Being picky about who you go out with isn't necessarily going to get you far when looking for a relationship. But in a post-lockdown world, the last thing you want to do is come home from a date thinking, "I really risked my health for that?" In order to avoid feeling all sorts of regrets, some zodiac signs are most likely to be picky about who they date post-quarantine. Why waste your time when you know it isn't going to work out, right?

When it comes to dating, some zodiac signs are just naturally picky. For example, Virgos are known for being critical and tend to have high standards. According to astrologer Ingrid Hansen, they're also practical, responsible, and very into all things health-related. In a post-quarantine world, they'll make sure everyone they go out with is as strict about social distancing as they are. Leo and Capricorn also have had high dating standards way before the pandemic began.

But then there are three zodiac signs who will come out of isolation feeling like their dating life is in need of a change — and ASAP. These are the three zodiac signs who will be much pickier about dating post-quarantine, according to Hansen.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libra is ruled by Venus, which governs relationships, beauty, luxury, and refinement. They're beautiful inside and out, and their flirty and sociable nature makes it easy for them to attract partners. Libras are typically selfless and love helping others work through problems to find balance. But according to Hansen, Libras will be more particular about selecting post-quarantine dates who are carefree and exude positivity at this time. They don't want to deal with anyone who might "hamper a pleasant summer afternoon," she says, especially when there's already so much negativity in the news.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, which is all about expansion and making big plans. They may have kept you laughing each day by sending you silly texts during quarantine. But post-quarantine, this adventurous Fire sign will make the most out of being out in the world again. "They'll be ready to hit the ground running and will try new things they thought about doing for the last three months," Hansen says. Sagittarius does love being around friends, but after being in quarantine, they'll be more excited about spending time alone and will be even pickier about who they choose to spend time with. If they eventually do want some company, they'll only invite you if they know you can keep up.