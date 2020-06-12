Being picky about who you go out with isn't necessarily going to get you far when looking for a relationship. But in a post-lockdown world, the last thing you want to do is come home from a date thinking, "I really risked my health for that?" In order to avoid feeling all sorts of regrets, some zodiac signs are most likely to be picky about who they date post-quarantine. Why waste your time when you know it isn't going to work out, right?
When it comes to dating, some zodiac signs are just naturally picky. For example, Virgos are known for being critical and tend to have high standards. According to astrologer Ingrid Hansen, they're also practical, responsible, and very into all things health-related. In a post-quarantine world, they'll make sure everyone they go out with is as strict about social distancing as they are. Leo and Capricorn also have had high dating standards way before the pandemic began.
But then there are three zodiac signs who will come out of isolation feeling like their dating life is in need of a change — and ASAP. These are the three zodiac signs who will be much pickier about dating post-quarantine, according to Hansen.