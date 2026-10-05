Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week pulls everyone into the heart of Libra season, so themes of balance, compromise, and mutual agreements are reigning heavy. It’s a good time to embrace moderation when it comes to money and to seek stronger partnerships within your professional life. The new moon in Libra rises on Saturday, bringing the sun and moon together in this diplomatic zodiac sign. If you’re looking for an opportunity to manifest more stability, justice, or support in your career or finances, this is a fabulous cosmic chance to do so.

This week’s money tarot reading deeply reflects the Libran desire for balance, harmony, and weighing the pros and cons of every decision. If you’d like a little bit of energetic advice to help you navigate your career and cash flow throughout the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled to help everyone lock into the vibes.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

If the Two of Pentacles is any indication, I’d assume you’re probably trying to balance a lot financially this week. And given that it’s Libra season — the harmony-seeking air sign symbolized by the scales — you may very well be pulling it off! However, it’s important to be aware if your attention, energy, time, and money are being pulled in several different directions right now. There may be numerous responsibilities piling up at once, or perhaps you simply have your hand in many different pots. It’s great if you can make it all work, but one small slip could cause this juggling act to topple over.

Assuming you don’t want to drop the ball on potential business ventures, important negotiations, or expenses that need to be paid, this Two of Pentacles encourages you to delegate or reprioritize some tasks as needed. Could you ask a partner for help managing this month’s bills or temporarily postpone a meeting to give you more breathing room? Consider what could be put on the back burner to ensure you don’t stumble while spinning so many plates.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Based on the presence of the Two of Pentacles above, you’re probably trying to juggle many different financial matters at the same time. Having so much on your plate money-wise can be overwhelming and understandably cause some anxiety. However, the Strength card is a sweet reminder that you can handle absolutely anything that life throws your way this week — even if that happens to be ten different responsibilities and issues at once.

The Strength card is pretty self-explanatory in its meaning, although the type of strength it symbolizes isn’t necessarily physical. The character depicted on the card is calmly taming a lion with her bare hands, which represents her inner strength and trust in herself. The infinity symbol above her head illustrates that this kind of strength is limitless. If you’re feeling stressed this week, summon some of that inner strength of your own. You’ve found a way through every single struggle you’ve ever faced, and the current ones are no different.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Two of Swords says that that some decisions likely need to be made at work or in regards to your career this week, so do your best to set Libra season’s indecisiveness aside. There are likely two different doors that lie before you, which are symbolized by the pair of swords on the card. The only problem is that you’re blindfolded — symbolically, anyway — so you can’t exactly see which one leads to the best or easiest path forward.

Right now, you may not have all the details you’d ideally want before moving forward on a professional decision, but a choice probably needs to be made this week regardless. That’s where your intuition comes into play. How do these various career options feel in your gut? Does one make you feel particularly excited or particularly off? Has the universe given you any signs that push you one way or the other? There’s only so much you can metaphorically see, but your intuition will come in clear if you stop to listen.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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