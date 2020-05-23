35 Of The Best Problem-Solving Products On Amazon

It goes without saying that navigating everyday life can be difficult sometimes. Whether you're scrambling to find a misplaced car key or simply trying to remove a stubborn top from a jar, having a problem-solving Amazon product on hand can make it feel a little less complicated. To give you some help, I've created a list of must-have items that'll solve your daily dilemmas.

While scrolling through this list, you might find some products that you never thought you needed — but boy, will you love them once you give them a try. For example, the thought of an automatic soap dispenser that's easy to mount in your bathroom might've never crossed your mind — but it's extremely convenient (and extra-hygienic). Also, having a self-wringing mop system might not've been on your shopping list — but it'll help alleviate some of the back strain that comes with cleaning your floors.

Overall, the things on this list pretty much run the gamut. Looking for something to shake and dispense your salad dressings? There's a product here that provides a solution for that. How about a better organization system for your kitchen drawers? That's covered, too.

So whether you're searching for something in particular or just want to make things easier on yourself, these brilliant Amazon products offer a little bit of something for everyone.

1 A Pump That Dispenses Soap Right Into Your Sponge S&T INC. Soap Pump Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $12 See on Amazon Keep your cleaning supplies neatly in place using this sponge holder, which also acts as a soap dispenser. It provides instant storage for your sponge while working to dispense the perfect amount of liquid soap with each and every press. This two-in-one device can hold up to 13 ounces of dish soap, and it comes with its own sponge.

2 These Lip Balm Sleeves So You Never Misplace Your ChapStick Designs in July Chapstick Sleeves (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Never lose or misplace your ChapStick again with this pack of lip balm sleeves. This multipack comes with five colorful covers that you can clip onto your belt loop, keys, backpack, purse, and more. The clip is secure and easy to use, making it a great accessory for every member of your family.

3 This Headband With A Ponytail Hole To Keep Your Hair In Place Kitsch Spa Headband with Ponytail Hole Amazon $14 See on Amazon This headband with a ponytail hole is great for protecting your hair as you wash your face or apply makeup, because it holds everything thing in place while you get ready. It's also adjustable, so you can tighten or loosen it as you please.

4 A Jar Opener That Fits Right Underneath Your Cabinet EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $14 See on Amazon This under-the-cabinet jar opener makes opening even the tightest of containers a breeze. What's great is that it works on containers of all sizes, removing the tops of larger jars and even nail polish bottles. It's super easy to install underneath your counter and comes equipped with peel-and-stick adhesives and screws.

5 The Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up By Shaking Your Bed LIELONGREN Loud Vibrating Alarm Clock Amazon $28 See on Amazon Heavy sleepers will find this loud alarm clock a total necessity. It's designed with an attached bed shaker for extra encouragement in the morning, and it features a large time display so you can view it from anywhere in the room. This clock is also equipped with two USB ports so you can charge other devices (such as your tablet or phone).

6 The Magnetic Key Holder That's Shaped Like A Cloud TWONE Magnetic Cloud Key Holder Amazon $10 See on Amazon ‌This key holder has the ability to hold your keys without the use of hooks or hangers. It is designed to look like a cloud and uses magnetic-force technology to store keychains. This device can be easily mounted with its adhesive backing, which helps prevent damage on your walls.

7 This Mop System That Doesn't Have To Be Rung Out By Hand O-Cedar Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Amazon $30 See on Amazon You'll be able to clean your floors with ease, all thanks to this spin-mop system. The microfiber mop is highly absorbent for quick and easy use. Plus, the kit's bucket features a pedal-operated wringer that spins the mop dry. It also comes with a splash guard to prevent messes while you're using it.

8 A Foaming Dispenser That Automatically Pumps Soap Lantoo Foaming Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $37 See on Amazon This soap dispenser automatically pumps foaming soap when it senses your hand underneath it. It's even designed with two levels of dispensing that'll provide up to 830 pumps in total. The bathroom accessory can be can also be mounted, because it comes with two screws as well as double-sided tape for easy hanging.

9 The Durable Phone Charger That's 10 Feet Long XCENTZ 10ft Phone Charger Amazon $16 See on Amazon You'll be able to charge your devices near and far thanks to this 10-foot phone charger. It's compatible with both iPhones and iPads, and it's designed to withstand the wear and tear of constant twisting, pulling, and bending. This style is offered in three colors and gives you durable and high-speed charging whenever you need it.

10 This Outlet Tower With A Wireless Charger On Top GLCON Power Strip Tower Amazon $36 See on Amazon Charge multiple devices at once using this power strip tower. It comes with six outlets and four USB ports — and it even has a high-speed wireless charging station on top that you can use for your phone. This tower also features a retractable power cord that allows you to store it neatly wherever you'd like.

11 These Storage Hooks To Organize Your Closet With Hanging Storage Hooks (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Organize bags, scarves, belts, and more with this set of hanging storage hooks. Designed to hang on wire shelves, they're super easy to install without the use of hardware. Not to mention, they're also durable and rust-resistant. This pack comes with a set of four that can be used anywhere in the house you may need them.

12 The Toaster With Extra-Wide Slots For Your Bagels iFedio Compact Toaster with Extra-Wide Slots Amazon $35 See on Amazon This extra-wide toaster allows you to toast and defrost both thin pieces of bread and thick bagel slices. It also lets you to adjust the temperature to suit your preferences, and it's equipped with cancel, defrost, and reheat modes for added convenience. The toaster is available in this cool blue color as well as stainless steel.

13 A Hanging Trash Bag That's Convenient While You Cook iDesign Classico Plastic Bag Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Great for cooking or when you're hosting barbecues, birthday parties, and other events at your house, this hanging trash bag holder will give you an easy place to toss your waste in an instant. It can easily be installed onto doors and cabinets, allowing you to use it just about anywhere.

14 The Key Finder That Helps You Locate Missing Items Esky Key Finder (4-Pieces) Amazon $18 See on Amazon If you're prone to losing things, this key finder is about to become your new best friend. It's designed with powerful radio frequency that has the ability to work from up to 98 feet away — so don't worry about losing something in a different room. These fobs can be attached to important items such as keys, wallets, remote controls, and more so you can find them with the push of a button. Simply press the color-coded control on the remote, and your lost item will beep until it's found.

15 A Toothbrush Case That Sanitizes The Bristles With UV Light SARMOCARE UV Toothbrush Case Amazon $20 See on Amazon Cover your toothbrush with this case, and it'll sanitize the bristles with UV light. It's powered by rechargeable battery and can be mounted to the wall for simple and space-saving storage. Bonus: It can fit both electric and manual toothbrushes.

16 The Organizer Shelf That's Perfect For Bedside Necessities LittleMU Bedside Shelf Organizer Amazon $14 See on Amazon This plastic organizer shelf will help you keep all of your supplies neatly in one place, and it can be easily mounted onto your wall with the included adhesive. It's designed to hold remotes, phones, eyeglasses, keys, and more. One person wrote, "It is super sturdy. I’ve put a whole bottle of water and a heavyish mug of tea in it, and it did not budge one bit."

17 This Mini Bag Sealer That Keeps Your Favorite Snacks Fresh Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $11 See on Amazon All of your snacks will stay super fresh with the help of this mini bag sealer. The heated iron works on a variety of plastic bags, foil bags, and PVC materials, pressing them closed within seconds. It even comes with its own plastic case and hanging hook for simple and easy storage.

18 A Silicone Pouch That Stores Your Hot Hair Styling Tools ZAXOP Heat Resistant Silicone Pouch for Hair Tools Amazon $7 See on Amazon This heat-resistant silicone pouch allows you to store and travel with your flat iron or curling wand while it cools down. Made of durable silicone, it can withstand up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. It also doubles as a resting mat that helps protect your tables and countertops as you style your hair. It's super easy to clean and comes in a variety of colors for your choosing.

19 The Running Belt With Pockets For Your Valuable Items Stashbandz Running Belt with Pocket Amazon $23 See on Amazon You'll never have to worry about where to place your phone and keys while exercising again, all thanks to this running belt. It's made of high-quality spandex that's super stretchy, and it's designed with four pockets to hold your phone, money, passport, glasses, wallet, keys, and more. It's also moisture-wicking, which can help keep you cool and comfortable as you travel or complete your workout routine. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

20 This Waterproof Phone Pouch For Extra Protection JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Amazon $7 See on Amazon Enjoy your phone while hanging out by the pool or beach with the help of this waterproof phone pouch. It's touch-sensitive, so you can use your phone whenever you need to — and it's even big enough for most iPhone and Galaxy devices. This case also comes with a secure lock to fully protect your phone, and it's offered in several colors.

21 The Handy Tracker That Lets Everyone Know If The Dog Ate DYFTD Dog Feeding Tracker Amazon $10 See on Amazon Keep your fur baby on a proper schedule using this dog feeding tracker. You simply use a slider to note when the dog has been fed so that everyone in your house is on the accord (and the pup is happy). Thanks to the adhesives that are included, it's easy to mount to your wall.

22 An Easy-To-Use Pizza Cutter That's Shaped Like A Bike Ninonly Bicycle Pizza Cutter Amazon $11 See on Amazon Made with dual cutting wheels, this pizza cutter will have your slices ready in a flash. It's designed in the shape of a bicycle, so it's a fun and functional way to serve pizza to your family and friends. This utensil is crafted with non-stick materials and washes easily with soap and water.

23 These High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets For Your Things TSLA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $19 See on Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants are thick and cozy, yet super stretchy. They even have built-in pockets, making them perfect for exercising or running errands with your phone, keys, or wallet. This style is available in a variety of colors to mix and match with your favorite wardrobe items. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

24 This Lotion That Helps Nourish Dry, Cracked Hands Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion Amazon $15 See on Amazon Formulated to help skin feeling moisturized for more than 10 hours, this lotion is great for everything from psoriasis to chapped skin. It's cruelty-free, vegan, as well as hypoallergenic. Many reviewers also raved about how it absorbed quickly without leaving behind any greasy residues, writing, "It’s non-greasy, unscented, and creates a layer under my skin that can go through a few washes and not dry out."

25 A Magnetic Car Phone Mount That Rotate 360 Degrees AUKEY Car Phone Mount Amazon $18 See on Amazon This car phone mount allows you adjust your phone however you need to. The base adheres easily to your dash, and the included magnetic plates secure your phone to the platform. The long arm can also be rotated 360 degrees so you can view it from just about any angle you wish.

26 These Pockets That Fit Between The Seats Of Your Car Power Tiger Car Seat Pockets (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Your car will remain in pristine condition while using these seat pockets. They work by sliding in between your seats near the middle console so you can stash important items — but each one also serves as a catch-all for things that may side down accidentally. This set provides two pockets in total, serving both sides of your vehicle.

27 An Under-The-Desk Headset Holder That Charges Your Devices COZOO Under Desk Headset Holder and Charging Station Amazon $29 See on Amazon You'll never lose track of your electronic devices with this under-the-desk headset holder and charging station. It features a stand that can hold up to two sets of headphones, along with a three-port USB charging hub that can power up your other devices quickly and easily.

28 A Salad Dressing Shaker & Pourer So You Can Make Your Own Dressings OXO Good Grips Salad Dressing Shaker and Pourer Amazon $10 See on Amazon Mix and serve your own salad dressings with this easy-to-use shaker and pourer. Thanks to the 1-cup capacity, it can hold a variety of ingredients. It also comes with a leakproof seal that allows you to mix, shake, pour straight from its spout. This BPA-free container is dishwasher safe and comes in two colors: black and green.

29 These Colorful Cleaning Gels That Lift Dirt Away Quickly CHEERS DEVICES Cleaning Gel (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Remove dust and dirt from every nook and cranny in your house and car with this biodegradable cleaning gel. It's easy to use: Simply press the gel onto a spot that you're trying to clean, roll it around, and then pull it away slowly to see dirt be removed from the surface while it adheres to the slime. Each set comes with four colors.

30 This Tea Tree Oil Face Cream That Helps Treat Unwanted Breakouts Era Organics Tea Tree Oil Face Cream Amazon $18 See on Amazon This tea tree oil face cream can help treat and prevent unwanted breakouts and blackheads, thanks to its nourishing ingredients. It's non-comedogenic and infused with aloe vera, pomegranate seed, dandelion root, and more. It can also help hydrate your complexion and ease inflammation.

31 The Cable Organizer That Can Be Mounted Wherever You Need It Baskiss Cable Organizers (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Fussing with tangled cords and wires can be super frustrating. That's where this cable organizer offers some major help. It features seven slots that help you collect your cables in an orderly fashion, and it's made with silicone that's super durable and resistant to breakage. This device is great because it can be attached or mounted wherever you want, all thanks to the self-adhesive backing.

32 A Cute Spoon Rest That Attaches To The Side Of Your Pot OTOTO Crab Spoon Holder & Steam Releaser Amazon $16 See on Amazon This crab-shaped spoon holder gives you a an extra place to store your cooking devices. It attaches to the side of your pot and features a slot to hold your spoon when it's not in use, but it can also be used to release steam. Made of high-quality silicone, it's both food-safe and designed to be cleaned in the dishwasher.

33 This Handy Drawer That Holds Up To 36 Coffee Pods Nifty Solutions Coffee Pod Drawer Amazon $20 See on Amazon Not only does this drawer have enough space for up to 36 of your favorite pods, but it's also so sturdy that you can easily keep your coffee maker on top of it. The drawer features an integrated rolling system that allows it to smoothly glide back and forth. Plus, the black satin finish looks great in any kitchen.

34 The Page Holder That Keeps Your Book Open With Ease TILISMA Book Page Holder Amazon $13 See on Amazon With this page holder at hand, it'll be easier than ever to keep your book open while you're reading it. It slides onto your thumb to hold things in place, and it's available in three different sizes to fit different hands. It's great for cooking, commuting, teaching, and more.