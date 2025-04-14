Picture it. You’re scrolling TikTok late one night when you see an influencer wearing what appears to be the world’s perfect shirt. It’s cute, the video is going viral, and suddenly, you feel the urge to snap it up before it sells out. In the blink of an eye, you’ve made a purchase that wasn’t in your budget.

The same thing might happen when you’re out shopping IRL and see something that feels like a must-have, even though you didn’t know it existed five minutes ago. Since it’s so easy to make unnecessary purchases like these, many people practice the 30-day spending rule, a trick that’s currently going viral on TikTok.

The 30-day rule is a savings hack where you wait 30 days before making a purchase versus buying it in the heat of the moment. The idea is that you’ll either forget about it by then or decide you don’t want it anymore once the excitement has passed. If you’re still thinking about the item a month later, it may be a sign that you actually do want it, and that’s when you can consider purchasing for real.

On the app, creator @goingzerowaste_ says she uses the 30-day rule to save money and stick to a budget, while creator @theblendedbeauty follows a similar buying rule to prevent overconsumption. Keep scrolling to find out why the 30-day rule works like a charm, according to a financial expert.

The Benefits Of The 30-Day Rule

According to Lauren Fischer, CFP, CAIA, a certified financial planner and co-founder at Team Fischer Financial, the 30-day rule encourages you to wait 30 days before buying something "non-essential.” If you often overspend or buy stuff you don’t need, then this rule might be a good trick to follow.

The reason why it works so well is because it forces you to slow down and think meaningfully about how you’re spending your money, Fischer says. If you’re trying to save cash or stick to a budget, adopting a spending rule like this will help you be a little more mindful.

“It also cuts down on emotionally-driven spending that may feel really great in the moment but isn't the best choice to help you save money,” she says. With 24/7 access to online stores, it’s so easy to hit “add to cart” followed by a quick “purchase.” Add the fear that something will sell out, and it’s why it’s becoming common to buy things in a panic before processing whether or not you even want it.

“With the 30-day rule, instead of buying it instantly, you wait 30 days and decide if you still want it — and have the funds for it,” says Fischer. That second part is key. In that time period, you can save up the money needed to buy the item, see if you’d rather spend your hard-earned cash on something else, like a concert or a night out, or wait and see if you forget about the item.

Some other perks of this hack? Preventing clutter and the annoying pile-up of delivery boxes, breaking an overconsumption habit, giving yourself a chance to shop for sales or alternative items, and stopping the cycle of shopping just because you’re bored. The 30-day rule can help with it all.

Trying The 30-Day Rule

To implement this, you might start with a 72-hour rule and then work your way up to 30 days. If you really struggle with shopping, try waiting three days before you make a purchase, then move it up to a week, and then a month. The longer you can go without thinking about it, the more likely you’ll forget about it.

“A lot of times, people will also put a dollar amount on it,” Fischer tells Bustle. “For example, any non-essential item you want to buy over $100, or $25, or $50 — depending on your goals.” That means it might be OK to snag a random lip balm in the checkout line but not the $55 bag you saw in a window.

This trick works well, but it can be tough to stick to, especially if you’re used to instant gratification and always having something coming in the mail. “Introducing a new discipline into your life is a lot like building a muscle, so it's going to take time,” says Fischer. “It may feel uncomfortable for a little bit, and you have to be patient to see the results.”

Sources:

Lauren Fischer, CFP, CAIA, certified financial planner, co-founder at Team Fischer Financial