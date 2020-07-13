This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Break Your Heart This Summer

Let's be real: The last thing you need to deal with right now is heartbreak. Fortunately, astrology is here to guide you in the right direction. Whether you're looking for some summer love or drama-free fun over the next few months, your birth chart can reveal which sign you should probably avoid dating. According to astrologers, there's one zodiac sign most likely to break your heart this summer, based on your own zodiac sign.

It may actually be the perfect time to learn which sign you should be cautious of because the cosmos seem to favor more serious relationships this summer. As Veronica Perretti, astrologer and cosmic coach, tells Bustle, there are three "heavy hitter planets (Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto)" in Capricorn, which is a sign that doesn't shy away from long-term commitments. "If you've been non-committal in the past, this may be the summer you decide to settle down with just one partner."

It's important to note that sun signs can give you an idea of what your relationship with someone will be. It's not the whole picture. So if you are interested in a sign that you're not compatible with, it's perfectly OK to give them a chance. Astrology is here to provide you with information, and what you choose to do with that is totally up to you.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Cancer An Aries is a fiery adventurer, while Cancer is the ultimate homebody. According to astrologer Mary Cole, these two are just a bad match from the get-go. "Aries is attentive, but they don't often take the time to sit and evaluate their emotions or the emotions of their partner, which is what Cancer is all about," she says. Cancers aren't known for being heartbreakers, but they will end it for good if they're pushed, and Aries knows how to push people past their breaking point.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Virgo You would think these two have a lot in common because they're both earth signs. They're very grounded and value stability in their relationship. However, Cole says Taurus is someone who "loves to zen out and enjoy life's luxuries," while Virgo is all about practicality and following the rules. "Any fun or lavish experience a Taurus wishes to have will be squandered by a Virgo's negativity," she says. Taurus tends to take rejection pretty personally, so it'll hurt a lot when they're constantly shut down by their partner.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Leo Gemini and Leo are both self-indulgent signs with huge personalities. They may seem like a perfect match as they both love the attention they get from others. At first, Leo's energetic and bright persona will captivate the Gemini, which is something that doesn't happen often. But as time goes on, Cole says Leo will not only steal the spotlight that a Gemini craves, they also won't give Gemini the attention they need.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Aquarius Cancers are emotional, sensitive, and love to be loved. Aquarius, on the other hand, are known for being distant, fiercely independent, and almost avoidant of love. "This is a match made in hell because those traits are very strong for each sign," Cole says. "The more a Cancer tries to love, the further the Aquarius will back away." Cancer may find themselves ghosted before the summer is over.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Scorpio When these two passionate signs get together, they can spend an entire weekend in bed, fulfilling each other's sexual fantasies. However, at some point, Leo will want to leave the bedroom and get back to their adoring fans. Leos love being the life of the party and crave the spotlight, while Scorpio is known for being secretive. "Leo's attitude will inevitably cause jealousy in the suspicious Scorpio," Cole says. Scorpio isn't above giving ultimatums and may choose to walk away if Leo refuses to change their ways.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Sagittarius Virgos are practical and love to be organized, while Sagittarius is a total wildcard. According to Cole, "Sagittarius craves adventure, often at the expense of themselves or their partner, and Virgos can't (and shouldn't) stand for that." Chances are, Virgo will choose to stay at home this summer due to the pandemic, while Sagittarius goes out and about. One day, Virgo may find that Sagittarius has left for good.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Gemini The ever-balanced and fair Libra should not be dating the two-faced Gemini. The two sides of the Gemini will leave a Libra exhausted as they try to balance them out. It's a task for a Libra to be in a relationship with a Gemini, and a relationship shouldn't feel like homework.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Leo When it comes to love, Scorpios go deep. They're very passionate, intense, and tend to get jealous easily. According to Cole, Scorpio and Leo make a bad match because attention-grabbing Leo may cause Scorpio to become jealous, controlling, and manipulative. "In other words, Leos tend to bring out the worst in a Scorpio," she says. Leo, which is ruled by the Sun, tends to put themselves first. If Scorpio gets too possessive or tries to make them change in any way, Leo will cut ties and never look back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Capricorn Sagittarius plays by their own rules. They're very laid back and tend to live in the moment. Capricorns, on the other hand, are total rule-followers. "It's what drives them," Cole says. "In a relationship, Sagittarius would feel held captive by the prickly Capricorn." Sagittarius is a prankster and is known for having a great sense of humor. That can come off as immature and childish to Capricorn. When Capricorns date, they date to find "the one." If Sagittarius doesn't check off all their boxes, Capricorn will leave.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Pisces Earthy Capricorns are all about order, logical planning, competition, and ambitions. Meanwhile, Neptune-ruled Pisces lives in a fantasy land 90% of the time. "The two together would almost literally be operating in different worlds," Cole says. Pisces is another sign that isn't really known for being a heartbreaker. More often than not, they're the ones getting their heartbroken. However, a Capricorn's distance and lack of affection may push Pisces to look for warmth and connection somewhere else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Cancer Aquarius signs love their space and sense of freedom. According to Cole, they pretend to be tough and aloof, but they're actually fragile and need a partner who can read between the lines. They'll secretly enjoy the care and nurturing Cancer gives them. Unfortunately, Cancer is a sign that needs to be verbally appreciated and constantly reassured to feel secure in the relationship. If Aquarius can't express just how much Cancer means to them, Cancer will leave and find someone else who can.