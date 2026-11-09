Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week kicks off with a new moon in the control-seeking sign of Scorpio, which is a fabulous time to start applying the lessons you’ve learned from past mistakes to your current decisions. For example, if you need to set more boundaries at work or limit your own spending, now’s your chance to make the commitment and set the intention.

Mercury retrograde also comes to an end this week, officially stationing direct on Nov. 13. This gives everyone the green light on initiating important career conversations, making pricier purchases, and smoothing out any scheduling issues that may have thrown a wrench in your work routine.

This week’s money tarot reading indicates a lot of empowerment and satisfaction when it comes to your cash flow and career — but there’s also a lot that’s still up in the air and requires some immediate attention. If you’d like some advice on what to expect or how to deal with the vibes, check out the cards I pulled to guide you through the week ahead — both professionally and financially.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There’s some sort of money situation that you’ve got covered this week, and you should feel pretty damn good about it. The Nine of Cups is a card of fulfillment and wishes being granted, indicating that your needs have been met and some level of security has been attained. This might simply mean that you’ve paid off a bill, hit a small savings goal, or landed a gig that’ll solidly boost your income. Either way, there’s a deep sense of satisfaction associated with this card, so be proud of your accomplishments and bask in the glow of your success, whether big or small. You’re moving from a space of lack into a space of abundance — get comfortable with the feeling so you can manifest more of the same!

It’s important to note that the suit of cups in the tarot is associated with feelings, so even though this reading deals with money, there’s an emotional element that’s woven into this card’s energy. Let this be your permission slip to experience the satisfying feeling of reaching a goal. If you’re not already feeling it naturally, this could be a sign to actively seek out more emotional fulfillment around a financial matter. Take pride in your wins and familiarize yourself with the feeling of being provided for.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

With the Nine of Cups having shown up this week, there’s a good chance that at least something in your financial life is going right and feeling stable. However, the presence of the Eight of Wands indicates that there’s still a lot happening that hasn’t yet settled down or reached a conclusion. The card depicts eight wooden wands flying through the air, as if they’ve been caught mid-leap — meaning that quite a few money matters are probably up in the air for you too, which can cause a lot of anxiety.

It can be overwhelming to have so much going on financially and be unsure where things will land, but if the stress is getting to you, remind yourself that the current state of things won’t last very long. These eight wands are still subject to gravity, and they’re already on the downward slope of their trajectory — so they won’t be mid-air for too much longer, and things will settle down and reach a conclusion. If you can, trick yourself out of feeling anxious by getting so busy that you don’t have time to malinger. It’ll help.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s time to summon your inner creative director, because the King Of Wands is the ultimate symbol of power and passion. So this week, tap into your visionary side at work and run with it — because your creative leadership is exactly what’s needed to propel your current professional projects further toward success.

Because you’re dealing with a King, it’s also important to keep in mind that he’s probably quite comfortable giving people tasks and directions that’ll help him achieve his goals. He trusts his vision so much that he has no problem having people do his bidding! Perhaps it’s time for you to embrace this same attitude in the workplace, too. Instead of feeling like you need to put every finishing touch on yourself, practice delegating tasks while still owning your creative authority, and leading with a sense of passion.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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