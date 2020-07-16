Although it may seem nice to have someone around to make your summer nights even hotter, dating during a pandemic might prove to be more trouble than its worth. In fact, there are three signs who'll be better off staying single during summer 2020. So, if you happen to be a Taurus, Capricorn, or Pisces, let's just say it may be in your best interest to make it a summer of self-love.

As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, this summer is going to favor fun, passion, and flirtation over anything deep or serious. For example, Mars, the planet of passion and sex, will be in its home turf, Aries. According to Monahan, fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) will feel a heightened sense of desire. Their libidos will be strong, and they'll be more enthusiastic about dating than other signs.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will also be in flirty Gemini until August 12. Venus in Gemini will be making a nice, easy sexile to Mars in Aries, meaning the energy will be great for meeting new people. So, if you need a good distraction from everything going on in the world right now, this summer might bring you something light and short-term.

While the rest of the zodiac might enjoy a good summer fling, Monahan says these three zodiac signs will be better off staying single in summer 2020.

1 Taurus (April 20 — May 20) With Uranus in their sign, Taurus is in the process of undergoing massive changes. According to Monahan, Uranus is one of the outer planets that's going direct right now. "It's the only planet that spins on its side and tends to bring disruption to your life," she says. For Taurus, this transit can be uncomfortable, but it can also bring in some fresh new insight. Uranus favors the "solo approach," and Taurus may be needing more alone time over the next couple of months than usual. Overall, it's just better for them to focus on themselves right now than get involved with someone new.

2 Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) With Saturn, the planet of responsibilities and limitation, now back in its home sign Capricorn, it's going to be a sober time for the goat. According to Monahan, this is not a time for partying or meeting new people. Capricorns will be more focused on strategizing and making long-term career plans, instead of getting their emotional or physical needs met. While it may not sound like a fun-filled summer to remember, it's still an important one. "Capricorns should make the most of this serious transit as come December, Saturn won’t be back in their sign for almost another 30 years," Monahan says.