1 This Black Charcoal Powder That Somehow Makes Teeth Extremely White Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder Peppermint Toothpaste Amazon $17 See On Amazon The only thing more impressive than the 26,000 reviews are the before and after pictures attached to them. This Active Wow teeth whitening powder contains premium ingredients and is even good for sensitive mouths. While it has a peppermint flavor, it’s made of refined charcoal powder that’ll help your teeth shine their brightest.

2 This Automatic Egg Cooker That Cooks Them Pretty Much Every Way Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Big families and entertainers are loving this Dash Rapid egg cooker, which makes multiple eggs at a time in virtually any style. It can poach, hard boil, soft boil, scramble, and even handle omelets. All the trays are dishwasher-safe, and it automatically shuts off when your breakfast or appetizers are done.

3 This Bubbly Carbonated Clay Mask That Gets Deep Into Pores To Remove Oil And Blackheads Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $7.99 See on Amazon A Korean beauty favorite, the Elizavecca Milky Piggy clay mask bubbles and foams its way in and out of your pores for a clearer complexion. Simply spread it all over your face, wait five minutes until it starts bubbling, and massage it all around to get rid of dirt, oil, and blackheads. One reviewer noted, "It’s so unique! The bubbles tickle a lot, so do be sure to avoid getting it too close to your nose and eyes. [...]My face felt very smooth and soft and clean afterwards, with no allergic reactions." And another shopper gushed, "I use this every few days to keep the dead skin from building up on my face - even with washing, I get a lot of clogged pores and my skin is very dry to begin with. This smooths out my skin texture a bit and takes off a lot of the dead layers."

4 This Ionic-Ceramic Straightener With Almost 30,000 Reviews HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron Amazon $39.89 See on Amazon I'm one of the 32,000 reviewers on this HSI Professional Glider flat iron, and I can confidently say that it's one of the best hair care purchases of my life. The ionic tourmaline plates give you sleek, frizz-free results with only one pass, and the micro-sensors ensure that the temperature stays consistent throughout. There are also multiple heat options and dual-voltage settings, and it comes with a free glove and carrying pouch. Plus, since it's one inch wide, it's great for curling, too.

5 Heaven In The Shape Of A Shiatsu Pillow Massager Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager Amazon $44.95 See on Amazon With its 3-D deep-kneading shiatsu nodes, soothing heat function, and body-contouring shape, reviewers are saying things like, "Heaven in the shape of a Shiatsu pillow massager." It automatically changes direction every minute to effectively ease pain in your shoulders, neck, and back, and it has convenient straps so you can attach it to your car or computer chair.

6 This Genius Pillow That Adapts To Any Height, Firmness, And Sleeping Position Coop Home Goods Memory Foam Loft Pillow Amazon $59.99 See on Amazon Why does a simple pillow have almost 15,000 reviews? Because it's really not that simple at all. The Coop Home Goods loft pillow is especially innovative because it's stuffed with hypoallergenic shredded memory foam that you can add or remove, so it's always your ideal height and firmness. It's also machine-washable, free of typical toxins, and provides proper alignment no matter what position you sleep in. One shopper noted, "[...]Because this pillow has pieces of memory foam, instead of a solid piece, it does not condense and it is airy, providing air flow, keeping it cool. In addition, included with the pillow is a bag of additional filling. Therefore, this pillow is customizable. Add more, take some out. You decide. [...]"

7 This Special Shampoo That Nourishes And Repairs Hair Instead Of Stripping It Maple Holistics Argan Oil Shampoo Amazon $24.95 See on Amazon Most shampoos dry hair out (which is why you then follow up with conditioner). According to reviewers, however, this Maple Holistics shampoo "Converts straw to silk" and "Leaves [hair] clean, shiny, and moisturized!" It's loaded with argan oil, avocado, and peach kernal, along with multiple different vitamins that nourish the scalp and repair each strand.

8 This Under-Eye Gel That Uses Smart Ingredients To Tackle Puffiness And Dark Circles Baebody Eye Gel Amazon $24.95 See on Amazon The hyaluronic acid hydrates, the vitamin E brightens, and the plant stem cells plump. That's why this Baebody eye gel has helped thousands of reviewers tame under-eye circles and puffiness. Most people are thrilled with the results after just one week, and it absorbs well without getting in the way of makeup.

9 These Low-Maintenance Microfiber Sheets That Are So Ridiculously Soft Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $24.97 See on Amazon "I don't want to leave my bed ever," says one reviewer about these Mellanni microfiber sheets. "So unbelievably soft it's as if you're sleeping on a giant puppy." In addition to the silky-smooth and breathable texture, they're also resistant to fading, wrinkles, stains, and dust mites. Since they're available in seven sizes and over 30 colors and patterns, there's a set for everyone.

10 These Compression Socks That Reduce Pain, Fatigue, And Inflammation Physix Gear Compression Socks (Sizes S-XL) Amazon $16.49 See on Amazon Whether they're exercising, standing all day, or working 14 hour shifts, reviewers say these Physix Gear compression socks keep the circulation high and the pain low. They're made with a quality Lycra fabric that stays durable and absorbs shock no matter what activity you're doing, so fatigue and swelling can't stop you.

11 This Water Bottle That Helps Make Sure You Stay Hydrated HydroMATE Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s incredible to sit back and think about how important water is to our bodies. The big problem is making sure you get enough each day. This motivational water bottle has over 16,000 reviews and has helped many Amazon shoppers feel their most hydrated. It’d also make for a good gift that anyone can use, whether they’re avid hikers or sit at an office desk all day.

12 If You Dread Plucking Nose Hairs, Try This Brilliant Tool Instead ToiletTree Waterproof Nose Trimmer Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon Because plucking nose hairs is probably the most painful part of anyone's beauty routine, there's this ToiletTree nose trimmer. It has a circular safety blade that clips the hairs extra short without pain, pulling, or cuts, and an LED light so you can see what you're doing. It also runs on batteries, has a waterproof design in case you want to use it in the shower, and works just as well for ears.

13 This Streaming Kit With 136,000+ Reviews, So You Can Turn Any TV Into A Smart TV Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player Amazon $19 See On Amazon With an unbelievable 136,000 reviews, the Roku Express kit has a ton of fans. This device makes streaming television a breeze. With an easy set-up, you’ll be able to connect to channels like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Hulu, and even AppleTV like a pro. The remote is also simple and straightforward, making it a great choice for households who may be a little worried about making the changeover.

14 These Ridiculously Great Bluetooth Headphones For Only $40 TUINYO Bluetooth Over Ear Stereo Wireless Headset Amazon $31 See On Amazon You'd think these TUINYO Bluetooth headphones would be more expensive, as they have memory-protein ear cushions, a clear sound, and over 7,000 reviews. But nope. They're just a little over $30. People are also loving the fact that these headphones have a long battery life and are quite comfortable to wear.

15 This Deep-Conditioning Balm Made Specifically For Dry, Itchy Beards Honest Amish Beard Balm Amazon $19.50 $11.43 See on Amazon Hand-crafted in the USA with natural, vegan ingredients, Honest Amish beard balm is like a deep-conditioning mask for facial hair. It softens coarse strands, minimizes beardruff, stops the itch, and leaves beards healthy and manageable. "This is the best stuff on earth," says one reviewer, whose beard hair was previously like "a toilet brush after a shower."

16 This Seven-In-One Electric Pot, So You Can Cook Everything With Minimal Mess Instant Pot Amazon $99.95 $79 See on Amazon According to 57,000 reviewers, you can just go ahead and throw out all your appliances in lieu of this Instant Pot. It combines seven tools into one — a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer. It's built with the latest technology, like a stainless steel interior, microprocessor, and built-in timer. So what can you make in it, exactly? "Cheesecake. Soups. Cake. One pot meals. Roast beef. Spaghetti sauce. Alfredo. EVERYTHING."

17 If You Tend To Misplace Your Essentials, This GPS-Tracking Chip And Alarm Works Both Ways Tile Mate Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Find any lost item anywhere with the Tile Mate. It's a GPS-tracking chip that hooks onto your keys or slips into your wallet so you can prompt an alarm or get an exact location from your phone. It also works both ways, meaning if you have your keys and you're missing your phone, you can press the tile to make it ring — even if it's on silent.

18 This Gorgeous Wood-Grain Diffuser With Over 40,000 Reviews URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon This second-generation URPOWER essential oil diffuser produces way more mist than the first version, and it has a ton of awesome features. The ultrasonic motor is quiet and won't harm the quality of your oils, the soothing LED light cycles through seven colors, and the large tank works for up to six hours. It even shuts off when the water runs out. If the gorgeous wood-grain isn't enough to sway you, over 40,000 reviewers can't stop raving about how effective and reliable it is.

19 You'll Never Again Have To Snake Your Drain Or Call A Plumber TubShroom Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon The TubShroom is a flexible drain plug that universally fits most drains and catches every hair, thanks to its unique mushroom-shaped design. It's available in five colors to match any bathroom, and reviewers say it "Saves tons of stress and [money] wasted on snakes and plumbers."

20 This Hilariously Ridiculous Card Game From The People That Brought You The Oatmeal Exploding Kittens Card Game Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon The most-backed project in Kickstarter history is now one of the most highly reviewed games on Amazon. Exploding Kittens was created by the people who brought you The Oatmeal, and is an outrageous strategy card game where players have to avoid the Exploding Kitten card using laser pointers, thousand-year back hair, and a plague of bats' farts. It's family-friendly, can be played with up to five people, and has reviewers saying their abs hurt from laughing.

21 A Jar Opener That’s Easy Enough For Everyone To Use MEYUEWAL Can And Jar Opener $13 See On Amazon It can be difficult to open up cans and jars. And, that’s why this particular opener has over 13,000 stunning reviews. The MEYUEWAL opener has an ergonomic design that makes the job a breeze for people of all ages — even children. It comes in eight different colors, making this also one of the most fashion-forward jar openers you’ll ever see.

22 This Insulated Travel Mug That Won't Leak — Even When It's Upside-Down In Your Bag Contigo AUTOSEAL Travel Mug Amazon $16.99 $14.10 See on Amazon "I can confidently throw this into my purse or gym bag upside-down or sideways, and there will not be even a drop that comes out," one reviewer raves. What is this wizardry? The lid on this Contigo travel mug automatically seals to completely eliminate leaks and spills. It's also vacuum-insulated to keep coffee hot for 7 hours and water cold for 18. The top completely opens so you can thoroughly clean every nook and cranny, and the non-sweat exterior is curved for a comfortable grip.

23 This Vegetable Spiralizer With Five Interchangeable Blades Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer Amazon $32.99 See on Amazon Create five different shapes (from thick ribbons to thin spirals) with this Spiralizer vegetable slicer. It comes with five interchangeable stainless steel blades and has a durable crank that takes all the hard work out of prepping zucchini, carrots, cucumbers, and potatoes. One reviewer says it even works on the "Butternut squash that [they] can barely even cut through" with a knife. It also has suction cups on the bottom for steady operation and a dishwasher-safe design.

24 This Super Portable Power Bank To Charge Your Phone On The Go Anker PowerCore+ Mini Power Bank Amazon $21.99 See on Amazon Even though it's roughly the size of a tube of lipstick, the Anker PowerCore+ offers high-speed charging to all your devices on the go. It has a 3350mAh battery that adds over one full charge to most phones, so when there's no outlet in sight, you can still stay connected. It's also available in five sleek metallic colors.

25 When Pumice Stones And Exfoliating Brushes Aren't Cutting It, There's This Peeling Foot Mask DERMORA Foot Peel Mask For Cracked Heels Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ever try a foot mask before? It may seem a bit daunting, but it’s a great path towards soft feet. Just let them soak for one hour, remove them, and rinse your feet. In four to seven days, dead skin and callouses start peeing off in sheets, revealing the extra smooth skin underneath. Gross? Sort of. Satisfying? Absolutely. And, over 33,000 Amazon shoppers agree.

26 This Rechargeable Automatic Wine Opener, Because Cork Screws Are Generally Annoying Oster Electric Wine Opener Amazon $16.99 See on Amazon "It’s so much more convenient [than] trying to locate a corkscrew to manually open the bottles," says one reviewer. The Oster electric wine opener cuts the foil and removes the cork in seconds without any effort on your part. It also has a sleek charging station and can open up to 30 bottles on one single charge.

27 This Banana Slicer That You Didn't Realize Existed, But Somehow Now Need Hutzler Banana Slicer Amazon $4.52 See on Amazon If yogurt, cereal, fruit salad, or banana cream pie are regular staples of your diet, this Hutzler banana slicer might just change your life. It cuts your banana into even, thin slices without the use of a knife, so it's even safe for kids to use. Since it's dishwasher safe, clean-up is simple, too. "No longer consumed by seething anger and animosity towards thick-skinned yellow fruit," one reviewer writes.

28 This Adhesive Phone Grip That Lays Flat Against Your Phone When It's Not In Use Finger Ring Stand Amazon $7.99 See on Amazon This brilliant two-in-one accessory allows you to easily prop your phone up on the table or hold it securely while texting. It's called a Finger Ring Stand, and it pops out to two different heights or lays flat against your device when it's not in use. It's available in multiple colors, and can even be used with tablets.

29 This Desk Lamp That Has Brightness Control AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Personalize your light with the AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp. It has five lighting modes and five brightness levels for eye-friendly illumination while you're working, crafting, reading, or studying. It also has a handy built-in USB port and a sleek design.

30 A Gadget That Helps Make Sure Your Chicken Is Perfectly Cooked ThermoPro Digital Cooking Thermometer Amazon $29.99 $12.99 See on Amazon I've been burned before (figuratively and literally) by overcooked chicken. Consequently, I'm now overly paranoid about it, and remove it from the oven three or four times before it's actually done. The ThermoPro digital thermometer gives you an accurate internal reading in under seven seconds with its food-grade stainless steel probe. You can switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, use it on the grill or in the oven, and fold it up or hang it for easy storage.