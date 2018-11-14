59 Grooming Products With At Least 4.5 Stars

Yeah, fun gifts are — well, fun — but the person who has it all doesn't necessarily need another dachshund-shaped succulent planter. Personally, I find my best gift inspiration while browsing the grooming products with a cult following on Amazon. A quality razor, an electric toothbrush, or a high-tech curling iron may not be your first idea when you think of unique gifts for everyone on your list, but it's something they'll actually use on a regular (if not a daily) basis. Call me practical, but in my opinion, that's the best kind of present there is.

On the other hand, if you're shopping for yourself, these products are an ideal excuse to treat yourself to something you deserve. All of them are rated at 4.5 stars or above. In the world of Amazon products, that's a rarity — and it's a huge indication that this particular item is well worth the minor splurge. When the vast majority of buyers give a product a perfect five-star rating, you know it belongs in your DIY self-care basket.

So go ahead — treat yourself (or someone you care about) to healthy-looking hair, whiter teeth, or the closest shave you've ever experienced. After all, hundreds of reviewers can't be wrong.

1 These Gold Eye Masks For Puffiness And Dark Circles SWISSÖKOLAB Gold Undereye Masks $17 Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself or a friend to the gift of bright, hydrated eyes — yes, even after drinking, crying, or tossing and turning. SWISSÖKOLAB undereye masks are made with real gold and other nourishing ingredients to tackle puffiness and dark circles fast.

2 This Blowout Lotion That Hydrates Without Excess Oil Or Weight NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Blowout Lotion $11 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than greasy, balmy ingredients, NatureLab Tokyo blowout lotion uses argan stem cells and quinoa to protect strands and ease frizz without weighing hair down. As a result, it's a great choice for thin hair that could use some volume and moisture — and it even speeds up drying time for a faster blowout.

3 A Shampoo To Detox Your Scalp Without Drying Out Your Hair Brooklyn Botany Charcoal Shampoo $14 Amazon See on Amazon Charcoal can detox your air, your water, and your teeth, so why not your hair? Brooklyn Botany activated charcoal shampoo thoroughly cleanses the scalp of irritants and product build-up without drying out your strands. Reviewers are saying stuff like, "I saw difference even from the first time I washed my hair."

8 This Brilliant Gift For The Person Who Can't Get The Hang Of A Curling Iron CHI Air Spin N Curl $127 Amazon See on Amazon Worth the splurge? Buyers are saying yes: " This tool is foolproof. It is a gem. Don’t even second guess it." The CHI Air Spin N Curl winds your hair around the heated, hidden barrel with the press of a button. Then it beeps when it's time to release, so you get gorgeous, uniform curls without any effort on your part.

9 A Sturdy Light-Up Makeup Mirror That You Can Use Anywhere Mirrormore LED Makeup Mirror $50 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of grooming in the dark, this LED makeup mirror provides a ring of natural white light and a different magnification on each side of the rotating mirror face. Plug it into the wall or toss some batteries in for cordless use while you're on the go.

11 This Pomade That Smells Incredible And Actually Keeps Your Hair Healthy Suavecito Pomade Firme Hold $13 Amazon See on Amazon Healthy ingredients, extra shine, a strong hold, and a non-clumping consistency that washes out with water — Suavecito Pomade Firme Hold does all of the aforementioned and smells incredible, too. "May we have a national conversation about the smell?" one reviewer asks. "This is barber shop meets expensive cologne hit by a falling pine tree."

15 This Glittery Rose Gold Nail Polish That People Are Obsessed With ILNP Juliette Holographic Nail Polish $10 Amazon See on Amazon Frankly, a 4.8-star rating for nail polish is almost unheard of, but people are obsessed with ILNP Juliette because it dries fast, covers in one coat, and actually lasts. This holographic, glittery rose gold color is one of their best-selling bottles for an obvious reason — it's gorgeous.

16 Some Gel-Infused Socks So You Can Soften Cracked Heels Overnight ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you get dry, cracked heels, these ZenToes moisturizing socks are an efficient and effective solution. They're made from a cotton blend fabric, but they're infused with a hydrating gel that heals and softens the skin. They're also washable, reusable, and made to stretch, so they'll fit all different sizes.

19 This Gentle Remover That Causes The Polish To Literally Melt Off ZOYA Polish Remove Plus $10 Amazon See on Amazon Despite the fact that it contains only gentle ingredients that clean and prep your nails simultaneously, reviewers say that ZOYA Polish Remove Plus causes the polish to "literally [melt off] just by pressing a cotton pad [to the nail]." It also comes in a super convenient pump bottle that you can use with one hand.

21 This Amazing Flat Iron That's Versatile, Travel-Friendly, And Affordable Deogra Professional Travel Flat Iron $30 Amazon See on Amazon People are calling the Deogra Professional the "best flat iron ever" because it's versatile, effective, travel-friendly, and so affordable. In addition to its rounded floating plates that can create waves, curls, or a pin-straight style, this powerful tool heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 seconds, has dual voltage for worldwide use, and even comes with a heat-resistant travel pouch.

23 This Well-Made Electric Razor For A Fraction Of The Price Hatteker Electric USB-Rechargeable Shaver $33 Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who's looking for a reliable electric razor that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars, reviewers say the Hatteker shaver is "as good as any" for just $33. It's USB-rechargeable, waterproof, adjusts to contours thanks to its four floating blades, and even has a pop-up trimmer built into it.

24 These Glass Nail Files That Actually Seal The Keratin Layers Together Bona Fide Beauty Czech Glass Nail Files $18 Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't yet switched to a Czech glass nail file, I can tell you first-hand that they melt through a nail like butter. These unique tools use special, non-porous glass to file in both directions and seal the keratin layers to prevent splitting. Since this pack comes with eight, they make a lovely stocking stuffer or addition to your self-care baskets.

25 A Rejuvenating Dry Shampoo That Actually Does What It Says It Will Psssssst Instant Spray Dry Shampoo $16 Amazon See on Amazon So many things can go wrong with dry shampoo — clumping, heaviness, chalky discoloration — so when one has a 4.5-star rating, people pay attention. Psssssst dry shampoo uses a lightweight, color-versatile formula to soak up oil, sweat, and build-up — plus buyers say it smells like "coconut and clean linen."

26 This Foot File For "Baby Soft" Feet In Less Than 60 Seconds Rikans Rasp Foot File $8 Amazon See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers back up the Rikans foot file, saying that if you "have hooves for heels, then this may be you new holy grail of extraneous foot skin removal." Just take a shower, add some lotion, and buff off layers of dry, cracked skin and callouses in less than a minute.

27 This Smart Yet Simple Tool For Clean, Symmetrical Facial Hair BEARDCLASS Beard Shaping Tool $20 Amazon See on Amazon This eight-in-one beard tool helps you shape and groom every part of your facial hair right down to your sideburns. Its curved, transparent design ensures that your lines are clean and symmetrical — and it comes with free trimming scissors, a beard comb, and a keychain. This one's available in green or blue, too.

28 This Brilliant Toiletry Case That Unrolls And Hangs Vertically Expert Travel Hanging Toiletry Bag $30 Amazon See on Amazon Whether it's for makeup, toiletries, hair products, or child-care essentials, this hanging toiletry bag saves space and keeps it all organized. It features four pouches that unroll and hang vertically, so you can find and access everything at once. Since it comes in seven colors, it suits anyone on your list.

29 A Heated Ionic Brush That Straightens Hair Fast With Minimal Damage MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightening Brush $44 Amazon See on Amazon "I have extremely curly, thick, frizzy hair," one reviewer says, but the MiroPure straightening brush had it sleek and styled in 20 minutes. Using its heated no-scald bristles, ionic generator, and adjustable temperature settings, this brush makes short work of the job and causes less damage than a traditional straightener.

31 This Genius Tool For Foolproof, Symmetrical Eyeliner Wings Lovoir Winged Liner Stamp $13 Amazon See on Amazon The formula is smudge-proof and skin-friendly, but the real innovation here is the winged liner stamp that creates a matching wing on either eye. You get two double-sided pens with every order (one for either eye), and it's even available in three different sizes.

32 These TSA-Friendly Silicone Bottles So You Can Travel With Your Essentials Oursunshine Silicone Travel Bottles $12 Amazon See on Amazon As an avid traveler, these BPA-free silicone bottles are hands down one of the best purchases I've ever made. They're refillable, easy to clean, and resistant to leaks, plus you get to bring all your favorite skin and hair care products anywhere without having to worry about TSA restrictions.

33 This Quality Nail Lamp For DIY Gel Manicures At Home LuxeUp UV Nail Lamp $30 Amazon See on Amazon Dry all kinds of gel nail polish fast and at home with the LuxeUp UV lamp. It has an LED display with four different settings, and it even auto-senses your hands so it'll turn off and on by itself. "I never imagined it would work so well," one reviewer says. "Best investment I ever made. No more expensive salon visits."

34 This Two-In-One Facial Mask That Combines Dead Sea Salt And Charcoal FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask $12 Amazon See on Amazon Dead Sea salt is a key scrub ingredient because it exfoliates dead cells and nourishes the skin, but pair it with activated charcoal, and you get even more benefits. The FineVine mud mask unclogs pores, balances oil production, and evens your complexion for an at-home spa experience that reviewers call "effective" and "easy to apply."

35 An All-In-One Makeup Remover And Cleanser That Won't Irritate Sensitive Skin Marcelle Micellar Water $16 Amazon See on Amazon Like a magnet, micellar water bonds to impurities, waterproof makeup, and oil to effortlessly lift them away from the skin — but it does so without irritation, dryness, or excess rubbing. This one is so highly-reviewed because it's infused with moisturizing argan oil and has a convenient pump cap that minimizes messes.

37 This Convenient And Painless Way To Tackle Unwanted Facial Hair Fullife Waterproof Facial Hair Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to tackling unwanted hair on the chin, cheeks, upper lip, eyebrows, or arms, Fullife hair remover is fast, painless, and convenient. It utilizes a hypoallergenic stainless steel razor that gets rid of peach fuzz in seconds, and it's waterproof and battery-operated for use in the shower or on the go.

38 A Detangling Brush That Offers The Best Of Both Worlds CHOSIN Boar Bristle Detangling Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its solid beechwood handle, rubber pad, and the combination of nylon pins and boar head bristles, this is not your average detangling brush — and reviewers prefer it that way. Yes, it's sturdy, well-made, and feels like a massage for your scalp, but it also works out knots while evenly distributing the natural oils from root to tip.

39 This Sleek But Reliable Set For All Your Nail-Clipping Needs BESTOPE Nail Clipper Set $15 Amazon See on Amazon Strong, sharp blades, an ergonomic design, and an integrated nail file make this BESTOPE nail clipper set a worthy investment. Add in the sleek, black steel finish and convenient metal storage case, and anyone on your list will love it. Reviewers say that between the big, the small, and the slant clippers, they have "no issue getting through the nail on the first try."

41 This Genius Accessory That Catches All Your Beard Trimmings Tribex Beard Catcher Apron $15 Amazon See on Amazon Stop those beard-shavings from ending up all over the sink and counter. The Tribex apron attaches to your mirror using suction cups with built-in locking mechanisms. The other end secures comfortably around your neck, so you can catch and toss all that hair to prevent making a mess when you shave.

43 A Dazzling, Color-Changing Nail Polish For The Mermaid- Or Unicorn-Lover Shade Shifter Multichrome Nail Polish $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who's big into the mermaid and unicorn trend, this Shade Shifter nail polish makes for a perfect gift. Its multichrome finish changes from lavender to turquoise to blue depending on the angle, which creates a dazzling, magical effect. It also dries fast, resists chips, and is free from most harmful ingredients.

45 This Microfiber Towel That Dries Hair Fast And Stays On Your Head Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Towel $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you towel-dry your hair, this microfiber wrap speeds up the process and makes it so much more enjoyable. Instead of heavy, root-tugging fabric, the silky-smooth material is lightweight, dries hair fast, and won't damage strands. It also secures into the built-in loop so it stays on while you go about your beauty routine. You even get a free detangling brush.

47 These Hypoallergenic Wipes Are Like A Shower On The Go Dude Shower Body Wipes $7 Amazon See on Amazon For campers, travelers, hikers, gym goers, or those who just need to freshen up fast, Dude Shower body wipes are a "lifesaver." These individually-packaged cloths use aloe and hypoallergenic ingredients to cleanse the skin of sweat, dirt, and unwanted odors. Since they don't leave behind a residue, they don't require any rinsing, either.

48 This Simple Teeth-Whitening Pen That Has Reviewers Super Impressed VS1 Teeth Whitening Pen $15 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other teeth-whitening kits, the VS1 whitening pen is travel-friendly, affordable, and doesn't irritate sensitive teeth. The process takes less than two minutes and doesn't leave you with an unpleasant taste in your mouth. "Never been so impressed with such a simple item!" one reviewer raves.

49 A Quality Pair Of Tweezers That Actually Grabs The Hair Zizzili Basics Slant Tip Tweezers $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you're sick of tweezers that just don't grab, over 800 reviewers swear by this pair from Zizzili Basics. "These tweezers are absolutely the best that I have ever purchased outside of the hospital. The tips meet and align perfectly [and] the metal is great quality," says one nurse, plus they're easy to sanitize and grab virtually any hair the first time.

51 This Cult-Favorite Toner That Doubles As A Setting Spray Newport Cosmeceuticals Toner Setting Spray $18 Amazon See on Amazon "I don't walk out of the house without a spritz," one reviewer says about Newport Cosmeceuticals spray. "I use the product on clean skin or full makeup." Thanks to the easy-to-use spray nozzle, it doubles as a light form of hydration and a setting spray that you can use to lock in your look.

53 This Natural Mineral Rock That Might Be The Best Deodorant Ever Crystal Mineral Deodorant Stick $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not all natural deodorants are effective, but buyers say that the Crystal Mineral deodorant stick is the "best thing [they] have ever used under [their] arms," natural or not. When applied over wet skin, the rock leaves behind an invisible, protective layer of minerals that blocks unwanted odors for hours, all without residue or irritation.

54 This Makeup Blender That's Just As Good (If Not Better) Than More Expensive Brands Lamora Pro Beauty Makeup Blender $8 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's a fraction of the price, buyers say that the Lamora Pro makeup blender is "comparable, if not better" than leading brands. Its spongy, latex-free consistency helps you blend your makeup into an airbrushed effect, while the pointed edge helps you get into hard-to-reach areas. It's even available in multiple colors and two different shapes.

55 A Luxe Shaving Cream That's "Without Parallel" Taylor of Old Bond Street Sandalwood Shaving Cream $16 Amazon See on Amazon "The performance of this cream is without parallel," reviewers say. That's because it's made with gentle ingredients, works with minimal water, and makes it "easy to whip up a moist, cushiony lather" that protects skin against cuts and razor burn. On top of all that, it smells amazing and works well for faces, legs, underarms — you name it.

56 This Temperature-Resistant Mat That Protects Your Counter From Hot Tools Heat Resistant Hot Tool Mat $13 Amazon See on Amazon "I was living in the dark ages and always left my hot tools on the floor so they wouldn't damage anything until I realized how stupid and unnecessary that was," one reviewer says. Then they bought this hot tools mat. Buyers have given it a 4.8-star rating because it's unobtrusive, non-slip, and heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

57 This Lightweight, Low-Hassle Moisturizer For Men Brickell Men’s Essential Face Moisturizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made with certified-organic ingredients (like aloe, jojoba oil, and green tea), Brickell essential face moisturizer quickly soaks into the skin to nourish and hydrate any complexion. People absolutely love it because of how low-effort it is — it's super lightweight, has a fresh, subtle smell, and doesn't leave a greasy residue, which tends to be the biggest complaint when it comes to men's skincare.