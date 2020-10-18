39 Things That Are Super Popular Because They're So Freaking Comfy

Shopping on Amazon is like shopping with a thousand of your closest friends. Reviews and ratings give us instant access to everyone else's opinions, and when a particular item becomes a crowd favorite, it's hard not to jump on the bandwagon. I've put together a list of some of the most popular picks that reviews agree are too good to pass up. From warm sweaters to cozy PJs, these 39 things are super popular because they're so freaky comfy.

This list is packed with products that make your days and nights even more relaxing. I've included stretchy leggings and silky soft tank tops that will have you adding to cart along with everyone else. If you're itching to hang out at home, slip into a pair of cozy socks, and throw on that trusty sweatshirt — but one with cute details like side buttons — this list is for you. And if your to-do list requires you to leave the house, there are plenty of items here that are comfortable and will make you feel polished. A pair of cloud-like sneakers and an athletic skort with built-in bike shorts are multi-tasking wonders that you can wear when you're running around town or getting in a workout, while feeling like you're still cozied up in bed. And these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

Reviewers have flagged these 39 things for a reason — they're uber comfortable and boast tons of high ratings and rave reviews.

1 A Sports Bra With A Unique Strappy Back Core 10 Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This unique sports bra is supportive and stylish. It has removable cups and an elastic bottom band to keep everything in place. It has a strappy back that you'll want to show off. Plus, the bra is made of lightweight material that's soft and wicks away moisture to keep you dry while you workout. It offers a compression fit for high-intensity support. It comes in four colors. • Available Sizes: XS — 3X

2 These Soft Joggers That Are A WFH Staple Daily Ritual Patch-Pocket Jogger Amazon $29 See On Amazon Stay comfy all day in these cotton-blend joggers. The ultra soft material has a little stretch, along with a drawstring waistband. They have patch pockets and an overall rib-knit texture that just makes you want to watch movies all day. They're available in eight colors. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

3 An Oversized Sweater Dress That's A Cult Favorite Pink Queen Sweater Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This oversized turtleneck sweater has nearly 4,500 reviews and is made of wool-like material that feels cozy and warm, with an oversized style that fits like a dress. Wear it with tights or leggings, or over your favorite pair of jeans. It comes in 13 colors and patterns including tie dye, animal print, and some truly cozy solid colors. Plus — it has pockets! • Available Sizes: S — XL

4 An Open-Front Sweatshirt With A Hood Daily Ritual Hooded Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon This open-front sweatshirt is the perfect layering piece for ultimate comfort. It’s made of a cotton blend and has a hood and side pockets. It is slightly oversized and hangs at tunic length. You can snag your own in one of the seven available colors. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

5 A Cropped Yoga Top With A Unique Twist Detail Core 10 Short Sleeve Knot Workout Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cropped yoga shirt is the perfect pair for your favorite leggings. The short-sleeve top has a scoop neck and a front twist detail that makes a statement. The material is a soft cotton blend that’s lightweight enough to keep you cool while you workout. And at this price, you can buy it in all 10 colors. • Available Sizes: XS — 3X

6 The Classic Fleece Vest With Pockets Amazon Essentials Fleece Vest Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bundle up in this fleece vest that comes in six colors. The sherpa vest is lined with polar fleece to keep you warm in cold temperatures. It has a zipper closure and a high collar that is also lined. The two side pockets are perfect for keeping your hands warm or holding your phone. Plus — the pockets zip! • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

7 This Tunic-Length Muscle Tank Daily Ritual Muscle Sleeve Tunic Amazon $15 See On Amazon This swing tunic is made of super soft viscose that feels amazing on your skin. The sleeveless tank is long and has a little bit of stretch. It fits like a muscle tank and has a scoop neckline. It comes in seven colors such as gray, forest green, and navy. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

8 These Comfy Harem Shorts That Have Deep Pockets Conceited Harem Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon These stretchy harem shorts are a crowd favorite. With more than 6,500 reviews, these soft shorts are perfect for running errands, lounging at home, or working out. They have a wide waistband and two deep side pockets. They come in 19 colors and patterns like checks and animal print. • Available Sizes: S/M — L/XL

9 A Racerback Maxi Dress With A Side Slit Daily Ritual Terry Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reviewers love this basic maxi dress. The 4.4-star dress has a racerback and a small slit on one side. It comes in seven neutral colors like black, olive, and black and white stripes. The dramatic scoop neck and lightweight material are cool and easy to care for. It’s made of brushed back rayon, which is super soft. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

10 The Stretch Jeggings That Comes In 14 Washes Amazon Essentials Stretch Jegging Amazon $29 See On Amazon These stretch jeggings give you the style of denim without the annoying buttons. They pull on and have an elastic waistband. There are four pockets — two in the front and two in the back. The material is stretchy and easy to move in. They come in 14 washes. • Available Sizes: 0 — 20, short, regular, and long

11 This 100% Cotton Mock Neck Sweater Goodthreads Shaker Stitch Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cold-weather staple comes in ten colors, including pink, wine, and charcoal. The 100% cotton sweater has a mock neck and a ribbed texture. The fit is slightly oversized, so size down if you’re looking for a more fitted style. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

12 A Pack Of Breathable, Cozy Wool Socks Justay Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These wool socks will keep your feet warm whether it’s snowing or your AC is just blasting. They’re made of high-quality rabbit wool, which is breathable and even absorbs sweat. They are non-slip, so go ahead and dance around the house in these. They’re one-size and fit like a 5 — 9 in women’s shoes, plus they're available in ten different packs of five, some with solid colors and others with fun patterns.

13 This Tennis Skort That Has Built-In Bike Shorts RBX Plus Size Tennis Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feel confident in this athletic skort that has attached bike shorts underneath. From the tennis court to brunch, this stretchy skort is completely comfortable and stylish. It has a fully adjustable drawstring waistband and side pockets. The polyester and spandex blend material is lightweight and breathable so you can get your sweat on. It comes in six colors. • Available Sizes: 1X — 3X

14 The Coziest Popcorn Sweater That Has A V-Neck KIRUNDO Fuzzy Popcorn Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon You’re going to want this popcorn sweater in all eight colors. The super soft material is cozy and a little bit chunky. It is oversized, slightly long and baggy throughout the body, but has ribbed cuffs at the wrist. It has a classic V-neck that never goes out of style. • Available Sizes: S — XL

15 A Quilted Quarter-Zip That Is A Steal BTFBM Quilted Pull Over Amazon $30 See On Amazon This quilted quarter-zip jacket gets 4.4-stars from reviewers. The polyester-cotton blend material is comfortable and lightweight. It comes in 11 colors, as well as two other styles: one with a quarter button detail and the other with a shoulder button detail. The pullover has a large kangaroo pocket in the front and is fitted throughout the body. • Available Sizes: S — XL

16 The Sweatshirt Skirt That You Can Wear All Year Daily Ritual Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sweatshirt skirt is the perfect transitional piece to add to your wardrobe. It has a tie closure and is made of soft Terry cotton. The hems are rounded and is has a mid-thigh length. It comes in black, gray, charcoal, and navy. Dress it up with heels or down with sneakers, depending on where you’re going. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

17 This Funnel Neck Dress That Feels Like A Sweatshirt Daily Ritual Funnel Neck Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This dress is inspired by your favorite cozy sweatshirt. It pulls on and has three-quarter length sleeves. It has a unique funnel neckline that just feels like being wrapped in a blanket. The neck has an adjustable drawstring that’s functional and stylish. The soft material is perfect for relaxing at home or shopping around town. It comes in five colors. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

18 A Pair Of Soft Capri Leggings Jockey Capri Flare Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These cropped athletic pants are made of lightweight cotton that is oh so soft. The little bit of spandex makes these leggings extra stretchy and it has more than 2,000 reviews. They flare out slightly at the bottom and have a wide waistband. Plus the gusset is lined with moisture wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable. It comes in three colors. • Available Sizes: S — 3X

19 This 4-Pack Of Camis That Comes In Tons Of Colors Amazon Essentials Camis (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s probably time to switch out those old camis in your drawer and this four-pack is a deal. With a 4.4-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews, these cotton-blend camis are a crowd favorite. The traditional scoop neck and adjustable straps are perfect for layering. They are slim-fit, so they hug your body, and are available in 15 different packs, each with a variety of colors. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

20 A Fully Adjustable Rain Jacket Starter Breathable Waterproof Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon This hooded, waterproof jacket comes in four colors and is made of moisture-wicking polyester. It will keep you dry, no matter how much it rains. It has a front zipper and side pockets that also zip, with a drawstring cord at both the hood and the waist so you can tighten the jacket around you to keep out rain. • Available Sizes: XS — XL

21 This Versatile Sweatshirt Dress Goodthreads Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress is perfect for those days when you want to feel comfortable, but also look put together. The soft Terry cotton is stretchy and makes you feel like you’re in PJs. It has rolled sleeves and a wide hem and is available in ten colors and patterns including striped options. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

22 A Cotton Sweatshirt With A Classic Crewneck Daily Ritual Crew Neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon You will not be sorry you snagged a 100% cotton sweatshirt like this one, which has a crewneck and ribbed sleeves and hems. It comes in nine colors like white, gray, and red and features dropped shoulders that give it a more relaxed fit. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

23 These Soft Leggings With A Crossed Waistband Core 10 Cross Waist Leggings Amazon $44 See On Amazon A good pair of leggings can get expensive, but these 7/8 crop style pair are a deal. They pull on and have a cross-waist band that stays put while you workout or relax. They’re also available in high- and low-waisted options. They come in black and dark grey, so they match everything. There's even a hidden pocket in the waistband that fits your phone. • Available Sizes: XS — 3X

24 The Ultimate Chunky Sweater With Balloon Sleeves Dokotoo Chunky Turtleneck Amazon $35 See On Amazon This chunky cable-knit sweater is as cozy as it gets. It has oversized balloon sleeves and dropped shoulder hems, with a turtleneck and fabric made from a thick cotton-blend that will keep you warm. It’s available in five colors, as well as a few other styles and patterns. • Available Sizes: S — XL

25 This Soft V-Neck Tank Top For Layering Daily Ritual Plus Size V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This V-neck tank top is luxurious and perfect for layering. It comes in three colors and can be bought in packs of two or individually. The jersey material is soft and it's an easy piece to throw on and head out the door. It has a curved hem and a unique seam down the back that adds a little something extra. • Available Sizes: 5X — 7X

26 A Printed Loungewear Set In Funky Patterns BTFBM Printed Loungewear Amazon $28 See On Amazon This PJ set is cute enough to wear all day, if you ask me. The lightweight two-piece set comes in five patterns including tie dye and animal print. The top is a crewneck, long-sleeve tee that has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit. The shorts are stretchy and have an adjustable drawstring and side pockets. • Available Sizes: S — XL

27 These Running Shoes That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud Slow Man Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon These comfy walking shoes have a cushioned sole to support your feet and a slight platform for height and added style. They're made of mesh fabric, so you can expect them to be breathable and cooling (perfect for long hikes) and they come in 21 colors. • Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

28 A Cowl Neck Hoodie With Fleece-Lined Pockets Core 10 Fleece Cowl Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cowl-neck hoodie keeps you comfy at the gym or while you’re running errands. It has an adjustable drawcord at the neck with a mesh-lined hood and fleece-lined pockets to keep you warm. The moisture-wicking sweatshirt is designed to be oversized and even has thumbholes for a cozy fit you’ll never want to take off. • Available Sizes: XS — 1X

29 The Breezy Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That's Super Soft Daily Ritual Rayon Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cozy jumpsuit is as soft as can be. It’s made of viscose and has wide, roomy legs for extra comfort. The top of the jumpsuit features a scoop neck and a drawstring at the waist. The thicker straps hide your bra straps and the lightweight material is comfortable year round. It comes in five colors. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

30 A Chunky Cardigan With Slouched Shoulders Astylish Chunky Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect chunky cardigan, you’ve found it. This open-front knit sweater is oversized with wide, long sleeves and slouched shoulders. Wear it over a tank top or long sleeves, depending on the season. It comes in 15 colors including green, pink, and gray. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

31 This Pullover Tunic That Comes In 17 Colors ROSRISS Plus Size Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon This tunic-length top is soft and stretchy. It has two side pockets and a classic crew neck. It pulls on and is slightly oversized. This rayon top is super versatile: you can wear it during workouts, dress it up with trouser jeans, or pair it with joggers to lounge around at home. Reviewers gave it 4.3 stars and it's available in 17 colors. • Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

32 The Moisture-Wicking Joggers You Need For Working Out ZERDCEAN Plus Size Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These quick-drying jogger pants are as perfect for actual jogging as they are for relaxing at home. The stretchy material has moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and dry. The pants have an adjustable drawstring waistband and two large side pockets that are great for storing your phone or keys while you work out. They come in black or wine red. • Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

33 A Stretchy Bralette Without Wires Mae Modal Every Day Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This smooth and stretchy bralette is made of soft modal and is so soft — you might forget you’re wearing it. The bralette has a scoop neckline and a wide waistband without any wires. The criss-cross back straps add a cute touch. The bra has removable pads and comes in nine colors. The sizing is ideal for A — C cups. • Available Sizes: XS — XL

34 The Most Luxurious, Warm Slippers Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Treat yourself by stepping into these luxurious slippers. The cross band and open toe fit like sandals but feel like you’re walking on clouds. Don’t worry though, you won’t slip — these slippers have a rubber sole that protects both you and your floors. The sole of the slipper is supportive memory foam and the flush faux fur is warm and cozy. It comes in five colors. • Available Sizes: 5 — 10

35 A Chunky Turtleneck That You Need In Every Color ZESICA Cable Knit Turtleneck Amazon $34 See On Amazon This batwing sweater is a staple for any wardrobe. The turtleneck keeps you warm, while the lightweight material prevents you from getting too overheated. The material is textured but not itchy. The oversized style and wide hems feel on-trend and you can choose from solid colors, color-block patterns, or animal print and plaid. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

36 The Perfect Full-Zip Sherpa Jacket Amazon Essentials Fleece Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stay warm in this trendy sherpa jacket. It has a full zip front, elasticized cuffs, and a high collar to keep warm air in and cold air out. It’s lined with polar fleece to keep you extra warm and comfortable. It’s fitted through the body and sleeves and is available in six colors. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

37 A Comfy Tunic With Cute Button Details Yincro Long Sleeve Tunic Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cute tunic is lightweight enough to wear solo in warmer months but can be layered on top of tanks and other tops on cooler days. The top has a crewneck and long sleeves with a wide hem accented by three large buttons on one side for a sweet added detail. It comes in a variety of patterns including stripes and animal print. • Available Sizes: XS — 3X

38 The Comfiest Six-Pack Of Cotton Underwear Amazon Essentials Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This six-pack of bikini underwear is made with a cotton and elastane blend that makes them breathable and stretchy. It fits like a classic bikini cut, with medium back coverage and a smooth finish. These panties are tagless to prevent chafing and the packs combine solid colors as well as subtle prints like stripes or stars. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL