holder using a headrest hanger. These are super easy to install by simply clipping it on, and each hook is strong enough to hold up to 18 pounds — so your bag, umbrella, or purse will always be within arm's reach. One reviewer wrote: “These are so handy! Keeps my purse in reach and off the floor. Because there are two, my passenger has a place for their purse, too.”

2 This Waterproof Car Trash Can With An Easy-To-Use Lid EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can with Lid Amazon $12 See On Amazon Say goodbye to messes with this 2-gallon car trash bag. It's designed with a lid that has an elastic opening and a waterproof lining works to contain unwanted remnants without spills. There are also straps that make it easy to attach it to your seat back, glove box, or console and keep the bag from tipping over mid-ride. One reviewer wrote: “I like that I can hang it off my center console in the rear of my car. It holds a lot of trash. Have had no issues with smell or anything leaking. Great product.”

3 A Trunk Organizer That's Super Adjustable Drive Auto Products Car Cargo Trunk Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This customizable trunk organizer has several compartments that'll help keep your car orderly and your groceries and other things safe. It's made of a durable canvas material, and it can be adjusted to three sizes: collapsed, half expanded, and fully expanded. You can use it in your trunk, attach it to your back seat, or even place it in between your seats. One reviewer wrote: “Fits perfectly in my trunk, leaving additional trunk floor space. Sturdy and attractive with lots of storage space and useful compartments.”

4 This Charger That Makes Your Car Speakers Bluetooth-Compatible LIHAN Hands-Free Call Car Charger Amazon $17 See On Amazon This phone charger not only powers up two devices at once via USB, but it also connects to the Bluetooth on your device and plays your music and phone calls through your car speakers. It conveniently sits right in the 12-volt socket for easy access. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this Bluetooth adapter for my car! I have a 2014 car with just the basic features. I can now listen to music from my phone, make wireless calls and charge my phone! Couldn't ask for more!”

5 This Waterproof Backseat Cover To Protect Your Upholstery VIEWPETS Bench Car Seat Cover Protector Amazon $36 See On Amazon Protect your back seat from pet hair, spills, and more with this car seat cover. Made of a quilted, waterproof material, this cover is sized to offer full coverage, including the sides of the seat. It can be secured with anchors and flaps that help keep it in place as you cruise around town with your family and pets. One reviewer wrote: “Stays in place, easy to clean off and keeps seat free of dog hair.”

6 This Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner With A Carrying Bag ThisWorx For Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get rid of dust and dirt quickly with this portable car vacuum cleaner. It's lightweight and comes with a 16-foot power cord that connects to your car’s 12-volt socket. The vacuum's three nozzles get into tough-to-reach corners and crevices while the accompanying carrying bag makes it easy to carry and store. One reviewer wrote: “This little guy did wonders on my carpeted floor mats and seats! It got up most of my dog's fur as well. The attachments are very convenient and the cord is long enough to reach the back of my small SUV.”

7 An Easy-To-Use Tire Pressure Gauge With A Digital Display AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Amazon $12 See On Amazon Monitor your car's tire pressure with this digital tire pressure gauge. It's easy to operate with an on-and-off switch, built-in light, and straightforward digital display that takes the guesswork out of making sure your tires are at the optimum pressure (which can save you some cash in the long run). As a bonus, it also works on bike tires. One reviewer wrote: “Very accurate tire pressure gauge [...] I use an electric powered pump to inflate my car’s tires when needed. The gauge readout always matches the readout on the electric air compressor.”

8 These Genius Gel Cleaners That Remove Dust From Your Vents Cheers Car Interior Detailing Cleaner (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Remove dirt and dust from your car's console, vents, dash, and with one of these car-cleaning gels. Each one molds to fit into tight areas, adhering to debris and removing it on contact. This pack of four biodegradable gels won't leave your hands sticky — and they leave behind the subtle scents of lemon, strawberry, grape, or blueberry. One reviewer wrote: “This is a car cleaning must-have for everyone! Gets the grime out of every single place you can shove it!”

9 These LED Car Lights That Add Some Glow To Your Ride wsiiroon Car LED Strip Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Bring a new element of fun to your vehicle's interior with this LED strip light. It features eight different colors and is equipped with a music mode so the lights dance to the sound of your favorite tunes. They're super easy to install and run off the 12-volt socket, and the remote control makes it simple to operate your very own light show. One reviewer wrote: “Remote works. The lights are nice and bright or dim perfectly. Easy to install! These were nice cheap lights. Hiding the wires took a few minutes but worked out well.”

10 A Seat Protector & Organizer Set For Under $30 lebogner Car Seat Protector + Backseat Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon This car seat protector and organizer set is a great way to wrangle backseat clutter. Both pieces are made of a practical polyester with adjustable straps to get a snug, slip-free fit. They’re easy to wipe clean and feature several compartments to hold all of your (or your passengers’) important belongings including snacks and tablets. One reviewer wrote: “This was very easy to install and the pockets are great. There are a lot of pockets and there is even one under the seat cover for smaller items.”

11 This Phone Holder That Attaches To Your Car’s Air Vents Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stop fumbling around trying to find your phone with this mounted phone holder. It's simple to set up without requiring tools or leaving behind a sticky residue — just clip it onto your car's vent. Compatible with most devices, the phone mount features 360-degree rotation and a quick-release button that makes it easy to remove when needed. One reviewer wrote: “Holds the phone well in the car and does not move/shake or loosen. The best thing I like about this holder is that it has a gap in the bottom to allow the car charger to be used. The side guards fold in/out to allow any size phone to fit in easily. And the grip is tight.”

12 A Heated Car Seat Cushion That Warms In Less Than 30 Seconds HealthMate IN9438 Velour 12V Seat Cushion Amazon $35 See On Amazon There's nothing worse than hopping into your car in the winter and being greeted by an ice-cold seat. That's where this heated car seat cushion comes in. It has two heat modes that can reach up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit. The elastic and cinch straps grip your car seat snuggly so there's no moving or slipping around. One reviewer wrote: “This is perfect in my car! It gets warm but not too hot. I used it all winter long. It’s great for back pain too. I highly recommend it!”

13 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Fits In Your Cup Holder Vyaime USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier Amazon $19 See On Amazon Spritz your car with refreshing scents using this essential oil diffuser and humidifier. It fits in your cup holder and is powered by USB so it's super easy to get started. Designed to work silently, it won't bother you as you drive. Plus, the auto-shutoff feature offers additional peace of mind. One reviewer wrote: “This humidifier and diffuser is perfect for any vehicle. You can put essential oils into it for a nice light scent or plain water for a humidifier effect. This is small enough to tuck neatly away so that it isn't visible. It's easy to clean and easy to use.”

14 A Set Of Cup Holder Coasters For Your Drinks WeatherTech Car Coasters (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Did you know that coasters aren't only for the house? That's right, these cup holder coasters are made for your car. They're made of rubber that is easy to clean and come with ridges to catch accidental spills and condensation from cold drinks. Plus, the coasters fit most car cup holders. Prefer something more colorful and eye-catching? These printed coasters are worth a look. One reviewer wrote: “I like the fact that these coasters have a ‘lip’ that catches condensation and keeps the cup holder from getting wet. They should be easy to clean since [they] are made of rubber.”

15 This Pivoting Tool For Cleaning The Windshield AstroAI Windshield Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Clean your car windows quickly and easily with this windshield-cleaning tool. It's made with microfiber that's durable and washable, along with an extendable handle and a pivoting head that helps you access hard-to-reach corners. Plus, four bonnets per set allow you to change and replace them as needed. One reviewer wrote: “I have used this on my car windows, both inside and outside. I was pleasantly surprised as to how well (and easily) they cleaned the windows. One of the best purchases I have made!”

16 A Magnetic Car Phone Mount That Fits Any Phone Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a car phone mount that won’t block the air vent, try this one. You simply attach the small base piece to your car's console using the included 3M adhesive tape, attach the magnet to the back of your phone, and watch the magnet secure your phone. It allows for one-handed operation and is designed to rotate so you can use your phone both horizontally and vertically. One reviewer wrote: “Strong magnets, strong adhesive and works great to keep phone stable even on rough bumpy roads.”

17 This Safety Hammer That Can Break Windows & Cut Seatbelts Super-Cute Safety Hammer, Emergency Escape Tool with Car Window Breaker and Seat Belt Cutter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Having this safety hammer and escape tool on hand might help ease your mind and better prepare for unexpected emergencies. It works as a seatbelt cutter and glass breaker, and the compact size makes it easy to store in your glove compartment or other small area. Reviewers have raved about this pink color, but you can snag it in black, too. One reviewer wrote: “I like the size and heft of the this item and because of the color it makes it easy to see in my car. This will be important if I ever have a need to use it. Hoping it is just emergency preparedness which makes me feel safer in my vehicle. Everyone should have one of these in their car!”

18 A Set Of Blind-Spot Mirrors That Are Easy To Install LIBERRWAY Blind Spot Car Mirror (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Help eliminate blind spots while driving with this set of blind-spot car mirrors. Each one sticks on with strong adhesive tape and offers 360-degree rotation, helping you get a fuller view of what's going on around you. This device fits on any mirror and is suitable for most cars. One reviewer wrote: “Wide field of view. A round mirror with the same field of view would have taken up half my mirror. Adjustable to suit your needs and stable once you put them there.”

19 This Extra-Large Cup Holder That Comes With A Swiveling Tray 2CUPS Dual Cup Holder Expander Amazon $33 See On Amazon When you want to eat while you drive, this cup holder comes with a tray for your food. The cup holder can fit drinks up to 4 inches wide, and the tray has an extra built-in cup holder to accommodate your passenger’s beverage, too. You can also use the tray to store other items, like your phone and sunglasses. It has a raised edge to prevent things from sliding away. One reviewer wrote: “Very useful, easy to install, my passengers didn’t have to hand me munchies while driving!”

20 A Dash Camera That Records Everything That Happens CHORTAU Car Dash Camera Amazon $50 See On Amazon While this dash cam is the most expensive item on this list, it’s a good deal for everything it offers. It can monitor and keep track of everything that happens around your car. Designed with a large LED screen with high-definition resolution, it's equipped with loop recording, motion detection, an auto-shutoff feature, and more to collect and record what happens both on and off the road. One reviewer wrote: “The appearance is great and small, visual functions are easy to use, good sound quality, and the recording is clear.”

21 A Steering Wheel Cover In Eight Different Floral Designs Binsheo Auto Car Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Help dress up — and protect — your car’s interior from long-term wear with a steering wheel cover like this one. There are eight different faux-leather designs to choose from, all in pretty floral patterns. Aside from the cute flair they’ll add to your car, the anti-slip surface helps you keep a good grip. One reviewer wrote: “The cover went on simple and easy and Fits like a glove. I use sanitizer often and the print didn't fade or peel like my original steering wheel did. I love it.”

22 This Car Charger With Five USB Ports TOLLEFE 5 Multi-Port Car Charger Amazon $17 See On Amazon Power your phone and other electronic devices with this multi-port car charger. It comes with five USB ports — two of which are located on a separate adapter for your backseat passengers. Plus, it's compatible with Apple and Android devices. One reviewer wrote: “I have been looking for a durable, high-quality, and affordable car charger. I found it with this charger and I like the multiple ports when traveling with family and friends.”

23 A Comfy Arm Rest Cushion Made With Memory Foam MLOVESIE Auto Center Console Armrest Pillow Amazon $15 See On Amazon This center console cover makes for a more comfortable arm rest. Constructed with memory foam, it’s soft, smooth, cushiony, and a breeze to install. Plus, there's an elastic band that holds it in place. The side pockets allow you to store additional items, like your phone, too. One reviewer wrote: “Easy install and stays in place. Makes a great little armrest.”