If self-isolation has you tripling your Postmates orders in a week just so you can have a little bit of human interaction, you know you've reached peak loneliness. In all seriousness, if you're riding out this pandemic alone, you may feel a little more lonely than you usually do. If spending a lot of time alone is getting to you, Aries, Cancer, and Libra may be able to help. These three zodiac signs will boost your mood if you're feeling lonely during the quarantine.

When you're spending more time alone than usual, it can impact your physical health and overall sense of well-being. For example, loneliness can give you physical symptoms, which include brain fog, digestive issues, decreased libido, and a weaker immune system. So, finding ways to deal with loneliness, especially during this stressful time, is crucial.

Reaching out to a friend is just one great way to do it. Aries, Cancer, and Libra stand out as the signs you should call if you're feeling lonely because they're fun, good listeners, and always want what's best for the people they love. Even if they aren't physically there with you, they still know how to put a smile on your face.

If you're feeling lonely during quarantine, these are the three zodiac signs who'll cheer you up in an instant.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries signs have a contagious passion and great energy. According to astrologer Mary Cole, they're one of the most optimistic signs of the zodiac, and their great sense of humor will cheer you up right off the bat. "As naturally positive people, they'll help you see the light side of your situation and offer awesome advice as to how to make yourself feel better," she says. Aries signs give 100% in everything that they do. So, if their friend is in need, they'll give them their all.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is the most caring, emotionally invested, and kindhearted sign among the zodiac. They're also known for being very protective of the people they love. If you're feeling lonely, Cancer is one to call because they're the best listeners. According to Cole, they love to feel needed, and they genuinely enjoy helping a friend. "They aren't going to be the sign to distract you, but rather walk you through what you're feeling and be a shoulder for you to cry on," she says. They'll have your back no matter what, and you'll leave the call or video chat feeling a lot better.