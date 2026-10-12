Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week kicks off on the heels of Saturday’s lucky and lucrative new moon in Libra, and it’s the perfect time to keep pushing ahead toward any work or money-related intentions you set for yourself at the time. A series of lucky planetary connections mid-week could open some sparkly new doors of opportunity, grow your confidence, and help you lock in when it comes to buildling a solid foundation for your goals.

Introspection is a big theme across all three cards in this week’s money tarot spread, too— so while the astrological vibes encourage confident action and bold commitments, you’ll want to spend an equal amount of effort reflecting on how things are flowing, what is and isn’t working, and where you want to steer your ships next.

If you’re looking for guidance on your career or cash flow, check out this tarot reading for the weekend.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

It’s Libra season, so the innate moderation and balance of the Temperance card feels especially appropriate this week. This card depicts an archangel with one foot dipped into the body of water in front of them, while the other remains firmly rooted on land. This symbolizes the importance of taking the middle road instead of committing to one extreme or the other. When it comes to your finances this week, this is the type of mentality you’ll want to keep in mind.

Rather than diving head-first into a lake or refusing to get wet at all, why not test the waters before committing? If someone makes you feel like a money situation is black and white, remind yourself that you see the world for all its colors — and thus wouldn’t want to confine yourself to moving between only two. Like the stream of liquid on the card that’s magically floating between one cup and the next, allow financial matters to flow naturally instead of forcing an intense outcome before its time.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re dealing with money troubles or volatile financial situations that are causing you a lot of anxiety, you should assess whether it’s time to get real with yourself and throw in the towel on what’s not working out. Perhaps you’ve been paying for a pricey gym membership that you love having but hardly use, staying at a low-paying job despite not being able to make ends meet, or dealing with a business investment that’s started looking more like a money pit than a honey pot. Whatever the case may be, there’s no shame in taking an L and walking away to preserve your sanity.

Sure, it’s disappointing to let go of an opportunity that you had high hopes for or saw some potential in. But consider the toll those commitments are taking on your mental health and well-being if they’re clearly not working. Like the character depicted on the Eight Of Cups, you may need to grab your walking stick and get out of Dodge. It may be sad and difficult, but you’ll almost certainly begin to feel some relief around your finances, too.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

When the Three of Wands shows up, it usually means that it’s time to step back and assess where things are before moving forward — so when it comes to your career, spend some time this week watching and learning. While you may not be able to magically predict the future or read your colleagues’ or clients’ minds, you can still get a pretty good gauge on what’s coming down the line work-wise by stepping back and observing the goings-ons from a better vantage point.

Like the character on the card who stands overlooking a bay from a useful vantage point, take note of which ships are headed in the direction of your professional harbor and which appear to be on their way out. Don’t let a deadline, follow-up email, or staffing shift take you by surprise when all you needed to do was slow down and pay more attention. You can make a pretty strong hypothesis about what your next steps might be by using just a little bit of observation.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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