Once upon a time, you had to buy a romance novel if you wanted written masturbation material. But now, thanks to online erotica, that time is long past. There are free erotica sites to suit virtually every kink and every proclivity.
I developed a love for erotica during high school summer vacations, when I'd sneak down to the store by my family's beach house to get Cosmo, hoping nobody caught on that I was really just reading it for the "red hot reads." When I got my own computer for college, it occurred to me that I didn't need to be sneaky anymore: I could search for red hot reads online. Then, I realized that was just a tiny portion of the sexy stories available on the internet (not to mention a pretty narrow representation of human sexual desire, but that's another conversation).
After many a Google search ranging from "erotica for women" to "exhibitionist fantasies" to "embarrassing orgasms" (don't ask why it's just a thing I'm into lately), let's just say my summer reading list has become more varied than women having intercourse with muscular men on beaches. Here are a few sites to keep you occupied on hot summer nights... or heat up your nights any time of year.