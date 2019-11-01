39 Cool Products On Amazon That You'll Get So Much Freakin' Use Out Of

Even though it feels good in the moment, there's nothing worse for a budget than spending money without thinking about it first. For some people, that's shelling out $40 for sushi when they just went grocery shopping. For me, it's buying random products I don't need — but luckily, there's no better investment than some of the extremely useful products on Amazon. It's really putting my dollars to good use.

Not only does Amazon have quite the variety of products to choose from, but a ton of them are surprisingly affordable as well. You'd think that a bamboo drying rack would set you back at least $50, whereas on Amazon it's less than $20. And if paying $50 for professional gel manicures is beginning to put a dent in your wallet, you can even pick up a gel manicure kit (UV light included) for just $40.

Speaking from personal experience, it just takes a little bit of persistence to tame your spending habits. And it probably helps that the commerce team here at Bustle has found a ton of the genius products available on Amazon — all the research is basically done for you. So all you need to do now is sit down, kick back, and figure out whether you really need to eat a California roll for the fifth time this week.

1 The Device That Helps You Find Your Misplaced Items Tile Mate Amazon $17 See On Amazon Just slide this tile onto your keyring, and it will let out a loud ring anytime you misplace your keys so that they're easy to find. You can also attach this tile to your phone case so it's easy to find your phone, plus the downloadable app lets you track your item using GPS. It's water-resistant, and the battery is made to last for up to a full year.

2 A Pack Of Pressed Tea Drops That Are Completely Organic Tea Drops Organic Pressed Tea Amazon $15 See On Amazon Preparing loose leaf tea can be messy, so why not try using these pressed tea drops instead? Simply drop one into a hot mug of water (or ice water), and you'll quickly have a cup of tea without any leaves whatsoever. They're made from raw sugar, spices, and organic loose tea leaves, plus the wood tea box these drops arrive in even 100% recyclable as well as biodegradable. It comes in a few different flavors, including rose earl grey, matcha green tea, and citrus ginger.

3 A Mini Electric Cooker That’s Shockingly Versatile Topwit Electric Cooker Amazon $23 See On Amazon From making gourmet ramen to boiling some eggs or batch-cooking oatmeal, this mini electric cooker is a versatile addition to your kitchen that won’t take up much space. With boil dry protection and a detachable top, it has plenty of convenient features for less than $25.

4 A Device That Takes All The Work Out Of Preparing Eggs DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Able to cook up to six eggs at the same time, this rapid egg cooker takes all the work out of making delicious poached, scrambled, or even hard- and soft-boiled eggs. You can also use it to make omelettes, and its compact size makes it great for small kitchens or cramped dorm rooms. Each order comes with a recipe book to help get you started, plus the automatic shut-off function helps prevent overcooking.

5 The Bedside Shelf That Won't Shake And Wobble Under Heavy Loads BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is it great for bunkbeds, but this bedside shelf is also sturdy enough that it can hold up to 15 pounds without any shaking or wobbling. It's made from sustainable bamboo that's exceptionally durable, plus the built-in clamp means there are zero tools required for installation. The clap has thick felt on the inside so that it won't scratch your bed frame, and it even comes with a lifetime warranty.

6 An Aerator That Helps Improve The Flavor Of Your Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you're tired of cheap wine tasting, well, cheap, try using these aerators to help improve its flavor. The small chamber works to infuse more air into your wine as it pours through the spout, and the oxygen will aerate and create a fuller body and taste — whether it's a red or white wine. They're easy to clean by running them under warm water, and this comes in a pack of two.

7 The Indoor Pet Potty Pad That Looks Like Real Grass PETMAKER Grass Bathroom Mat Amazon $27 See On Amazon Let's face it — no one enjoys using indoor pee pads for their pets, so switch over to this indoor grass mat instead. This mat looks like real grass, yet features a three-layer system that not only absorbs your pet's waste, but is also antimicrobial as well as easy to clean with a quick rinse. You can also use this mat to help potty train your pets, plus it's also odor-resistant.

8 An Add-On For Your Roku Remote That Lets You Control The TV Sideclick Roku Attachment Amazon $24 See On Amazon Your current Roku remote only controls the Roku app, whereas adding this attachment will allow you to also control your television, sound bar, Blu-ray player, and more using the eight programmable buttons. It clips onto your current Roku remote without any tools required, and it won't impede the voice search function. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that it was "laughably easy to program," and that it came with "five clips for whichever [Roku] remote I might have."

9 The Pan That Gives You A Deliciously Chewy Edge On Each Brownie Baker's Edge Brownie Pan Amazon $37 See On Amazon Large enough that it can fit any standard box mix without any adjustments, this brownie pan is practically a must-have for any baker. It's made from heavy-duty aluminum with a non-stick coating so that your brownies won't get stuck to it, and the batter spreads throughout the pan easily since it's one continuous chamber. Each order also comes with a brownie recipe book to get started, as well as a nylon spatula.

10 A Cup For Cereal On-The-Go CRUNCHCUP Portable Cereal Cup Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you're in too much of a rush to enjoy a bowl of cereal in the morning, why not use this portable cereal cup so that you can still have one while you're on your way to work? The two cups on the inside hold cereal and milk so that they combine when you tilt it towards your mouth, plus each cup has its own hole so that they don't combine until you're ready to eat.

11 The Machine That Lets You Enjoy Espresso While You're Out And About WACACO Mini Espresso Machine Amazon $47 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to enjoy a cup of espresso in your hotel room o at work — this portable espresso machine will get the job done. There's no compressed air or cartridges required, and it's completely hand-operated so that you don't even need an outlet. Its compact size makes it great for cramped kitchens as well as small suitcases, plus you can even use it while camping.

12 A French Press Made From Durable Stainless Steel Coffee Gator French Press Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only is it double-filtered so that no loose grounds make their way into your final cup of joe, but this French press is also made from super-durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust. It's thicker than traditional French presses made from glass, and the double-wall insulation helps keep your coffee or tea hot for up to an hour longer than the competition. You can drop it without having to worry about it shattering, plus the cool-touch handle helps prevent accidental burns.

13 The Drain Protector That Catches Stray Hairs Before They Clog Your Pipes TubShroom Bath Tub Drain Protector Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're tired of spending money on expensive chemical drain cleaners or plumbers, why not use this TubShroom to help keep your pipes clean? This little gadget will collect any stray hairs that make their way towards your drain, and it holds them in a way so that the flow of water down your drain won't be affected. You can easily scoop out any debris with your finger once it gets full, plus it even comes with two adapters: one for large drains and another for smaller ones.

14 A Smart Notebook That Lets You Upload Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Notebook Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only will it let you upload all your written notes to iCloud, Dropbox, or even Google Drive, but this smart notebook is also completely reusable. The pages wipe clean with a damp cloth so that you can write on them over and over again, plus it's designed to work with any pen, marker, or highlighter from the Pilot Frixion line — and each order comes with one Pilot Frixion pen to get started.

15 The Neck Pillow With A Built-In Support To Keep Your Head Stable Trtl Neck Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon I actually own the Trtl pillow, so I can personally confirm that the built-in supports do an effective job at keeping your head stable as you nod off on a long flight. It's made with plush fleece that feels incredibly soft on your skin, plus it's easy to attach to your carry-on bag since it weighs less than a pound. It's breathable so that you won't grow hot and sweaty wearing it, and it's available in too many colors to list here.

16 An Easy Way To Keep Track Of Whether The Dog Has Been Fed DYFTD Daily Tracker Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ensure you're not accidentally giving your pup extra meals by using this dog food daily tracker. This tracker has a.m. and p.m. slots that let you see if anyone's already fed your pooch, and the integrated magnets make it easy to mount on your fridge. As an added bonus, there's also pre-installed adhesive on the back you can use to hang it practically anywhere.

17 The Moldable Glue That Can Bond To Almost Anything Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue (8-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you've got leaking pipes, a broken rubber sole or even a fraying phone charger, you can use this moldable glue to fix it in a jiffy. Not only is this glue made with advanced silicone rubber technology that allows it to permanently bond to almost anything, but it's also waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, as well as shock-resistant and electrically-insulating. It's able to bond to glass, wood, metal, most plastics, and more — plus, it can even hold up to 4.4 pounds.

18 A Toaster With A Clear Window To See Your Bread DASH Clear-View Toaster Amazon $36 See On Amazon It's easy to burn your toast using a traditional toaster, whereas this toaster from DASH lets you see exactly how browned your bread is without having to pop it out. There are seven different toasting levels to choose from, and the automatic shut-off function helps prevent overheating. The crumb tray and glass slide out so that they're easy to clean, plus the slot in the top is extra-wide so that you can also toast bagels, waffles, and more.

19 The Silicone Lid That Helps Keep Your Pots From Boiling Over Kuh Rikon Spill Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one likes when their pot boils over and leaves a giant mess on the stove, so save yourself some clean-up by using this spill stopper. This spill stopper is made from heavy-duty silicone that's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's great for boiling pasta, rice, quinoa, milk, or any other starchy meal. It's safe to use in the microwave, plus it even works as a splatter guard when frying food.

20 An Insulated Lunch Box That's Perfect For Adults MAZFORCE Adult Lunch Box Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only is it available in a variety of colors to suit your personality, but this adult lunch box is also made with ultra-thick foam that keeps your food insulated so that it's fresh once mealtime rolls around. There's a mesh net on the side where you can easily keep a bottle of water, plus there's also a slim pocket on the back where you can keep any extra non-perishable items. It's completely BPA-free, and it's even made with waterproof oxford fabric, as well as a leakproof inner lining.

21 The Stoppers That Keeps Your Open Bottles Of Wine Fresh Vacu Vin Bottle Stoppers (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one likes watching their opened bottle of wine go bad after a few days in the fridge, so keep it fresh by using these wine bottle stoppers. These stoppers are made from antibacterial silicone that helps prevent the oxidation process in your wine, and the included pump creates an airtight seal that can keep it fresh for up to two weeks. They're reusable in order to help you save money, plus this comes with six different stoppers, so it's great for your next party.

22 An Organizer That Keeps Your Grocery Bags Nice & Neat DecoBros Over-The-Cabinet-Door Bag Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made to hang over a cabinet door or against a wall to maximize your storage space, these plastic bag organizers are an easy way to ensure your grocery baggies are neat and tidy. Foam backing protects your finishes and each holder is large enough to hold up to 60 bags.

23 The Insulated Cooler That Keeps Your Canned Beverages Chilled BruMate Can Cooler Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you're tired of your canned beverages growing warm in your hands, why not use this insulated can cooler to keep them chilled for hours? The push-lock technology keeps your can secure and snug inside so that it won't slide out, and it prevents condensation from developing on the outside so that your hands stay dry. It's available in a variety of fun and trendy colors, plus it's designed to work with any slim can — like spiked seltzer.

24 A Mason Jar Lid That Lets You Grow Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa, And More Masontops Sprouting Lids (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for kids as well as adults with green thumbs, these Mason jar lids let you grow your own bean sprouts, alfalfa, broccoli, and more inside your own Mason jar. The pegs on the bottoms of these lids allow water to drain out so that your plants don't spoil, plus they help stabilize your Mason jar if you choose to let it rest on its side. They're completely BPA-free, and the sealing gaskets are made from food-safe silicone.

25 The Machine That Cooks Delicious Waffle Bowls Right At Home DASH Waffle Bowl Maker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Use it to make delicious waffle bowls that you can fill with ice cream, or use this waffle bowl maker to bake tortillas into taco bowls for a quick and easy dinner. The dual non-stick cooking plates allow your bowls to cook evenly and thoroughly. Each order also comes with a recipe book to get you started.

26 A Dressing Shaker That Helps Your Ingredients Blend Thoroughly Whiskware Salad Dressing Shaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Most store-bought salad dressings are loaded with preservatives, whereas making your own at home using this salad dressing shaker means your dressing will be as fresh as possible. The blender ball on the inside of this shaker ensures that your ingredients mix thoroughly and evenly, plus the pour spout automatically closes when you're not using it. There are printed measurement markings on the side so you can make recipes right inside the container (no extra bowl needed), and it's completely BPA-free.

27 The Garlic Press Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Orblue Garlic Press Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're tired of having garlic stick to your knives and hands when you're chopping it, try switching over to this garlic press instead. It's made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel that won't easily warp, and you can also use it to mince ginger, crush peanuts, or chop almost any other type of nut. It's easy to clean by simply running it underneath warm water, plus each order also comes with a garlic rocker so that it's easy to peel your herbs.

28 A Device That Gives You Deliciously Crispy Food Using Half The Oil Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven Cooker Amazon $45 See On Amazon Frying food generally uses a ton of oil that ultimately goes to waste, whereas using this air fryer not only requires less than half the amount of oil, but still delivers deliciously crispy food. You can use this air fryer to make chicken wings, French fries, or even baked desserts, and the automatic shut-off helps prevent any accidental overcooking. There are five presets for chicken, meat, frozen fries, and more, plus the fryer basket on the inside is nonstick.

29 The Kit That Lets You Do Your Own Gel Manicure Right At Home Beetles Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon It may have taken two tries, but the third time I did my own gel nails they came out almost perfect — so why not save yourself hundreds of dollars on professional manicures when you can do your own gel manicure using this starter kit? It comes with a high-power UV lamp with 30 LED bulbs you'll never need to change out, plus each kit comes with six gorgeous pastel colors to get started.

30 This Dish Rack That Rolls Up When You’re Done With It SISFORCE Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Short on kitchen space? This handy dish rack unrolls when you need it and is sized to fit over most sinks so draining is easy. There’s even a utensil caddy so your spoons, forks, and knives don’t fall through. When you’re done, it’s easy to roll up and slide into a drawer. It comes in two sizes and either black or gray, so you can opt for the one that’s best for your space.

31 These Food Storage Containers That Collapse For Easy Storage Drynatural Collapsible Food Storage Container With Lid (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from super-durable silicone that's naturally antibacterial, these food storage containers set themselves apart from the competition by collapsing down to a fraction of their size so that they're easy to tuck away into storage. They're safe to put in the freezer, and the lid is airtight in order to keep your food fresh. Plus, they're completely BPA-free.

32 A Kit That Lets You Make Your Own Hollywood-Style Vanity Mirror Chende Vanity Mirror Lights Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only do the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, but the bulbs in this vanity mirror light kit also come with a pre-installed adhesive backing that makes it easy to attach them to almost any mirror. The lights are great for applying makeup, and the dimmer switch lets you adjust how bright they are.

33 The Measuring Cups That Collapse Down For Easy Storage Leepiya Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're tired of having your measuring cups and spoons get caught on your drawers, why not switch over to this collapsible set? The measuring cups collapse down to a fraction of their expanded size so that they're easy to tuck away into storage, and they're made from BPA-free silicone that's naturally antibacterial. The sizes are engraved into the silicone so that they'll never wear away, plus the long handles on the measuring spoons make it easy to scoop into deep containers.

34 A Collapsible Dish Rack Made From Classy, Eco-Friendly Bamboo Sagler Collapsible Dish Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Most dish racks are made from metal, but this fashionable dish rack is made from eco-friendly bamboo that looks great with any style of decor — and it's collapsible, too. If it ever gets dirty it easily washes clean with warm water and soap, plus it's resistant to water as well as food stains. There are 14 slots that can hold full-sized dinner plates, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it's "easy to fold" down for storage.

35 The Sink Caddy That Doubles As A Miniature Over-The-Sink Drying Rack Kohler Sink Caddy And Drying Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon You could keep busting out your big drying rack whenever you have a few wet glasses, or you could switch to this over-the-sink drying rack and caddy. The removable soaking cup doubles as a storage space for your sponges and scrubbers, plus the drying rack portion is large enough for glasses, silverware, and other small utensils. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it's expandable so that it can fit overtop most sinks.

36 A Lazy Susan Turntable That's Perfect For Condiments, Spices & More iDesign Linus Rotating Turntable Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This brilliantly updated lazy Susan is actually a tray that can easily be used to store condiments, spices, lotions, creams, shampoos, and more. The stainless steel ball bearings on the inside ensure that this bowl spins smoothly without any hiccups, plus the bowl itself is made from shatter-resistant plastic that's also completely BPA-free. You can keep it inside cabinets, the fridge, or even keep it out on your countertop, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it helped organize their kitchens.

37 The On-Wall Power Strip With Rotating Outlets For Added Convenience ECHOGEAR On-Wall Power Strip Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whereas bulky plugs will block the outlets on most power strips, this on-wall power strip is made with six rotating outlets that let you plug in practically any device without blocking the other ports. It also has a built-in surge protector to protect your devices from electrical spikes, and there are zero tools required for installation — simply plug it in, and you're ready to go. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "the top front of the adapter has a slight lip to hold something, like a charging phone."

38 A Pack Of Mouthwash Made With Detoxifying Activated Charcoal Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Mouthwash (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Most mouthwash brands will leave your mouth feeling like it's been set on fire, whereas this mouthwash is not only alcohol- and fluoride-free, but it's also formulated with detoxifying activated charcoal. The added natural mint and xylitol give this mouthwash a pleasant, sugar-free taste, plus the added tea tree oil makes it gentle on your mouth and gums. There are zero dyes or sulfates in the formula, and it's even completely vegan.