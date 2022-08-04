Life

52 Smart Things On Amazon You'll End Up Using At Least 3 Times A Day

By Lisa Fogarty

Life

52 Smart Things On Amazon You'll End Up Using At Least 3 Times A Day

Unique products are fun to own and keep life interesting. But if your purchase isn't as useful and practical as possible, it probably won't make a loyal customer out of you. These smart things on Amazon you'll end up using at least three times a day are different — these are the products that will keep you coming back for more. And right now, a fair few of these items are on major discount in the afterglow of Amazon Prime Day — the site’s biggest sales event of the year.

These genius products that practical people love wins their seal of approval because they solve a common problem — even one you never realized you had — and they do so simply and without breaking the bank.

You'll find every category of product on this list — from grooming products like a smooth spiral hair tie that won't leave bumps in your ponytail to odd kitchen products that are actually genius — because who wouldn't want a multi-functional bowl with an integrated colander that you can use to rinse, drain, and serve food?

These are the products you'll keep buying and will want to own forever — like a squishy silicone gel wrist rest that relieves pain when you're working, an electronics accessories organizer that fits every single cable, and a miracle heel stick that instantly moisturizes cracked heels without getting your hands greasy.

Let these smart, practical products solve the everyday problems you have — and even some of the ones you don't realize you have yet.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Sturdy Hook That Keeps Purses Off Of Dirty Floors

A dirty, germ-ridden floor is no place to store your purse or bag. When you're out at a restaurant or at work, pull out this sturdy bag hook and attach it to a table or counter. It can handle the weight of a full bag with no problem and is adjustable to fit a variety of straps. It comes in burgundy, charcoal, cream, and slate.

Bobino Bag Hook

$13

2. 48% Off These Gel-Filled Pillows With 100,000 5-Star Reviews

This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2)

$49.99$25.79

3. These Pocket-Sized Hand Sanitizer SpraysThat Eliminates Germs

Considering how small, compact and flat (like a credit card) the design of this travel hand sanitizer spray, you'll have zero excuses for not carrying one in your purse or bag at all times. The money-saving six-pack of pocket-size sprays eliminate germs and bacteria with soothing aloe vera — and they leave a light, fresh scent behind.

L'Autre Peau Antibacterial Travel Hand Sanitizer Spray

$11.99

4. This Multi-Purpose Grater With A Soft Rubber Handle

If you love to cook, you need this grater in your life to make food prep that much speedier. Its sharp teeth are perfect for grating foods like ginger, garlic, and cheese. When you’re done grating, you can literally just throw it in the dishwasher and you’re all set.

K BASIX Cheese Grater

$13

5. The Triple-Insulted Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cold For 24 Hours

If you’re looking to take your beverages on the go, this triple insulated water bottle has the temperature control you need. Made with a layer of stainless steel, a layer of copper, and then an additional layer of steel, this bottle keeps hot beverages warm for 12 hours and cold ones chill for 24 hours. Plus, it comes with three different lid shapes, too.

Available colors: 18

FineDine Triple Insulated Water Bottle

$20

6. 58% Off A 2-Pack Of Lightning Charging Cables

Now's a great time to stock up on charging cables, and this two-pack of Lightning cables is a great deal. Compatible with Apple devices, the 10-foot cables are nylon-braided to prevent fraying over time.

CyvenSmart 10-Foot Lightning Charging Cables (2-Pack)

$19.99$8.38

7. A Classic Looking Bread Box

Add a smidge of farmhouse decor to your kitchen with this bread box. Made from carbon steel, this bread box features an oversized capacity that can fit two loaves of bread at a time. It locks in freshness while still keeping plenty of ventilation for your baked goods.

Home Acre Designs Bread Box

$27

8. The Mildew-Proof Silicone Sponge That Won't Smell

These colorful silicone sponges are resistant to mildew and mold — so they won't smell over time and need to be discarded as quickly as traditional sponges. They also feature a variety of textures that make them great for scrubbing and cleaning without scratching the surfaces of your pots, pans, or counters. Toss them in the dishwasher and store them to dry on their convenient hanging hoops.

Asiopphire Sponges Silicone Sponges

$21.99$19.95

9. These Versatile Magnetic Clips That Keep Food Fresher For Longer

Bid farewell to flimsy twisty ties and meet your new favorite bag clips that will keep every bag of food you buy fresh. Use these magnetic clips in your kitchen in more than one way. They also make for handy refrigerator magnetics to hang important reminder notes and photos. A 24-pack includes an assortment of vibrant colors making them easy to spot in your kitchen gadgets drawer.

Papercode Store Magnetic Clips

$16

10. The Magnifying Mirror With LED Lighting

This is one great compact magnifying mirror — it features an LED light, a standard mirror, and ten times the magnification to get a closer look at your brows and makeup. It folds up super small so that it’s less than an inch thick, with a 3.5-inch diameter, so you can take it anywhere.

Wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror

$10

11. 20% Off The Echo Dot

Shop the highly popular and highly-rated Amazon Echo Dot for a major discount while it's on sale. Set appointments, create shopping lists, turn on some tunes, check the weather, and so much more completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$49.99$39.99

12. This Super Breathable Mosquito Head Net

Keep bugs away with this mosquito head net. Made from extra fine mesh, the net is super breathable while keeping out even the tiniest of bugs. It features an elastic crown to fit over most headwear, plus, the fine mesh translates to extra visibility, so it won’t get in the way of your day to day life.

Even Naturals Mosquito Head Net

$9

13. A Set Of Teeth-Whitening Pens You Only Need To Use For 1 Minute A Day

Remove stains and get a whiter smile with these gentle, low-effort teeth whitening pens, which you only need to use for a minute each day in order to whiten your teeth by four to eight shades. Each pen can be used more than 20 times, and they’re super compact and easy to take on the go.

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack)

$20

14. This Convenient Tablet And Phone Stand To Reduce Neck Strain

Set your iPhone or tablet on this durable phone stand and adjust it to suit whatever viewing angle works best for you. The stand — which helps to reduce neck strain — features a sturdy base with a silicone pad that won't mess with your furniture. It comes in silver, black, or rose gold.

Nulaxy Adjustable Phone Stand

$8.69

15. 30% Off An Outlet Extender With A Mini Shelf

With nine different charging ports and a small shelf (not to mention a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews), this wall outlet extender can simultaneously charge multiple devices while keeping floor clutter to a minimum. It also features a built-in LED night light that automatically turns on at dusk and off during the day.

Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light

$23.29$16.24

16. This Rechargeable Makeup Brush Cleaner That Does The Work For You

Reviewers love this makeup brush cleaner that shaves a lot of time and manual labor off washing your brushes — and it comes with an automatic brush spinner that really gets in between the bristles for a deep clean. The kit comes with a rechargeable USB dock for the brush spinner, a cleaning bowl, brush holders, and cleaning solution. “My absolute favorite feature is the fact that my brushes are not only clean and disinfected, but DRY!!” one reviewer wrote.

Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner

$34

17. A Flashlight That Clips Onto Your Bag

If you're constantly rooting around in your purse or bag to find a set of keys or lipstick, make life easier with this flashlight clip. Magnetic ends allow you to attach it to the inside of your bag, or you can even add it to your shirt to help increase visibility at night. Choose from two colors: blue or pink.

ALONEFIRE LED Flashlight Clip

$13

18. This Miracle Body Butter For Super Dry Skin

This body butter from Tree Hut contains organic shea butter to soothe dry skin for hours. The body butter is free of parabens and pthalates. Best of all, in addition to being hydrating, it also comes in a number of delicious scents, including coconut lime, tropical mango, Moroccan rose, almond and honey, and more.

Tree Hut Body Butter

$8

19. 32% Off A Highly-Rated Meat Thermometer

Ensure that all of your food is expertly cooked from this day forward — without having to cut into it. This ThermoPro digital meat thermometer has 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it gives you a bright, instant, accurate internal reading of meat, candy, or anything else. It's also waterproof and works for up to 3,000 hours using one 3A battery.

ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer

$24.99$17.09

20. A Multi-Tool So Slim It Fits In Your Pocket Or Wallet

This multi-tool is as slim as a credit card and fits in your wallet or pocket, but it packs a practical punch. With 18 tool capabilities in one compact package, it can be used as a ruler, cell phone stand, screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, and more.

Wallet Ninja

$12.99$10.99

21. A Strip Of Lights That Sticks Easily Under The Cabinets

Add a touch of backlit ambiance to your home with this under cabinet light strip. Featuring 3 feet of LED bulbs plus a battery pack, these lights are cord free and install easily via adhesive. It takes just three Double A batteries and can be applied on steel, plastic, or wood.

  • Available colors: 2

Power Practical Under Cabinet Light Strip

$14

22. These Faux Succulents That Are Actually An Essential Oil Diffuser

Create a soothing environment at home with this essential oil diffuser, which looks exactly like a little pot of succulents. Add some water and a few drops of essential oil to fill the air with a relaxing scent and a bit of moisture. It’s a great way to combine function with decor.

Joyvio Artificial Succulent Plants Essential Oil Diffuser

$36

23. 34% Off These Easy, Motion-Activated Strip Lights

Perfect for closets or under cabinets, these LED lights feature a motion sensor so that they turn on automatically when they detect movement within 9 feet. They offer up to 50,000 hours of illumination before the batteries need to be replaced, and they have an impressive 4.3-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

VYANLIGHT LED Motion-Activated Closet Lights (3-Pack)

$31.99$20.99

24. These Charcoal Purifying Sticks For Healthier Water

Made from the highest grade of charcoal, these reusable water purifying sticks remove impurities for healthier, tastier drinking water. Use one stick in your water bottle and two sticks for a water carafe — and, best of all, they can be reactivated every two weeks by soaking them in boiling water for 10 minutes and letting them dry.

IPPINKA Charcoal Water Purifying Sticks

$13.95

25. A Vibrating Foam Roller Designed To Relieve Pain

Get the most out of your workouts with this vibrating foam roller. Made from high density EVA foam, this cordless, rechargeable roller comes with a wall-outlet charger and a manual featuring exercises for a variety of fitness levels. This roller is like having your own personal massage therapist with three intensity levels for targeting smaller muscle groups; back, arms and calves; and larger muscle groups. Use it before or after your workouts, or when you need a deep-tissue recharge.

ELVIRE SPORT Deep Tissue Muscle Roller Set

$37

26. The Deep Tissue Massager That You Can Use Anywhere

You can give yourself the best deep tissue massage of your life each and every day with this handheld muscle roller, which has spikes nodules on three independent massage balls that target pressure points and relieve pains and aches. The 18-inch stick has comfortable handles and can easily be carried with you to the gym or while traveling to target pain on the spot.

Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Muscle Roller Massage Stick

$15

27. A Universal Spot Remover For Stubborn Stains

Whether you're trying to tackle stubborn stains on upholstery or clothing, this stain remover works fast and effectively and is safe on all surfaces, including wood and ceramics. This powerful formula is also non-toxic making it safe to use around children and pets.

Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover

$22

28. This Bag Organizer For A Tidy Fridge

Get more storage space in your cramped refrigerator by installing this handy bag organizer — perfect for plastic baggies — which attaches to the bottom of your fridge drawer shelf (no tools needed). The organizer fits up to 10 bags and holds them securely in slots. You'll be able to see all of your leftovers and snacks in one place, and they won't get squished by other foods in your fridge.

Zip n Store Organizer

$24.95

29. The Dimmable LED Desk Lamp With An Alarm Clock

Sit this LED desk lamp on your nightstand or desk and adjust it to suit both the angle you need for reading and the brightness level that suits your mood. The lamp has a dimmer and five brightness levels, as well as a time, temperature, and calendar display that's easy to read. It even has an alarm feature, too!

OMaggie LED Desk Lamp

$36

30. A Strong Clip That Holds Keys And Attaches To Your Bag

You'll never lose your key in your purse or bag again: This brilliant nano clip holds all of your keys secure and in one place, and then attaches to the top of the inside of your bag so they can always be found. The clip is made from sturdy stainless steel, and can hold up to 5 pounds.

KeySmart Nano Clip

$9.99

31. This Vibrating Massager That Gives Deep Tissue Massages

If you deal with back pain or muscle spasms, you’ll want this cordless electric vibrating massager for breaks in between working or relief at the end of the day. Designed to increase blood circulation and relax your muscles, this handheld deep-tissue massager comes with six different massage heads and a powerful-yet-quiet motor with a speed of 3,700 RPM. “When I use this bad boy on the soles and heels of my feet, I have long lasting pain relief for a good night's sleep,” one reviewer wrote.

Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager

$75

32. A Concentrated Foot Cream That Heals Cracked Heels

If you've got dry, cracked heels that are actually shredding your stockings or sheets (true story), apply this deeply-moisturizing cream to boost hydration levels and create a protective barrier. Thanks to its concentrated glycerin formula, this stuff works fast, and thousands of reviewers are thrilled: "I rarely feel compelled to write reviews, but this Healthy Feet product is absolutely amazing," one writes. "This stuff is a miracle... For the first time in 45 years I have nice-looking feet."

O'Keefes Healthy Foot Cream

$7.77$6.49

33. The Bin That Will Finally Get Your Car’s Trunk Organized

You'll rely on this car trunk organizer every day once you see how easy it makes cleaning up your vehicle. Made from durable canvas, the organizer is waterproof, fully collapsible and features three interior pockets, plus several exterior mesh pockets. To keep it secure, it comes with tie-down straps.

Available colors: 3

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer

$20

34. The Puck Lights That You Can Stick Nearly Anywhere

Whether you need a little extra light at your workbench or want some sleek under-cabinet lighting, these puck lights are a great pick. Each one only requires three AA batteries to provide up to 100 hours’ worth of light — and installation is a total breeze using the double-sided adhesive that comes with every order.

Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights (3-Pack)

$15

35. This Squishy Wrist Rest Cushion To Relieve Pressure

Relax your arm on this silicone wrist rest to relieve fatigue and pain from one too many hours spent working on your laptop. The squishy gel rest feels cooling to the touch and is designed to fit the curve of your wrist. It comes in four colors: blue, green, pink, and purple.

LetGoShop Silicone Wrist Rest

$19.99$7

36. A Cushy Yoga Mat With A Convenient Travel Strap

You’ll be grabbing at this yoga mat multiple times a day, be it for yoga, stretching, or just a cushy mat while cooking or cleaning. At 12 mm thick, it’s plusher than other mats, and is even water-resistant. It’s easy to take on the go, too, because of the convenient velcro travel strap.

Available colors: 5

Maximo Fitness Yoga Mat

$22

37. These Stress-Relieving Fidget Toys That Fit On Keychains

Give these pea pod fidget toys a squeeze when you feel stressed out and out pops an adorable little pea head to make you smile. These toys fit on your keychain and are perfect to keep on hand during long meetings, flights, or any time you suspect you'll start to get anxious.

Anpole Fidget Toys

$10

38. A Handy Dispenser That Doles Out Product Without The Mess

Add the perfect amount of sugar to your coffee with just the touch of a button using this sugar dispenser. With a chic looking glass body and easy to grip metal handle, this dispenser can be used for sugar, syrup, honey, and more. It holds up to 8 ounces and can easily be reloaded.

Hunnibi Sugar Dispenser

$16

39. The Brush For Wet Or Dry Hair That's Perfect For Travel

This unique palm-size detangling brush is gentle on both wet and dry strands and is so compact it fits anywhere — including in overstuffed carry-on cases. The plastic bristles comb through hair strands sideways instead of straight down to help ease out knots while preventing breakage.

Crave Naturals BIGGIE Glide Thru Detangling Brush

$10

40. This Smooth Spiral Hair Tie That Won't Cause Lumps

Secure your hair into a bun or ponytail without causing bumps, lumps, and breakage, when you use this Invisibobble in place of your traditional hair ties. The spiral hair ring is smooth all around, water repellant — and it comes in five colors to match your hair color, including brown and black.

Invisibobble Spiral Hair Ties (3-Pack)

$7.85

41. The Multi-Functional Bowl You Can Use To Rinse & Serve Foods

You don't need to dirty three separate bowls when you have this set of two multi-functional prep bowls, which features an integrated colander and can be used to rinse, drain, and serve foods like salad, veggies, and fruit. The bowls have an easy-tip edge for mess-free pouring, are dishwasher-safe, and nest into one another for storage.

Joseph Joseph Nest Colanders Stackable Set

$18

42. A Thrifty Fitness Tracker That Connects To Your Phone

Track your steps, heart rate, distance, sleep activity, and more on this simple but effective fitness tracker watch. The tracker comes in nine colors and links to your smartphone so you can use it to check and read calls, access social media — and even look up your to-do list on your calendar.

iTouch Fitness Tracker

$60

43. This Rose Quart Roller And Gua Sha Duo For Glowing Skin

Reduce puffiness, calm down or inflamed skin, and give your complexion a natural glow with this two-in-one jade roller system. The set includes a rose quartz roller that improves blood circulation and helps serums and moisturizers absorb more effectively — and a Gua Sha scraping tool for reducing inflammation and relieving pain and tension on the body.

Deciniee 2-in-1 Jade Roller

$29.99$16.99

44. A Professional-Grade Veggie Spiralizer

This tri-blade vegetable spiralizer is a must-have in every cook’s kitchen. Use it to prep and peel all your vegetables from zucchini, apples, and potatoes with ease. In minutes you’ll have a perfectly spiraled dish of spaghetti squash, curly fries, or carrots.

Greenco Strongest-and-heaviest Duty Professional Manual Tri-blade Spiralizer

$24

45. This Glass Beverage Dispenser That Allows You To Easily Refill Your Favorite Drinks

You’ll be coming back for refill after refill with this Mason Jar drink dispenser. Pour up to 80 fluid ounces of your favorite cold beverage into this tall square glass that measures over a foot high. Although great for parties and events, you can also place this somewhere in your kitchen for easy access to lemon water, iced tea, juice — or whatever you like to sip on throughout the day!

Estilo Tall Square Glass Mason Jar Drink Dispenser

$26

46. This Extra Grippy Portable Work Station

Turn any surface — or even your lap — into a workspace with this portable laptop desk. With a layer of grippy pads on both the top and bottom, this pad ensures your computer won’t slip off, and it won’t budge once it’s placed down. The retractable mouse pad means you won’t need to carry around any extra accessories, too.

AboveTEK Portable Laptop Desk

$28

47. The Pet Odor Eliminator That Will Bring Your Home To A New Level Of Clean

You’ll come back to this pet odor eliminator again and again to get tough smells out of your home. The spray helps destroy unpleasant pet scents, leaving behind a clean, citrusy aroma. Just shake the formula, spray it on, and let it dry.

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Home

$22

48. This Bar That Removes Bad Smells From Your Hands

Whether you're chopping garlic and onions or slicing fish, your hands are going to suffer from the stink of these foods — and soap and water don't always suffice. This stainless steel odor absorbing bar miraculously removes bad odors and works with or without water. Rub it between your hands like soap, and you'll smell fresh and clean in no time.

Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Odor Absorber

$25.99$7.72

49. This Space-Saving Collapsible Colander

This foldable strainer and colander holds 6 quarts of food and has two handles that hook right over your sink for easy rinsing and draining. It also saves you tons of space by collapsing when it's not in use so that you can store it anywhere — and the collapsible colander is made from BPA-free silicone and is dishwasher-safe.

Syntrific Kitchen Collapsible Colander

$13

50. These Finger Stretchers That Increase Finger Strength

Exercise your hands and fingers and keep them flexible and healthy with these finger stretcher resistance bands, which are great for relieving pains associated with carpal tunnel and arthritis. The set of three stretchers come in various resistance levels, so you can decide if today is a light or heavy day.

AllCare Finger Stretcher

$9.97

51. The Ladle And Lid Stand That Keeps Counters Spotless

Why dirty up clean counters when you can store your greasy, saucy ladles and lids on this stand? It holds both lids and ladles in one place, doubles as a cookbook stand, and is made from sturdy metal — so there's no fear of it toppling over while you're cooking. It comes in black or white.

YAMAZAKI Tower-Ladle & Lid Stand

$18$16.59

52. A Backpack Organizer That Keeps Items Organized

Throwing everything you own into your backpack is one surefire way to never, ever find what you need when you need it. This flexible mold backpack organizer creates the storage space you need to fit everything from an iPad and notebooks to your phone, electronic accessories, and grooming products. Choose from five colors.

HOYOFO Mini Backpack Organizer Insert

$15
152