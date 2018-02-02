75 Genius Products You Can Get On Amazon For Under $5

I'm not here to knock dollar stores, because I happen to love them — but the selection can be hit-or-miss, and sometimes the quality is less than ideal. Luckily, for anyone on a budget, there are other options. Amazon is loaded with products that cost $5 or less, and the number of reviewers vouching for the quality might just surprise you.

Personally, I'm always on the lookout for cheap things on Amazon. If I can fill my cart with a dozen products and only pay $30 at checkout, it's been a good day. That being said, no one wants to waste money on something that breaks after one use or just sits around collecting dust. Consequently, you'll be happy to hear that Amazon often supplies affordable things that you'll actually use on a day-to-day basis. You can now clean your makeup brushes, protect your designer sunglasses, and whiten your teeth, all without making much of a dent in your bank account.

So whether you're in the market for bizarre gifts under $5 or you're shopping for yourself, these are the best affordable things you'll actually want — and you won't even have to bargain hunt to find them.

1. This Hypoallergenic Makeup Brush Shampoo For A Deep Weekly Clean

Free of parabens and added fragrances, this Ecotools makeup brush shampoo is plant-based, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested. It thoroughly cleanses your brushes, leaving them extra soft, hygienic, and residue-free for like-new application every time. It creates a light lather, and keeps brushes free of oil and bacteria.

2. A Natural Silk Sleep Mask That’s Never Too Tight On Your Face

A sleep mask that isn’t the most comfortable thing you can put on your face simply isn’t a sleep mask you need in your life. And this one — designed with smooth silk— glides over the contours of your face with ease, and it won't pinch your nose or give you a headache. It’s amazing at blocking out all light, and has a single sliding adjustable band to provide the perfect fit.

3. A Silicone Tray That Makes Ice Balls, Which Last Longer Than Regular Ice Cubes

There’s only one bad thing about filling a drink with ice: that ice tends to melt pretty fast, which actually changes the flavor of a cocktail or beverage. But this genius silicone ice ball maker, which comes with a lid, creates ice spheres that melt slower than traditional ice. The tray itself is BPA-free and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Try these spheres in drinks like iced tea, lemonade, whiskey, and iced coffee — or any beverage that taste worlds better when it's not watered down.

4. This Fashionable Hard-Shell Glasses Box

Keep your sunglasses (or glasses) safe with this stylish portable sunglasses box. The hard interior prevents bending and scratches, while the external fabric cover keeps it looking cute and a little less boring than your conventional box.

5. An Egg-Shaped Makeup Brush Cleaner That People Are Raving About

This particular makeup brush cleaner has over 2,000 reviews because of how durable, non-damaging, and affordable it is. It's got two distinct textures to effectively lather and remove residue from your brushes, and the convenient dome shape fits over your fingers for better control. Basically, if you've been meaning to buy one of these things, now's the time, and this is the one.

6. A Simple And Effective Finger Massager For Stiff Joints

When too much time spent clicking away at your computer leaves you with seriously stiff fingers, take a break and glide this massager along your fingers and hands to loosen stiff joints. Reviewers say this gadget is just tight enough to provide relief if you have arthritis, and that it really helps stimulate blood flow to ease the pain in your hands. It takes just a few seconds and, when used daily, can help prevent fatigue and stiffness.

7. This Set Of Soft Microfiber Pillowcases That Are Amazingly Cheap

These 1500-count microfiber pillowcases resemble Egyptian cotton and are as soft as satin. They come in seven sizes and 22 different color options to suit any bedroom — and at just $4 for a 2-piece pillowcase set, the price is a steal.

8. These Tiny Eyebrow Razors That Save Time And Are Totally Painless

When it comes to shaping eyebrows, reviewers are loving these mini razors. They fit in your purse for on-the-go grooming, and they feature a protective skin guard for shaping without the nicks. "Great for getting rid of unwanted peach fuzz," wrote one reviewer. "I use them to shave and exfoliate my whole face, and after washing and moisturizing my skin is baby smooth." It's also safe to use on the rest of your face and the bikini area.

9. An Incredibly Sturdy Phone Mount For Your Car

The car rest between seats isn’t the greatest place to store your phone on drives — especially when you need it to follow directions. This sturdy car phone mount has a strong clip with rubber so you don't have to worry about your phone flying off at the stoplight.

10. This 2-In-1 Finger Ring And Kickstand For Your Phone

This universal phone ring rotates 360 degrees for use as a stand or as a finger ring, and sits flat when it's not in use. It has a strong self-adhesive that attaches to any phone, case, or tablet, and it can be washed and reused if you decide to move it to another device. It comes in a number of cute designs and metallic finishes.

11. This Stainless Steel Soap That Removes Food Odors From Your Hands

This wad of stainless steel actually functions as an everlasting bar of soap. The molecules in the steel bind with odors on your hands, removing the smell of garlic, onions, and fish after you cook. Just rub it between your hands under cold water like you would with regular soap, and your hands will smell fresh in no time — just rinse with soap and water right after for a real clean.

12. These Beauty Sponges For Flawless Makeup Application

These beauty blending sponges come in a set of two and help you apply and blend your makeup for a flawless, even complexion with no streaks. They're made out of latex, so they're soft and spongey, and both shapes have two different edges: a rounded edge for foreheads and cheeks, and a pointed side for the under-eye and noses.

13. The Reusable Rubber Ties That Can Be Used On Everything From Cables To Snack Bags

Keep cables, cords, wires, and even plant stems grouped together with these reusable gear ties, which are made from soft rubber and are waterproof and resistant to UV rays. These ties won’t scratch or make marks on wires and cords and can even hold up against salt water.

14. These Patches That Suck All The Gross Stuff Out Of A Pimple So It Can Heal

These alcohol-, paraben-, and sulfate-free acne spot patches help to shrink and protect a pimple by sucking up all the gross stuff to speed up the healing process. The pack includes 26 patches in three different sizes. One reviewer raved: "These are amazing. [...] I left them on two zits I picked at overnight and woke up to nearly gone pimples with just healing skin."

15. This Convenient Storage Bag That You Can Use For Clothes Or Seasonal Stuff

Whether you use it for clothes, blankets, seasonal stuff, or clutter, this IEason storage bag keeps your things dust-free and organized. There's even handles for easy transporting, and a clear strip so you can see at a glance what's in it. They're also mold-proof and mildew-proof, and the non-woven nylon material easily folds up when not in use.

16. This Smart Sink Caddy To Keep Your Sponges Hygienic And Organized

Hang this sponge holder caddy over your sink to save space and keep everything dry and hygienic. It's got holes at the bottom so your cleaning utensils can effectively drain, your sponge won't start to smell as quickly.

17. This Weird Tray That Turns Potatoes Into Chips In Your Microwave

For those nights when your potato chip cravings are through the roof (but the stores have already closed), there's this weird but brilliant potato chip baking tray. It works alongside your microwave to turn raw potato slices into crispy chips, and because it doesn't use any oils or additives, it's way healthier than the bagged ones.

18. This Angled Pencil Makes Filling In Brows Easy

This brow pencil has an angled tip to fill in eyebrows and create perfect hairs easily, and it has a spoolie tip that brushes everything to help keep it in place. Reviewers love that it's very natural looking, and that it's "absolutely amazing."

19. A Shaving Cream That Cools & Soothes Skin

Made In Italy, this C.O. Bigelow shaving cream is loaded with quality ingredients like methanol (for cooling), camphor (for soothing), coconut oil (for hydration), and Eucalyptus oil for cleansing. Plus, with over 3,000 reviews, it’s fan-favorite on Amazon.

20. These Gorgeous Zipper Cases For Makeup, Pencils, Or Change

These gorgeous canvas floral cases are great for pens, pencils, cosmetics, glasses, or loose change. Reviewers say they're "well made from sturdy canvas" and the zippers are "quality." Best of all, you get all three for two dollars, and the cute little quote reminds you to smile (but it's way less creepy than that dude in the grocery store).

21. These Makeup Remover Cloths That Are Reusable And Work With Water Alone

The plush microfiber on these makeup remover cloths gently lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup. You can use them with water alone (which reviewers say works like "magic"), or for extra stubborn makeup, they're great with remover or soap. They're way more eco-friendly than disposable wipes, and they're super gentle on skin.

22. This Silicone Sponge That Resists The Growth Of Bacteria

Because this kitchen sponge is adorable and made from high-quality material that won’t scratch surfaces or get mildewy. It’s available in three different fruit shapes.

23. This Cat Ear Headband That People Are Obsessed With

People are obsessed with this ETUDE HOUSE hair band. It's a Korean beauty favorite because it effectively holds your hair back and gives you cat ears while doing so. Plus, it's super comfy and makes your face mask nights way more fun.

24. These Affordable Insulated Picnic Bags So You Can Carry Your Lunch In Style

This lunch tote is insulated to keep food cold (or hot), and sturdy enough to handle all your adventures. It comes in three different prints, and is a great way to bring your lunch to work. It’s even garnered over 1,000 Amazon reviews.

25. This Fragrance Oil That Smells Like A Sandy Beach Vacation

For a mental getaway in a pinch, there's this Instant Vacation fragrance oil. It smells like a sandy beach on a tropical island with its blends of pineapple, creamy coconut, sweet peach, white musk, and smooth vanilla. It can be used in aroma diffusers or air freshener sprays, and you can even make candles and soaps with it. It also comes in an amber glass bottle to prevent light from getting in the bottle, and the dropper is easy to control.

26. This Facial Brush Makes It So Much Easier To Apply Masks

Whether applying facial masks, eye creams, peels, serums, or clays, this facial brush makes the whole process easier and more hygienic. The soft synthetic bristles spread the product evenly without irritating skin, and since it's easy to wash and you don't have to use your fingers, clean-up is a breeze.

27. This Toothpaste Dispenser Is A Brilliant Way To Save Space

This dispenser automatically squeezes out an appropriate amount of toothpaste in one touch and helps to keep your bathroom organized. It attaches to the wall with adhesive.

28. This Charcoal Powder That Whitens Your Teeth Without Causing Sensitivities

The main ingredient in this teeth whitening powder is activated charcoal, which uses its impressive absorbency to soak up stains on the surface of teeth. It also helps to get rid of odors, and reviewers say they saw a difference after the first use. Best of all, it doesn't taste like anything, and won't cause sensitivities.

29. These Fairy Lights You Can Use Inside & Out

These fairy lights are a stunning addition to your decor or an outdoor event. With 20 LEDs, the strings are available in white, multicolor, and yellow to suit the mood you're going for. Battery-powered with three AAs (not included), they're super easy to transport, too.

30. This Prep Set With Everything You Need For Your DIY Face Masks

Rather than having to worry about staining your dishes in the name of a spa night, check out this face mask set. It comes with a bowl, spatula, and three brushes, all of which are durable and easy to clean. According to one reviewer, "The product is great for applying my face masks of all kinds and the bowl is so useful because some of my masks you can’t use metal to make them."

31. This Old-World French Soap That's Great For Dry, Sensitive Skin

Using old-world methods from France, this Pre de Provence shea butter soap creates a creamy lather that softens your skin with great ingredients. It fills your bathroom with the smell of lavender buds, and reviewers say it's hypoallergenic and "the very best for dry or sensitive skin."

32. These Collagen Under-Eye Masks That Help With Puffiness And Dark Circles

Loaded with collagen and other minerals, these 24K gold collagen eye masks help to moisturize sensitive under-eye areas, reduce dark circles, improve circulation, and increase elasticity for firmer skin. Reviewers say they really can reduce puffiness and make it look like you got way more sleep than you actually did.

33. This Self-Adhesive Film That Looks Like Marble

This beautiful self-adhesive paper can attach to walls, shelves, and more to give the gorgeous look of gray marble. Made from durable, water-resistant vinyl, just peel the backing and stick it where you want it as an easy way to update your home or to make personal gifts. It's also easy to remove without leaving residue.

34. This Structured Hat Tool So You Can Wash Them Without Damaging Their Shape

Use this Geyou cap washer to clean, store, dry, or even wash your caps in the dishwasher. Its structured plastic cage keeps your hats from getting damaged, and it's the easiest way to stop them from getting bent in the washing machine.

35. A Tongue Cleaner For Fresher Breath And Better Oral Health

You already know how important it is to brush your teeth frequently, but good tongue health is actually equally important — especially if you want the freshest breath possible. Remove food particles, bacteria, and germs that cling to your tongue with this dual-action tongue cleaner, which has a narrow head that makes it easier to use and works to remove more plaque than blushing alone.

36. This Jade Facial Massager That Shrinks Pores And Eases Puffiness

Because natural jade stays extra cool, this jade roller massager eases puffy skin, increases circulation, and shrinks pores. It's got double-sided rollers for big areas and for smaller ones, and it's extra gentle against all different skin types. It's also great to use with night cream or moisturizer to more effectively sink products into the skin.

37. This Awesome Peeler To Help You Make Impressive Garnishes

Looking to wow your dinner guests with impressive garnishes? This Bestwishes2u peeler is the way to do it. It cuts all types of vegetables into a flower-like spiral or a jagged-edged explosion (depending on the blade you choose), both of which look incredible in salads or as side dishes. The blade is also made of durable stainless steel, so the whole thing can go in the dishwasher.

38. This Peel-Off Blackhead Mask At An Unbelievable Price

This peel-off blackhead mask dries into a stretchy film on your face to pull out all the oil and dirt in your pores, and also helps clear up skin. Reviewers say it's super satisfying to peel off, and you can actually see the results on the mask after you're done. Plus, it leaves your skin fresh and smooth.

39. These Gorgeous Minimalist Hair Pins That Are Actually Sturdy And Reliable

Made of metal alloy, these Minimalist Triangle hair pins come in a set of two — one gold and one silver to match any outfit. They can be worn as an accent or a practical way to keep your hair back out of your face. "These are way sturdier than I imagined," says one reviewer. "They have a good clasp so they don't randomly open and fall out like other cheaper products. The colors are very nice and these give a great minimalist touch to everyday outfits."

40. This Professional-Quality Heat Glove To Prevent Burns While Styling Your Hair

For that iron that didn't come with a glove (but judging by the burn marks, badly needs one), there's this Kiloline heat resistant glove. It's got over 1,500 reviews because it's reliable, stretches to fit basically every hand, and actually insulates well enough to stop burns. Reviewers use it with everything from wands to irons, and it won't cause static or interfere with dexterity while styling.

41. These Ergonomic Pencil Grips For Better Habits And More Comfortable Writing

These pencil grips are made of durable silicone, and they correctly position fingers around writing utensils, helping children to learn and adults to correct old habits. They also just make note-taking and drawing way more comfortable when doing it for an extended period of time, and they fit around both pens and pencils.

42. This Volume-Boosting, Cult-Favorite Mascara

Build falsie-level lashes with this cult-favorite mascara. The bottle contains a black liquid formula that coats the lashes, creating a full dramatic look that lasts all day. What's more, the wand pushes up and separates lashes and is ophthalmologically tested.

43. Add Water To These Magic Sponges And Remove Stains From Any Surface

This set of 10 TRIXES Magic Erasers can remove stains from just about any surface. They don't require any additional cleaning solutions, either — just add water and rub. They can also be used dry for dusting, and can be cut into smaller pieces to spot clean or make them last longer.

44. This Wine Spout That Aerates While It Pours

Infuse the optimal amount of oxygen into your wine while you pour with this aerating wine spout. It fits right into the neck of most bottles, and reviewers say it effectively improves the taste of the wine while helping to prevent drips. It's also insanely affordable.

45. This Mesh Bag To Keep Your Delicates Safe In The Laundry

Keep your delicates safe in the laundry with this IEason mesh bag. It's slightly structured to protect pieces like bras from snagging and stretching, and it's also great for tights, lace clothing, and underwear. It's even got a zipper and drawstring to keep everything secure.

46. This Simple Must-Have Tool For People Who Cook With A Lot Of Garlic

Drop your garlic cloves into this silicone peeler and then roll it between your palms. When the cloves drop out, they'll without their skin and ready to chop and dice up. "This is unbelievably handy," says reviewers who cook a lot, and since it's dishwasher-safe, clean-up is just as easy.

47. This Set Of Tweezers Specifically Made For Applying False Eyelashes

This false eyelashes applicator is ergonomically designed to help you grab, place, and adjust your fake lashes, all while keeping your hands totally glue-free. They're made of durable stainless steel and alloy, so you can wash off the mess afterwards, and they even make removal easier and less painful.

48. A 4-In-1 Screwdriver That Fits In Your Pocket

You never know when you’re going to need a few trusty tools for odd jobs — so why not make things as easy on yourself as possible by owning this pocket-sized 4-in-1 screwdriver? It contains a set of precision screwdrivers that will work on any project, from assembling a toy to fixing a broken pair of sunglasses, and has four different sizes and magnetic bits that attract and hold onto small screws to help keep all of the fix-it materials you need in one place.

49. This Scalp Massager Brush That Helps To Clean And Reduce Flaking

It might seem like a simple addition to your shower routine, but this Scalpmaster shampoo brush has more than 2,000 reviews. That's because it evenly distributes the shampoo, resulting in a more thorough clean, as well as increases circulation to help hair growth and prevent flaking. Its waterproof design and finger hole make it easy to use, and on top of all that, it just feels incredible.

50. This Mushroom Night Light That Turns On Automatically When It Gets Dark

As if there's nothing more genius than mushrooms and flowers growing out of your wall, this plug-in LED night light turns off and on automatically when it senses darkness. Not only does that save energy, but it ensures that you've always got something lighting your way in the middle of the night.

51. This Brilliantly Designed Key Mount And Safety Whistle In One

I'm in love with this birdhouse key ring, which is made of all recycled materials, and keeps you safe as well as organized. The house mounts on the wall, and the bird clips onto your keys. From then on, your keys always have a home, so you can find them in a pinch. The bird even doubles as a safety whistle to alert others when you're in trouble.

52. These Orange Peelers That You'll Actually Find Yourself Using Constantly

This set of two orange peelers belong in fruit baskets and lunch boxes everywhere. They make it simple, quick, and pain-free to peel citrus anywhere without ending with a juicy mess.

53. This Double-Sided Pumice Bar With Two Levels Of Coarseness

Because of its double-sided design, this pumice bar is suitable for any part of the body. The dark purple side is extra course for stubborn callouses, while the lavender side is gentler for more sensitive areas. "They will take all of the dead skin off and leave you with soft, new skin," says one reviewer. "For real. You will be amazed." It also stands up to moisture, so it's fine in the shower.

54. This Cute Infuser That Looks Like A Leaf Sprouting From Your Tea Mug

This cute little leaf infuser is made of silicone and stainless steel, and the top pokes out of your cup for easy retrieval when your tea is done steeping. It even sits on the bottom of your cup due to its flat bottom, and reviewers say it's cute, practical, and "won't get lost in my kitchen drawers with its bright color." To prevent drips, it comes with a matching silicone tray.

55. This Brilliant Squirrel Rice Paddle That Stands Up

I'd love to shake the hand of the person who created this squirrel rice paddle. First of all, it stands on its legs when not in use to keep food off your counter tops. It's non-stick, so rice won't cling to it, and it's specifically designed to stir and serve without damaging your cookware. Reviewers also say they've put it in the dishwasher without any mishaps.

56. These Insanely Cute Fruit Slice Coasters For Summer

These adorable fruit slice coasters belong on every table come summer – or when you just want to remember the sunshine. They're made of high-quality BPA-free silicone that won't slip or scratch your surfaces, and each set comes with a pineapple, orange, kiwi, tomato, lemon, and lime. They're also really easy to wash should something spill, and they're bigger than your average coaster to handle small dishes and larger mugs.

57. This Quality Body Brush Made With Vegetable Fibers

Made of vegetable fiber bristles with a wooden body and comfortable strap, this Fantasea natural body brush helps exfoliate dead skin and improve circulation. Reviewers love it for dry brushing after a shower to give skin a healthy glow, and some even use it in the shower to scrub feet and legs.

58. This Cute Leaf-Shaped Strainer That Clips Onto Your Pots

Clip this adorable Drhob leaf onto small pots and pans to effortlessly drain out the water while keeping your rice, pasta, or noodles inside. It comes in one of four random colors, and it fits easily in any drawer. Reviewers say it even clips onto cast iron pans.

59. These Durable Eye Makeup Brushes

This Real Techniques set of eyeshadow brushes with soft bristles and pretty purple handles. They are suitable for powder, liquid, and cream shadows and are perfect for effortless blending. "Great value and extremely high quality brushes!! They apply and blend my eyeshadow beautifully. I have used real techniques brushes for years and they hold up incredibly well over time," one fan wrote.

60. This Bottle Cleaner With All The Right Features

Whoever designed this bottle brush was seriously using their brain. In addition to its oblong shape, it's also got a sponge at the end to effectively clean the bottom of hard-to-clean shapes like baby or water bottles. The fixed chevron channels clean the caps without damaging them, and the suction cup stand means you can store it upright next to the sink.

61. A Natural Odor-Absorbing Gel That Comes In A Portable Jar

Neutralize bad odors in any room of your house without adding nasty chemicals to your environment with this natural odor-absorbing gel, which comes in a compact jar and doesn’t require plug-ins or sprays. Place the jar where you need it and allow its ingredients to slowly, but effectively get rid of unpleasant smells like smoke, cooking, pets, garbage, and musty odors. This gel gives off a subtle citrus smell (it comes in a variety of scents that also include tropical and vanilla bean) lasts about 90 days before it needs to be replaced.

62. A Metal Eyelash Comb Designed To Make It Easier To Get Rid Of Mascara Clumps

Whereas some mascara combs seem to be designed as an afterthought (and most really do look the same), this metal eyelash comb stands out for its ergonomic shape and the fact that you can simply brush upward on your lashes without twisting your arm to do so. This comb is curved to mimic the shape of your lashes and each thin metal comb does an excellent job of getting between lashes to remove any and all mascara clumps.

63. This Wall-Mounted Organizer To Free Up Some Storage Space

Whether you use it for clothes, shoes, or toiletries, this storage bag is sure to free up some space in your closets or on your counters. It mounts on the wall to keep your things vertical and easy to grab. Since the 16 pockets are clear, you'll find what you're looking for in no time, and it's available in four different colors to match any room.

64. This 100 Percent Bamboo Spoon That's Eco-Friendly And Practical

This Helen’s bamboo slotted spatula is made of 100 percent natural bamboo, which means it's more eco-friendly, sustainable, and lightweight than traditional wood. It also absorbs less of your food, and won't scratch your metal or nonstick pots and pans.

65. Some Colorful Book Page Holders That Keep Books Open When You’re Reading With One Hand

Your favorite book stays wide open — and open to the page you’re reading — with the help of this colorful book page holder and bookmark. One-handed reading has never been easier, whether you’re standing on a train during your morning commute or lounging poolside on vacation. They come in four different sizes — small, medium, large, or extra large — to suit your hand size.

66. A Neat Little Bottle Opener And Carabiner Clip In One

You’re far more likely to have that bottle opener you’ll need on camping trips if you score one that performs double duty as a carabiner clip. This nifty little gadget can be used to carry keys, water bottles, and attach lanterns to trees while camping under the stars. But it can also, of course, be used to open a bottle of beer or a drink when you need it the most.

67. These Handy Brushes For Your Nails (Or Your Chores)

Effortlessly clean under your nails with these scrub brushes. Made from lightweight but durable plastic, it has an easy-to-hold handles. And since each set includes three, you can keep one in the shower, or even use it for household chores like scrubbing grout or cleaning vegetables.

68. The Gel Toe Separators & Bunion Pads That Relieve Foot Pain

Whether you suffer from a chronic foot condition like plantar fasciitis or are a dancer, runner, or yoga practitioner whose feet are constantly fatigued, try wearing these therapeutic gel toe separators for a few hours each night and they’ll make an amazing difference. The separators naturally stretch and separate your toes to improve circulation and realign joints for less foot pain. Depending on your needs, you can wear them at night while relaxing, or in wide-toed athletic shoes while going for a walk or jog.

69. This Smart Way To Keep Your Leftover Avocado Half Green Overnight

Because avocados brown in half a second, there's the andy cool avocado saver. It greatly reduces a cut avocado's exposure to air, which slows the destructive oxidization process. That means your leftover half will still be green when you take it out of the fridge the next day. It's even top-shelf dishwasher safe.

70. A Fidget Toy For People Who Need To Keep Their Hands Busy

For those who can't focus or have trouble sitting still, there's this fidget toy. It can even double as a keychain so it's easy to carry. Made of heavy-duty metal and silicone rings, it can stand up to all-day stress relief.

71. An Affordable Lip Balm That Exfoliates And Protects

This genius two-in-one lip balm first uses fine sugar crystals to exfoliate and then those crystals melt to condition. It's also packed with nourishing fruit oils for up to 24 hours of moisture. "I’m really surprised it’s this good. Makes a considerable difference in the look and feel of my lips," wrote one customer.

72. These Rubber Stoppers That Keep Wine Fresher For Longer

These two wine stoppers are made of rubber and work alongside a pump to create an air-tight seal, preserving your bottle for longer. They're made for all standard sized bottles and can be rinsed clean using warm water.

73. These Organic And Eco-Friendly Wool Dryer Balls For Lint And Static-Free Clothing

Safer for the environment (and pets and children) then traditional dryer sheets, these organic wool dryer balls are effective at preventing static and lint from making a mess out of clothing in the dryer. They also help reduce wrinkles. They’re hypoallergenic natural fabric softeners made from New Zealand premium wool.

74. This Concealer That Covers All Your Bases (And Blemishes)

This L.A. Girl Pro HD concealer does it all — it evens skin tone, covers blemishes, hides dark circles, and minimizes lines. It's also blendable, buildable, and is made with a soft brush tip for easy application. "Been looking for a affordable concealer and I’ve found it," says one reviewer. "Been using this for the past 2 years and it’s never once disappointed me." It comes in 26 versatile shades, too.

75. These Durable Drawstring Travel Bags For All Your Packing Needs

With four different sizes and four different travel slogans, these IEason bags are an adventurer's best friend. Quality materials and strong drawstrings mean you can pack and carry everything from your toiletries to your bulkiest clothing, and they're available in three different colors.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.